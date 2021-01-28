Torex Gold Provides Notice of Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial and Operational Results
TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Torex Gold Resources Inc. (the “Company” or “Torex”) (TSX: TXG) announces that it will release its fourth quarter and year end 2020 financial and operational results early morning on Wednesday February 24, 2021 followed later in the morning by a conference call hosted by senior management.
Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Conference Call and Webcast Details
A conference call and webcast to discuss the fourth quarter and year end 2020 financial and operational results will be held on Wednesday February 24, 2021 at 9:00 AM ET.
Telephone Access
Please join the conference call approximately ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time. Dial-in details for the conference call are as follows:
- Toronto local or international: 1-416-915-3239
- Toll-Free (North America): 1-800-319-4610
- Toll-Free (France): 0800-900-351
- Toll-Free (Switzerland): 0800-802-457
- Toll-Free (United Kingdom): 0808-101-2791
Webcast Access
A live webcast will be available on the Company’s website at www.torexgold.com/investors/webcasts. The webcast will be archived on the Company’s website.
For further information, please contact:
|TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC.
|Jody Kuzenko
|Dan Rollins
|President and CEO
|Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
|Direct: (647) 725-9982
|Direct: (647) 260-1503
|jody.kuzenko@torexgold.com
|dan.rollins@torexgold.com
