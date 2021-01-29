AB Klaipėdos nafta unaudited financial information regarding the twelve months of 2020

AB Klaipėdos nafta (hereinafter – KN, the Company) announces the unaudited consolidated (hereinafter – the Group) and separate financial results for the twelve months ended 31 December 2020.

Revenue for the 12 months of 2020 of the Group and the Company are EUR 80.5 million and EUR 77.5 million respectively and is lower by 22.9% and 25.6% compared to the same period of 2019 (EUR 104.4 million and EUR 104.1 million respectively).

Net profit of the Group and the Company for the 12 months of 2020 amounts to EUR 32.9 million and EUR 32.5 million respectively and is 4.3 times and 4.1 times higher compared to the 12 months of 2019 (EUR 7.6 million and EUR 7.9 million respectively).

Net profit adjusted of the Group and the Company for the 12 months of 2020 amounts to EUR 10.4 million and EUR 10.0 million respectively and is lower by 18.0% and 23.7% compared to the same period of 2019 (EUR 12.7 million and EUR 13.1 million respectively).

EBITDA for the 12 months of 2020 of the Group and the Company amounts to EUR 72.9 million and EUR 72.1 million respectively and is higher by 10.7% and 8.9% compared to the same period of 2019 (EUR 65.8 million and EUR 66.2 million respectively).

EBITDA adjusted for the 12 months of 2020 of the Group and the Company amounts to EUR 50.3 million and EUR 49.6 million respectively and is lower by 29.1% and 30.5% compared to the same period of 2019 (EUR 71.0 million and EUR 71.4 million respectively).

Main financial indicators of the Group comparing 12 months of 2020 and 2019:

