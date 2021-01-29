 

Telia Lietuva results for the twelve months of 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.01.2021, 07:00  |  24   |   |   

﻿The Board of Telia Lietuva, AB (hereinafter “Telia Lietuva” or “the Company”) approved unaudited Telia Lietuva, AB Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union, for the twelve months’ period ended 31 December 2020.

Fourth quarter of 2020:
- Total revenue amounted to EUR 108.6 million, an increase by 1.5 per cent over the revenue of EUR 107 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.
- EBITDA was EUR 34.1 million, an increase by 0.3 per cent over EBITDA of EUR 34 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA (excluding non-recurring items) declined by 0.5 per cent.
- Profit for the period was EUR 16.9 million and was almost the same (lower by 0.7 per cent) as the profit of EUR 17 million a year ago.

Twelve months of 2020:
- Total revenue amounted to EUR 398.1 million, an increase by 2.5 per cent over the revenue of EUR 388.3 million for the twelve months of 2019.
- EBITDA was EUR 134.9 million and grew by 4.7 per cent over EBITDA of EUR 128.9 million for January-December of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA (excluding non-recurring items) went up by 4 per cent.
- Profit for the period was EUR 55.9 million, an increase by 2.1 per cent over the profit of EUR 54.7 million a year ago.
- Free cash flow amounted to EUR 87.7 million, an increase by 0.3 per cent over free cash flow of EUR 87.4 million a year ago.

Management comment:
The last quarter of 2020 has been an eventful one. We announced about partnership with Ericsson for modernisation of existing mobile network and 5G network rollout in Lithuania. Over the next three years, we plan to upgrade a total of about 2,000 base stations in Lithuania using Ericsson equipment. In November, we were the first in Lithuania to launch the first 5G base stations in three largest cities for non-commercial use. At the end of 2020, our market capitalisation exceeded one billion euro and the Company’s share price reached its record high.

From November the country is back into lockdown. Our retail outlets remain opened but only vital services being provided such as mobile signature or pick-up of equipment. Majority of the Company’s employees continue working at remote mode, while engineers ensure installation of new and uninterrupted provision of daily services. We continued to contribute to the fight against the consequences of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Lithuania. Our specialists installed and continues servicing the Coronavirus Hotline for residents, developed information robot to Covid-19 infected people.

Seite 1 von 3
Telia Lietuva Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Telia Lietuva results for the twelve months of 2020 ﻿The Board of Telia Lietuva, AB (hereinafter “Telia Lietuva” or “the Company”) approved unaudited Telia Lietuva, AB Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
First Majestic Responds to Market Activity
American Airlines Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Aeterna Zentaris Expands Orphan Drug Development Pipeline with Targeted Immunosuppressive ...
Endeavour Silver Provides 2021 Production and Cost Guidance, Forecasting 3.6-4.3 Million oz Silver ...
Medivolve Announces Investment Into Marvel Diagnostics and Its Non-Invasive Exhaled Breath ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Closes Upsized $12 Million Bought Deal Financing
BOTS, Inc. Forms SPAC (Special Purpose Acquisition Company) to Acquire Companies in Robotics Space
Daktronics Partners with Phoenix Suns for Venue-Wide LED Super System
BIGtoken Focused on Top Consumer Concerns: Censorship and Data
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Sorrento Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU ...
Updated Time: Plug Power Business Update Conference Call on January 26, 2021 to Begin at 8:30 AM ET
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus