Outlook Therapeutics Announces $10.0 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Stock

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTLK) (“Outlook Therapeutics”), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company working to develop the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, today announced that it has entered into an underwriting agreement with H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC under which the underwriter has agreed to purchase on a firm commitment basis 10,000,000 shares of common stock of Outlook Therapeutics, at a price to the public of $1.00 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about February 2, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Outlook Therapeutics also has granted to the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds to Outlook Therapeutics, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses and assuming no exercise of the underwriter's option to purchase additional common stock, are expected to be approximately $10.0 million.

Outlook Therapeutics intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, including in support of its ONS-5010 development program.

The shares of common stock are being offered by Outlook Therapeutics pursuant to a base shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-231922) originally filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 3, 2019 and declared effective by the SEC on June 26, 2019. The offering of the shares of common stock is being made only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to, and describing the terms of, the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may also be obtained, when available, by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (646) 975-6996 or e-mail at placements@hcwco.com.