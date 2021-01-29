K92 Mining Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50

The OTCQX Best 50 is an annual ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX market. The ranking is calculated based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth in the previous calendar year. Companies in the 2021 OTCQX Best 50 were ranked based on their performance in 2020.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K92 Mining Inc . (“ K92 ” or the “ Company ”) (TSX : KNT; OTCQX : KNTNF) is pleased to announce it has been named to the 2021 OTCQX Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market last year. This is K92’s third consecutive year in the OTCQX Best 50 Ranking.

John Lewins, K92 Chief Executive Officer and Director, stated, “K92 is honoured to be named to the 2021 OTCQX Best 50 for the third consecutive year. 2020 was certainly a very productive year for K92, with record production; increases of +180% and +50% in Kora’s M&I and inferred resource estimates, respectively; significant exploration progress on multiple vein systems, and completion of our Stage 3 Expansion PEA outlining Tier 1 Asset potential of +318,000 oz AuEq run-rate. In addition, the quality and importance of Kora has been recognized, with K92 being awarded the prestigious Thayer Lindsley Award for Best Global Discovery from the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) for discovery of the Kora North deposit. It is important to highlight that all of these milestones were achieved during the COVID-19 pandemic and these accomplishments were made possible due to the extraordinary commitment of our workforce and exceptional resource at Kora. The support of the Government in Papua New Guinea on all levels was also a major factor.

“While we expect the COVID-19 pandemic environment to persist through the majority of 2021, we believe 2021 has the potential to be a very exciting year for K92 on multiple levels. On exploration, the number of rigs has doubled in the past year, will continue to increase in 2021, testing multiple vein and porphyry targets. On production, guidance has outlined another year of continued production growth. And, lastly, our updated resource and Stage 3 Expansion Definitive Feasibility Study is planned for the second half of 2021.”