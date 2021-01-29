 

Novacyt S.A. Full Year 2020 Trading Update

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Novacyt (EURONEXT GROWTH: ALNOV; AIM: NCYT) ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”), an international specialist in clinical diagnostics, announces an unaudited trading update for the year ended 31 December 2020.

Highlights

  • Revenue for the full year of 2020 increased by over 20x to €311.6 million (£277.0 million) compared to €13.1 million (£11.5 million) for the full year of 2019
  • Revenue of €239.2 million (£213.7 million) delivered in H2 2020 compared to €72.4 million (£63.3 million) in H1 2020
  • Gross margin for the full year above 80%
  • EBITDA profitability for the full year above €210 million (£187 million), with H2 2020 EBITDA above €161 million (£143 million) compared to €49.4 million (£43 million) in H1 2020
  • The Company’s cash position at 31 December 2020 was €101 million (£91.8 million), compared to €1.8 million (£1.6 million) at 31 December 2019 and €19.7 million (£18.0 million) at 30 June 2020
  • Investment in pipeline of next generation COVID-19 tests to address evolving clinical needs
  • Acquisition of IT-IS International, a profitable diagnostic instrument development and manufacturing company, in line with strategy

Overview

As a result of significant work, focus and innovation, the scale and financial performance of the business continued to accelerate during the second half of the year. This was driven by the continued successful global commercialisation of the Company’s COVID-19 product portfolio, underpinned by one of the world’s first approved polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests for the virus, and has resulted in the rapid transformation of Novacyt into a leading European integrated molecular diagnostic player.

The strong cash position at the year-end followed significant investment in the Group’s working capital, including inventory to meet product demand and ensure uninterrupted supply to customers, and the Group paying down all outstanding debt during the year, making the Company debt free for the first time in its history. On an ongoing basis, we expect conversion of EBITDA to free cash flow before acquisitions to be close to 80%.

Novacyt has successfully integrated the acquisition of IT-IS International Ltd (IT-IS), a profitable diagnostic instrument development and manufacturing company, which was acquired in line with the Company’s stated growth strategy. The acquisition allowed Novacyt to become a fully integrated instrument and consumables player, with the ability to expand its product offering into broader COVID-19 opportunities and beyond. As detailed at the time of the acquisition, the Company is focused on delivering higher manufacturing volumes at IT-IS to reduce its cost of goods and therefore improve the gross margin of its instrument sales.

Disclaimer

