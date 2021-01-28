 

Smart Employee Benefits Inc. Closes Shares for Debt Transaction

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.01.2021, 23:16  |   |   |   

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (“SEB” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SEB) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced shares for debt transaction. The Company issued 2,858,175 common shares in the capital of the Company (the “Shares”) at a price of $0.15 per Share in settlement of accrued directors’ fees in the amount of $428,726.25 owing to certain directors of the Company (the “Debt Settlement”).

The issuance of Shares to the directors constitutes a “related party transaction” as this term is defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101: Protection of Minority Securityholders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). All of the independent directors of the Company, acting in good faith, determined that the fair market value of the Shares being issued pursuant to the Debt Settlement and the consideration being paid is reasonable. The Company intends to rely on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the Shares nor the debt exceeds 25% of the Company’s market capitalization.

All securities issued in connection with the Debt Settlement are subject to a four month hold period. The Company did not file a material change report more than 21 days before the expected closing of the shares for debt transaction as the details and amounts of debts settled under the transaction were not finalized until closer to the closing and the Company wished to close the transaction as soon as practicable which was reasonable in the Company’s view.

ABOUT SEB
SEB is a Business Process Automation and Outsourcing Technology Company providing software, solutions and services to a national and global client base. SEB has a specialty growth focus in cloud enabled SaaS processing solutions for managing employer and government sponsored benefit plans on a BPO (Business Processing Outsourcing) business model, globally. This is a major growth focus, SEB currently serves corporate and government clients across Canada and internationally. Over 80% of SEB’s revenues derive from government, insurance and healthcare organizations. SEB’s technology infrastructure of over 650 multi-certified technical professionals, across Canada and globally, is a critical competitive advantage in supporting the implementation and management of SEB’s Benefits Processing Solutions into client environments. SEB’s Benefits Processing Solutions can be game changing for SEB clients.

Seite 1 von 2
Smart Employee Benefits Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Smart Employee Benefits Inc. Closes Shares for Debt Transaction MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (“SEB” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SEB) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced shares for debt transaction. The Company issued 2,858,175 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
First Majestic Responds to Market Activity
American Airlines Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Aeterna Zentaris Expands Orphan Drug Development Pipeline with Targeted Immunosuppressive ...
Endeavour Silver Provides 2021 Production and Cost Guidance, Forecasting 3.6-4.3 Million oz Silver ...
Medivolve Announces Investment Into Marvel Diagnostics and Its Non-Invasive Exhaled Breath ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Closes Upsized $12 Million Bought Deal Financing
BOTS, Inc. Forms SPAC (Special Purpose Acquisition Company) to Acquire Companies in Robotics Space
Daktronics Partners with Phoenix Suns for Venue-Wide LED Super System
BIGtoken Focused on Top Consumer Concerns: Censorship and Data
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Sorrento Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU ...
Updated Time: Plug Power Business Update Conference Call on January 26, 2021 to Begin at 8:30 AM ET
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
31.12.20
Smart Employee Benefits Inc. Corporate Update