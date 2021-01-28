Netcompany - Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39 48 89 14 (“Netcompany”), hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Netcompany.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name Åsa Riisberg

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Member of the board of directors of Netcompany Group A/S

b) Initial notification/Amendment



Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39488914

b) LEI 5299006DEGAWX1Z1X779

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument







Identification code Shares







DK0060952919

b) Nature of the transaction Purchase

c) Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s)



DKK 561 1,000

d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



N/A

e) Date of the transaction 28 January 2021