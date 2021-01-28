Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II Announces Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and Warrants, Commencing January 29, 2021

New York, NY, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (Nasdaq: MUDSU) (the “Company”) announced today that, commencing January 29, 2021, holders of the 31,625,000 units sold in the Company’s initial public offering may elect to separately trade shares of the Company’s Class A common stock and warrants included in the units. The shares of Class A common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) under the symbols “MUDS” and “MUDSW”, respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Those units not separated will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol “MUDSU.” Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the units into shares of Class A common stock and warrants.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and was declared effective on December 7, 2020. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the units and the underlying securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.