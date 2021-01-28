Smart Employee Benefits Inc. Closes Shares for Debt Transaction

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (“SEB” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SEB) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced shares for debt transaction. The Company issued 2,858,175 common shares in the capital of the Company (the “Shares”) at a price of $0.15 per Share in settlement of accrued directors’ fees in the amount of $428,726.25 owing to certain directors of the Company (the “Debt Settlement”).



The issuance of Shares to the directors constitutes a “related party transaction” as this term is defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101: Protection of Minority Securityholders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). All of the independent directors of the Company, acting in good faith, determined that the fair market value of the Shares being issued pursuant to the Debt Settlement and the consideration being paid is reasonable. The Company intends to rely on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the Shares nor the debt exceeds 25% of the Company’s market capitalization.