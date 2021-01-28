 

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II Announces Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and Warrants, Commencing January 29, 2021

New York, NY, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (Nasdaq: MUDSU) (the “Company”) announced today that, commencing January 29, 2021, holders of the 31,625,000 units sold in the Company’s initial public offering may elect to separately trade shares of the Company’s Class A common stock and warrants included in the units. The shares of Class A common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) under the symbols “MUDS” and “MUDSW”, respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Those units not separated will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol “MUDSU.” Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the units into shares of Class A common stock and warrants.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and was declared effective on December 7, 2020. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the units and the underlying securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The initial public offering was made only by means of a prospectus.  Copies of the prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at 877-821-7388 or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com.

The Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any business or industry, it intends to focus its search on post-restructured and distressed companies. The Company is led by Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Jason Mudrick, Chief Financial Officer, Glenn Springer, Vice President, Victor Danh and Vice President, David Kirsch.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and final prospectus for the initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.  

CONTACT

Jason Mudrick
Chief Executive Officer
Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II
(646) 747-9500
jmudrick@mudrickcapital.com 


