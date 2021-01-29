Telia Lietuva results for the twelve months of 2020

Fourth quarter of 2020: - Total revenue amounted to EUR 108.6 million, an increase by 1.5 per cent over the revenue of EUR 107 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. - EBITDA was EUR 34.1 million, an increase by 0.3 per cent over EBITDA of EUR 34 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA (excluding non-recurring items) declined by 0.5 per cent. - Profit for the period was EUR 16.9 million and was almost the same (lower by 0.7 per cent) as the profit of EUR 17 million a year ago.

Twelve months of 2020:

- Total revenue amounted to EUR 398.1 million, an increase by 2.5 per cent over the revenue of EUR 388.3 million for the twelve months of 2019.

- EBITDA was EUR 134.9 million and grew by 4.7 per cent over EBITDA of EUR 128.9 million for January-December of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA (excluding non-recurring items) went up by 4 per cent.

- Profit for the period was EUR 55.9 million, an increase by 2.1 per cent over the profit of EUR 54.7 million a year ago.

- Free cash flow amounted to EUR 87.7 million, an increase by 0.3 per cent over free cash flow of EUR 87.4 million a year ago.

Management comment:

The last quarter of 2020 has been an eventful one. We announced about partnership with Ericsson for modernisation of existing mobile network and 5G network rollout in Lithuania. Over the next three years, we plan to upgrade a total of about 2,000 base stations in Lithuania using Ericsson equipment. In November, we were the first in Lithuania to launch the first 5G base stations in three largest cities for non-commercial use. At the end of 2020, our market capitalisation exceeded one billion euro and the Company’s share price reached its record high.

From November the country is back into lockdown. Our retail outlets remain opened but only vital services being provided such as mobile signature or pick-up of equipment. Majority of the Company’s employees continue working at remote mode, while engineers ensure installation of new and uninterrupted provision of daily services. We continued to contribute to the fight against the consequences of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Lithuania. Our specialists installed and continues servicing the Coronavirus Hotline for residents, developed information robot to Covid-19 infected people.