ROHM Expands Miniature PICOLED Lineup with Power-Saving Infrared LED for VR/MR/AR Applications

Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM recently introduced the new CSL1501RW ultra-compact side-emitting (side view) infrared LED. The device is ideal for head-mounted displays, industrial headsets and VR/MR/AR (xR, virtual reality) gaming systems.

In recent years, VR/MR/AR technology, which has emerged following the continuing advancement of IoT, is being increasingly adopted in headsets and head-mounted displays in a variety of gaming systems. The ability to simulate 3D space and project data in the real world has also expanded the market for VR/MR/AR applications in the industrial sector.