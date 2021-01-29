Micron Joins the Valuable 500 to Further Advance Disability Inclusion in its Workforce

“Fostering diversity, equality and inclusion is at the heart of Micron’s vision. By signing the Valuable 500 pledge, we’re adding our voice to a global movement to lead and inspire positive change,” said Micron President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra. “Building disability inclusion in the technology industry cannot be achieved alone; leaders must collaborate and hold themselves accountable.”

BOISE, Idaho, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU) today announced that it has joined The Valuable 500, a global community of over 400 CEOs who are revolutionizing disability inclusion through business leadership. Micron is one of the first semiconductor companies pledging to prioritize the rights of people with disabilities as part of its board agenda and deliver on one firm commitment in fiscal year 2021.

The Valuable 500 is a business initiative that leverages the influence of corporations in national and international markets. The organization calls on influential leaders and their brands to ignite systemic change by unlocking the social and economic value of the 1.3 billion people living with disabilities around the world.

“By joining The Valuable 500, 415 companies around the world are taking collective leadership action to transform the way business includes people with disabilities as employees, customers and across the whole value chain,” said Caroline Casey, Founder of The Valuable 500. “Micron proactively embraces and celebrates diversity in its workplace and strives to create a society where everyone has an opportunity to thrive. We welcome their industry leadership and influence as they join us in our movement.”

This initiative is part of Micron’s ongoing diversity, equality and inclusion (DEI)-related efforts rooted by well-defined commitments which include increasing representation of underrepresented groups, strengthening its culture of inclusion and improving DEI inside and outside of the company. The full list of Micron’s 2021 DEI commitments spans driving equitable pay and benefits, advocating for racial and LGBTQ+ equality and engaging with the company’s vast ecosystem of supply chain partners and local communities.