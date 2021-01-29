 

California BanCorp Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.01.2021, 01:54  |  22   |   |   

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California BanCorp (NASDAQ: CALB), whose subsidiary is California Bank of Commerce, announced today its financial results for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

The Company reported net income of $1.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, representing an increase of $1.3 million or 261% compared to $495,000 for the third quarter of 2020 and an increase of $1.2 million or 209% compared to $578,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, net income was $4.3 million representing a decrease of $2.7 million or 39% compared to $7.0 million for the same period in 2019.

Diluted per share earnings of $0.22 for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $0.06 for the third quarter of 2020 and $0.07 in the fourth quarter of 2019. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, diluted per share earnings of $0.53 compared to $0.86 for the same period in 2019.

“Our fourth quarter performance reflects continued progress in executing on our growth strategies and the resulting impact on our level of profitability,” said Steven Shelton, President and CEO of California BanCorp. “Excluding PPP loans, our total loans increased at an annualized rate of 28%, as we continue to see the positive impact of our expanded presence in Sacramento, our improved ability to win business with middle-market commercial clients, and the continued growth of niche areas such as sponsor finance. The strong loan growth we are generating is producing the improved operating leverage that we expected and delivering a significant increase in earnings and our level of returns. As we enter 2021, we are well positioned to build on the progress we made in 2020 and continue leveraging the strong commercial banking platform that we have developed. We have a healthy pipeline of new business development opportunities that should help us to continue generating strong balance sheet growth, realizing additional operating leverage, and driving a higher level of earnings.”

Financial Highlights:

Profitability - three months ended December 31, 2020 compared to September 30, 2020

  • Net income of $1.8 million and $0.22 per diluted share, compared to $495,000 and $0.06 per share, respectively.
  • Revenue of $13.7 million increased $1.5 million, or 12%, compared to $12.2 million for the third quarter of 2020.
  • Provision for loan losses decreased $150,000 due to improved credit quality and a continued qualitative reserve assessment in response to general macroeconomic changes related to COVID-19 as it pertains to our overall loan portfolio.
  • Non-interest expense, excluding capitalized loan origination costs, of $11.7 million remained consistent with the third quarter of 2020 level of $11.5 million.

Profitability - twelve months ended December 31, 2020 compared to December 31, 2019

  • Net income of $4.3 million and $0.53 per diluted share, compared to $7.0 million and $0.86 per share, respectively.
  • Revenue of $48.9 million increased $3.7 million, or 8%, compared to $45.2 million in the prior year.
  • Provision for loan losses increased $2.6 million primarily due to a charge-off in the second quarter of 2020 related to a legacy problem loan and funding a qualitative reserve in response to general macroeconomic changes related to COVID-19.
  • Non-interest expense increased by $4.6 million (net of $4.3 million of deferred loan origination costs primarily related to PPP loans and other loan programs to support our clients) as a result of salaries and benefits and other direct expenses pertaining to the strategic expansion of our business.

Financial Position – December 31, 2020 compared to September 30, 2020

  • Total assets decreased by $67.0 million, or 3% to $1.91 billion primarily as the result of our repayment of $158.7 million in borrowings under the Federal Reserve PPPLF, partially offset by deposit growth.
  • Total gross loans increased by $13.9 million, or 1% to $1.37 billion. Excluding the impact of PPP loans forgiven by the SBA, total gross loans increased during the fourth quarter by $69.6 million, or 7%, to $1.06 billion.
  • Total deposits increased by $95.0 million, or 7% to $1.53 billion.
  • Capital ratios, including the impact of PPP loan activity, remain healthy with a tier-one leverage ratio of 7.49%, tier I capital ratio of 10.11% and total risk-based capital ratio of 13.22%.

Business Impact of COVID-19:

In response to the continued evolving COVID-19 pandemic, the Company has focused first on the well-being of its people, customers and communities. Preventative health measures were put in place including elimination of business related travel requirements, mandatory work from home for all employees able to do so, social distancing precautions for all employees in the office and customers visiting branches, and preventative cleaning at offices and branches.

The Company has also focused on business continuity measures including monitoring potential business interruptions, making improvements to our remote working technology, and conducting regular discussions with our technology vendors to ensure full functionality throughout this event.

The Company has taken measures to support customers affected by the pandemic and to maintain strong asset quality, including:

  • Implementing a broad-based risk management strategy to manage credit segments on a real-time basis;
  • Monitoring portfolio risk and related mitigation strategies by segments;
  • Helping business clients receive PPP and other loan products under the CARES Act; following the launch of PPP in early April 2020, we processed 100% of the approximately 730 applications received and all of the applications we submitted to the SBA received approval, resulting in approximately $362.0 million in loan fundings. At December 31, 2020, approximately $55.7 million of these balances have been granted forgiveness by the SBA.
  • Offering flexible repayment options to current clients and a streamlined loan modification process, when appropriate.  Beginning in March 2020, we launched a proactive deferral program that resulted in modification of 383 loans with an aggregate balance of approximately $323.9 million.  At December 31, 2020, only one loan remained on deferral status.

Net Interest Income and Margin:

Net interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 was $12.8 million, an increase of $1.6 million or 14%, over $11.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, and an increase of $2.2 million, or 21%, over $10.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The increase in net interest income compared to the third quarter of 2020 was primarily attributable to the accelerated amortization of $708,000 in fees received on PPP loans forgiven by the SBA combined with growth in earning assets. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, the increase in net interest income resulted from growth in earning assets and amortization of fees received on PPP loans offset, in part, by the decline in short-term interest rates and higher liquidity.

Net interest income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 was $44.9 million, an increase of $4.0 million or 10% over $40.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019. The increase in net interest income compared to 2019 was primarily attributable to an increase in interest income as the result of amortization of loan fees collected on PPP loans, and an increase in the volume of average earning assets offset by lower yields on earning assets resulting from a decline in short-term interest rates and higher liquidity.

The Company’s net interest margin for the quarter was 2.66% compared to 2.41% for the third quarter of 2020 and 3.90% for the same period in 2019. The increase in margin compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to the impact of recognizing accelerated deferred fees on PPP loans granted forgiveness by the SBA. The decrease in margin from the same period last year was primarily the result of a decrease in short-term interest rates.

Non-Interest Income:

The Company’s non-interest income for the quarters ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019 was $916,000, $1.0 million and $1.1 million, respectively. The decrease in noninterest income was primarily due to a decrease in service charges and loan related fees.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, non-interest income of $4.0 million compared to $4.2 million for the same period of 2019. The decrease in non-interest income from prior year was due to lower gains on sales of loans in 2020.

Net interest income and non-interest income comprised total revenue of $13.7 million, $12.2 million, and $11.7 million for the quarters ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively. Total revenue for the years ended 2020 and 2019 was $48.9 million and $45.2 million, respectively.

Non-Interest Expense:

The Company’s non-interest expense for the quarters ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019 was $10.4 million, $10.5 million, and $9.8 million, respectively. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 the increase in non-interest expense was primarily due to legal and professional fees associated with public company readiness and FDICIA implementation, and an increase in salaries and benefits related to hiring to support strategic expansion.

Non-interest expenses of $37.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 compared to $33.2 million for the year ended 2019. Excluding the impact of deferred loan origination costs, the increase of $4.6 million was due primarily to an increase in salaries and benefits related to hiring to support strategic expansion of the Company and nonrecurring costs related to our public registration on NASDAQ and FDICIA implementation.

The Company’s efficiency ratio, the ratio of non-interest expense to revenues, was 76.15% and 77.27% for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively, compared to 83.76% and 73.52% for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively.

Balance Sheet:

Total assets of $1.91 billion as of December 31, 2020, represented a decrease of $67.0 million, or 3%, compared to $1.97 billion at September 30, 2020 and an increase of $753.7 million, or 65% compared to $1.15 billion at December 31, 2019.

Total loans increased by $13.9 million, or 1% to $1.37 billion at December 31, 2020, from $1.36 billion at September 30, 2020 and $419.4 million, or 44% compared to $949.7 million at December 30, 2019. Loan growth in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter of 2020 was centered in commercial loans and in commercial real estate loans of $35.1 million and $11.1 million, respectively, and an increase in other loans of $23.4 million due to the purchase of a portfolio of residential solar loans. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in SBA loans of $56.4 million primarily due to PPP loan forgiveness.

Year-over-year loan growth was primarily due to the origination of $362.0 million in PPP loans in addition to increases in commercial loans and commercial real estate of $24.8 million and $47.8 million, respectively. In addition, the Company purchased two portfolios of residential solar loans totaling $47.4 million. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in SBA loans primarily due to PPP loan forgiveness.

Total deposits increased by $95.0 million, or 7% to $1.53 billion at December 31, 2020, from $1.44 billion at September 30, 2020 and $544.0 million, or 55% over $988.2 million at December 31, 2019. The increase in total deposits from the end of the third quarter of 2020 was primarily due to growth of money market and savings deposits of $40.6 million and non-interest bearing demand deposits of $39.4 million.

Compared to the same period last year, deposit growth was primarily concentrated in noninterest-bearing demand and money market deposits as the result of funding PPP loans and organic growth. Non-interest bearing deposits, primarily commercial business operating accounts, represented 43.9% of total deposits at December 31, 2020, compared to 44.1% at September 30, 2020 and 39.2% at December 31, 2019.

Asset Quality:

The provision for credit losses decreased to $700,000 for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $850,000 for the third quarter of 2020 and $1.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Net loan recoveries in the fourth quarter 2020 were $26,000 or 0.00% of gross loans, compared to net recoveries of $11,000, or 0.00%, in the third quarter 2020 and net charge-offs of $338,000, or 0.04%, in the fourth quarter 2019.

Non-performing assets (“NPAs”) to total assets of 0.01% at December 31, 2020, compared to 0.03% at September 30, 2020 and 0.24% at December 31, 2019, with non-performing loans of $234,000, $580,000 and $2.8 million, respectively, on those dates. The decrease in NPAs at December 31, 2020 compared to the prior quarter primarily related to the payoff of one commercial loan.

The allowance for loan losses increased by $726,000, or 5% to $14.1 million, or 1.03% of total loans at December 31, 2020, compared to $13.4 million, or 0.99% at September 30, 2020 and $11.1 million, or 1.17% of total loans at December 31, 2019. The increase in the allowance as a percentage of total loans in the quarter ended December 31, 2020 compared to September 30, 2020 reflects growth in the loan portfolio as well as a continued increase in the qualitative reserves in response to general macroeconomic impacts related to COVID-19. The decrease in the allowance ratio compared to December 31, 2019 reflects the impact of PPP loans, which are guaranteed by the SBA.

Capital Adequacy:

At December 31, 2020, shareholders’ equity totaled $136.4 million compared to $130.3 million one year ago. As a result, the Company’s total risk-based capital ratio, tier one capital ratio and leverage ratio of 13.22%, 10.11%, and 7.49%, respectively, were all substantially above the regulatory standards for “well-capitalized” institutions of 10.00%, 8.00% and 5.00% respectively.

“While we are mindful of the impact of the ongoing pandemic on our broader geographic markets, our level of problem loans continues to be extremely low, which reflects the strength of our commercial borrowers and our conservative underwriting criteria,” said Thomas A. Sa, Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of California BanCorp. “Our non-performing assets declined to just 0.01% of total assets at the end of 2020 and we continue to have minimal credit losses. Given the strength of our balance sheet, we are well positioned to continue executing on our growth strategies and expanding our commercial client base in 2021.”

About California BanCorp:

California BanCorp, the parent company for California Bank of Commerce, offers a broad range of commercial banking services to closely held businesses and professionals located throughout Northern California. The Company’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select marketplace under the symbol CALB. For more information on California BanCorp, call us at (510) 457-3751, or visit us at www.californiabankofcommerce.com.

Contacts:

Steven E. Shelton, (510) 457-3751 Thomas A. Sa, (510) 457-3775
President and Chief Executive Officer Senior Executive Vice President
seshelton@bankcbc.com
 Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer
  tsa@bankcbc.com

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information:

This press release contains both financial measures based on GAAP and non-GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures are used where management believes them to be helpful in understanding the Company’s results of operations or financial position. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in this press release. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

Forward-Looking Information:

Statements in this news release regarding expectations and beliefs about future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in the Company’s business and markets are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "outlook," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current information and on assumptions that the Company makes about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond the Company’s control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, the Company’s actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and could cause the Company to make changes to future plans. Those risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk of incurring loan losses, which is an inherent risk of the banking business; the risk that the Company will not be able to continue its internal growth rate; the risk that the United States economy will experience slowed growth or recession or will be adversely affected by domestic or international economic conditions and risks associated with the Federal Reserve Board taking actions with respect to interest rates, any of which could adversely affect, among other things, the values of real estate collateral supporting many of the Company’s loans, interest income and interest rate margins and, therefore, the Company’s future operating results; risks associated with changes in income tax laws and regulations; and risks associated with seeking new client relationships and maintaining existing client relationships. Readers of this news release are encouraged to review the additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business is subject that are contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Additional information will be set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, which we expect to file with the SEC during the first quarter of 2021, and readers of this release are urged to review the additional information that will be contained in that report.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created economic and financial disruptions that have adversely affected, and may continue to adversely affect, our business, operations, financial performance and prospects. Even after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, it is possible that the U.S. and other major economies experience or continue to experience a prolonged recession, which could materially and adversely affect our business, operations, financial performance and prospects. Statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, operations, financial performance and prospects may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impacts may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond our control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on our customers, third parties and us.

Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, which speak only as of today's date, or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this news release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) - PROFITABILITY
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
 
                Change           Change
QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS:   Q4 2020     Q3 2020     $     %       Q4 2019     $     %  
                                             
Interest income   $    14,748     $    13,188     $      1,560     12 %     $    12,806     $      1,942     15 %
Interest expense   1,985     2,000     (15 )   -1 %     2,222     (237 )   -11 %
Net interest income   12,763     11,188     1,575     14 %     10,584     2,179     21 %
                                             
Provision for credit losses   700     850     (150 )   -18 %     1,000     (300 )   -30 %
Net interest income after provision                                          
provision for credit losses   12,063     10,338     1,725     17 %     9,584     2,479     26 %
                                             
Non-interest income   916     1,028     (112 )   -11 %     1,146     (230 )   -20 %
Operating expenses   10,416     10,545     (129 )   -1 %     9,825     591     6 %
Income before income taxes   2,563     821     1,742     212 %     905     1,658     183 %
                                             
Income tax expense   778     326     452     139 %     327     451     138 %
Net income   $      1,785     $         495     $      1,290     261 %     $         578     $      1,207     209 %
                                             
Diluted earnings per share   $        0.22     $        0.06     $        0.16     267 %     $        0.07     $        0.15     214 %
                                             
Net interest margin   2.66 %   2.41 %   +25 Basis Points     3.90 %   -124 Basis Points
                                             
Efficiency ratio   76.15 %   86.32 %   -110 Basis Points     83.76 %   -76 Basis Points
                                             
                                             
                Change                    
ANNUAL HIGHLIGHTS:   FY 2020     FY 2019     $     %                      
                                             
Interest income   $    53,019     $    49,078     $      3,941     8 %                    
Interest expense   8,102     8,140     (38 )   0 %                    
Net interest income   44,917     40,938     3,979     10 %                    
                                             
Provision for credit losses   4,880     2,326     2,554     110 %                    
Net interest income after provision                                          
for credit losses   40,037     38,612     1,425     4 %                    
                                             
Non-interest income   4,012     4,248     (236 )   -6 %                    
Operating expenses   37,809     33,223     4,586     14 %                    
Income before income taxes   6,240     9,637     (3,397 )   -35 %                    
                                             
Income tax expense   1,937     2,636     (699 )   -27 %                    
Net income   $      4,303     $      7,001     $     (2,698 )   -39 %                    
                                             
Diluted earnings per share   $        0.53     $        0.86     $       (0.33 )   -38 %                    
                                             
Net interest margin   2.76 %   4.12 %   -136 Basis Points                    
                                             
Efficiency ratio   77.27 %   73.52 %   +375 Basis Points                    
                                     


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) - FINANCIAL POSITION
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
                                           
                Change           Change
PERIOD-END HIGHLIGHTS:   Q4 2020     Q3 2020     $     %       Q4 2019     $   %  
                                           
Total assets   $ 1,905,779     $ 1,972,751     $   (66,972 )   -3 %     $ 1,152,034     $ 753,745   65 %
Gross loans   1,369,070     1,355,164     13,906     1 %     949,652     419,418   44 %
Deposits   1,532,206     1,437,232     94,974     7 %     988,236     543,970   55 %
Tangible equity   128,856     127,031     1,825     1 %     122,661     6,195   5 %
                                           
Tangible book value per share   $         15.77     $         15.59     $        0.18     1 %     $         15.16     $        0.61   4 %
                                           
Tangible equity / total assets   6.76 %   6.44 %   +32 Basis Points         10.65 %   -389 Basis Points  
Gross loans / total deposits   89.35 %   94.29 %   -494 Basis Points         96.10 %   -6.75 Basis Points  
Noninterest-bearing deposits /                                  
total deposits   43.93 %   44.09 %   -16 Basis Points         39.19 %   +474 Basis Points  
                                           
                                           
QUARTERLY AVERAGE               Change           Change
HIGHLIGHTS:   Q4 2020     Q3 2020     $     %       Q4 2019     $   %  
                                           
Total assets   $ 1,993,661     $ 1,923,001     $    70,660     4 %     $ 1,156,611     $ 837,050   72 %
Total earning assets   1,910,656     1,843,072     67,584     4 %     1,077,218     833,438   77 %
Gross loans   1,375,664     1,313,082     62,582     5 %     937,973     437,691   47 %
Deposits   1,516,441     1,397,280     119,161     9 %     994,122     522,319   53 %
Tangible equity   127,981     126,670     1,311     1 %     122,684     5,297   4 %
                                           
Tangible equity / total assets   6.42 %   6.59 %   -19 Basis Points         10.61 %﻿   -419 Basis Points  
Gross loans / total deposits   90.72 %   93.97 %   -325 Basis Points         94.35 %   -363 Basis Points  
Noninterest-bearing deposits /                                  
total deposits   44.68 %   43.60 %   +108 Basis Points         38.47 %   +621 Basis Points  
                                           
                                           
ANNUAL AVERAGE               Change                  
HIGHLIGHTS:   FY 2020     FY 2019     $     %                    
                                           
Total assets   $ 1,713,416     $ 1,064,452     $ 648,964     61 %                  
Total earning assets   1,629,615     992,680     636,935     64 %                  
Gross loans   1,219,324     903,922     315,402     35 %                  
Deposits   1,308,564     893,893     414,671     46 %                  
Tangible equity   126,343     119,176     7,167     6 %                  
                                           
Tangible equity / total assets   7.37 %   11.20 %   -383 Basis Points                      
Gross loans / total deposits   93.18 %   101.12 %   -794 Basis Points                      
Noninterest-bearing deposits /                                      
total deposits   43.31 %   38.34 %   +497 Basis Points                      
                                       


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
SELECTED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) - ASSET QUALITY
(Dollars in Thousands)
                               
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES:   12-31-20     09-30-20     06-30-20     03-31-20     12-31-19  
                               
                               
Balance, beginning of period   $   13,385     $   12,524     $   11,565     $   11,075     $   10,413  
Provision for credit losses, quarterly   700     850     2,930     400     1,000  
Charge-offs, quarterly   -     -     (1,976 )   -     (348 )
Recoveries, quarterly   26     11     5     90     10  
Balance, end of period   $   14,111     $   13,385     $   12,524     $   11,565     $   11,075  
                               
                               
                               
                               
NONPERFORMING ASSETS:   12-31-20     09-30-20     06-30-20     03-31-20     12-31-19  
                               
Loans accounted for on a non-accrual basis   $        234     $        580     $     1,243     $     2,650     $     2,753  
Loans with principal or interest contractually                              
past due 90 days or more and still accruing                              
interest   -     -     -     -     -  
Nonperforming loans   $        234     $        580     $     1,243     $     2,650     $     2,753  
Other real estate owned   -     -     -     -     -  
Nonperforming assets   $        234     $        580     $     1,243     $     2,650     $     2,753  
                               
Loans restructured and in compliance with                              
modified terms   -     -     -     624     646  
Nonperforming assets and restructured loans   $        234     $        580     $     1,243     $     3,274     $     3,399  
                               
Nonperforming loans by asset type:                              
Commercial   -     346     1,008     2,306     2,409  
Real estate other   -     -     -     -     -  
Real estate construction and land   -     -     -     -     -  
SBA   234     234     235     344     344  
Other   -     -     -     -     -  
Nonperforming loans   $        234     $        580     $     1,243     $     2,650     $     2,753  
                               
                               
                               
                               
ASSET QUALITY:   12-31-20     09-30-20     06-30-20     03-31-20     12-31-19  
                               
Allowance for credit losses / gross loans   1.03 %   0.99 %   0.96 %   1.19 %   1.17 %
Allowance for credit losses / nonperforming loans   6030.34 %   2307.76 %   1007.56 %   436.42 %   402.29 %
Nonperforming assets / total assets   0.01 %   0.03 %   0.07 %   0.22 %   0.24 %
Nonperforming loans / gross loans   0.02 %   0.04 %   0.10 %   0.27 %   0.29 %
Net quarterly charge-offs / gross loans   0.00 %   0.00 %   0.15 %   -0.01%     0.04 %
                               


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
 
    Three months ended   Twelve months ended
    12-31-20     09-30-20     12-31-19     12-31-20     12-31-19  
                               
INTEREST INCOME                              
Loans   $    14,305     $    12,849     $    12,132     $    51,401     $    46,915  
Federal funds sold   131     117     443     685     999  
Investment securities   312     222     231     933     1,164  
Total interest income   14,748     13,188     12,806     53,019     49,078  
                               
INTEREST EXPENSE                              
Deposits   1,359     1,467     2,096     6,341     7,209  
Other   626     533     126     1,761     931  
Total interest expense   1,985     2,000     2,222     8,102     8,140  
                               
Net interest income   12,763     11,188     10,584     44,917     40,938  
Provision for credit losses   700     850     1,000     4,880     2,326  
Net interest income after provision                              
for credit losses   12,063     10,338     9,584     40,037     38,612  
                               
NON-INTEREST INCOME                              
Service charges and other fees   662     779     852     2,949     3,003  
Gain on sale of SBA loans   -     -     17     -     253  
Other non-interest income   254     249     277     1,063     992  
Total non-interest income   916     1,028     1,146     4,012     4,248  
                               
OPERATING EXPENSES                              
Salaries and benefits   7,072     6,452     5,769     22,122     20,674  
Premises and equipment   1,125     1,359     1,159     4,755     3,502  
Other   2,219     2,734     2,897     10,932     9,047  
Total operating expenses   10,416     10,545     9,825     37,809     33,223  
                               
Income before income taxes   2,563     821     905     6,240     9,637  
Income taxes   778     326     327     1,937     2,636  
                               
NET INCOME   $      1,785     $         495     $         578     $      4,303     $      7,001  
                               
EARNINGS PER SHARE                              
Basic earnings per share   $        0.22     $        0.06     $        0.07     $        0.53     $        0.87  
Diluted earnings per share   $        0.22     $        0.06     $        0.07     $        0.53     $        0.86  
Average common shares outstanding   8,152,052     8,141,807     8,074,285     8,131,325     8,048,793  
Average common and equivalent                              
shares outstanding   8,203,931     8,169,334     8,162,585     8,169,082     8,132,093  
                               
PERFORMANCE MEASURES                              
Return on average assets   0.36 %   0.10 %   0.20 %   0.25 %   0.66 %
Return on average equity   5.25 %   1.47 %   1.76 %   3.22 %   5.52 %
Return on average tangible equity   5.55 %   1.55 %   1.87 %   3.41 %   5.87 %
Efficiency ratio   76.15 %   86.32 %   83.76 %   77.27 %   73.52 %
                               


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
                               
    12-31-20     09-30-02     06-30-20     03-31-20     12-31-19  
                               
ASSETS                              
Cash and due from banks   $        22,485     $        23,339     $        22,246     $        22,792     $        19,579  
Federal funds sold   396,032     480,555     485,823     117,818     94,763  
Investment securities   55,093     50,906     39,723     34,344     28,555  
Loans:                              
Commercial   414,548     379,400     365,881     416,308     389,746  
Real estate other   550,690     539,541     508,916     496,765     502,929  
Real estate construction and land   37,193     36,596     49,524     41,697     42,519  
SBA   317,564     373,921     373,429     12,797     12,830  
Other   49,075     25,706     1,731     1,378     1,628  
Loans, gross   1,369,070     1,355,164     1,299,481     968,945     949,652  
Unearned fee income   523     (1,054 )   (1,569 )   2,902     2,555  
Allowance for credit losses   (14,111 )   (13,385 )   (12,524 )   (11,565 )   (11,075 )
Loans, net   1,355,482     1,340,725     1,285,388     960,282     941,132  
Premises and equipment, net   5,778     5,933     4,709     3,427     3,668  
Bank owned life insurance   23,718     23,577     23,434     23,284     22,316  
Goodwill and core deposit intangible   7,554     7,564     7,575     7,585     7,595  
Accrued interest receivable and other assets 39,637     40,152     41,528     37,950     34,426  
Total assets   $   1,905,779     $   1,972,751     $   1,910,426     $   1,207,482     $   1,152,034  
                               
LIABILITIES                               
Deposits:                              
Demand noninterest-bearing   $      673,100     $      633,726     $      643,354     $      403,248     $      387,267  
Demand interest-bearing   34,869     32,680     28,769     21,083     25,178  
Money market and savings   623,603     582,953     549,084     459,712     455,436  
Time   200,634     187,873     164,495     144,818     120,355  
Total deposits   1,532,206     1,437,232     1,385,702     1,028,861     988,236  
                               
Junior subordinated debt securities   24,994     24,990     4,986     4,981     4,977  
Other borrowings   189,043     352,703     364,703     22,000     10,000  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities   23,126     23,231     21,370     20,447     18,565  
Total liabilities   1,769,369     1,838,156     1,776,761     1,076,289     1,021,778  
                               
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                              
Common stock   107,947     107,776     107,241     106,790     106,427  
Retained earnings   27,822     26,036     25,541     23,991     23,518  
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)   641     783     883     412     311  
Total shareholders' equity   136,410     134,595     133,665     131,193     130,256  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $   1,905,779     $   1,972,751     $   1,910,426     $   1,207,482     $   1,152,034  
                               
CAPITAL ADEQUACY                              
Tier I leverage ratio   7.49 %   7.84 %   8.13 %   10.66 %   10.64 %
Tier I risk-based capital ratio   10.11 %   10.57 %   11.27 %   10.62 %   10.58 %
Total risk-based capital ratio   13.22 %   13.80 %   12.87 %   12.07 %   11.99 %
Total equity/ total assets   7.16 %   6.82 %   7.00 %   10.87 %   11.31 %
Book value per share   $          16.69     $          16.52     $          16.43     $          16.15     $          16.09  
                               
Common shares outstanding   8,171,734     8,149,678     8,133,457     8,121,848     8,092,966  
                               


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
 
      Three months ended December 31,       Three months ended September 30,  
    2020   2020
                             
        Yields     Interest       Yields     Interest
    Average   or     Income/   Average   or     Income/
    Balance   Rates     Expense   Balance   Rates     Expense
ASSETS                            
Interest earning assets:                            
Loans (1)   $   1,375,664   4.14 %   $    14,305   $   1,313,092   3.89 %   $    12,849
Federal funds sold   480,790   0.11 %   131   490,409   0.09 %   117
Investment securities   54,202   2.29 %   312   39,571   2.23 %   222
Total interest earning assets   1,910,656   3.07 %   14,748   1,843,072   2.85 %   13,188
                             
Noninterest-earning assets:                            
Cash and due from banks   20,616             19,789          
All other assets (2)   62,389             60,140          
TOTAL   $   1,993,661             $   1,923,001          
                             
LIABILITIES AND                            
  SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                            
Interest-bearing liabilities:                            
Deposits:                            
Demand   $        33,674   0.13 %   $           11   $        30,877   0.14 %   $           11
Money market and savings   604,578   0.74 %   1,118   582,694   0.81 %   1,190
Time   200,606   0.46 %   230   174,436   0.61 %   266
Other   318,570   0.78 %   626   369,764   0.57 %   533
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,157,428   0.68 %   1,985   1,157,771   0.69 %   2,000
                             
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                            
Demand deposits   677,583             609,273          
Accrued expenses and                            
other liabilities   23,466             21,717          
Shareholders' equity   135,184             134,240          
TOTAL   $   1,993,661             $   1,923,001          
                             
Net interest income and margin (3)       2.66 %   $    12,763       2.41 %   $    11,188
                             
(1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes amortization of deferred loan fees of $494,000 and $431,000, respectively.
(2) Other noninterest-earning assets includes the allowance for credit losses of $13.4 million and $12.5 million, respectively.
(3) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.
 

﻿

CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
 
    Three months ended December 31,
    2020   2019
                             
        Yields     Interest       Yields     Interest
    Average   or     Income/   Average   or     Income/
    Balance   Rates     Expense   Balance   Rates     Expense
ASSETS                            
Interest earning assets:                            
Loans (1)   $   1,375,664   4.14 %   $    14,305   $      937,973   5.13 %   $    12,132
Federal funds sold   480,790   0.11 %   131   107,089   1.64 %   443
Investment securities   54,202   2.29 %   312   32,156   2.85 %   231
Total interest earning assets   1,910,656   3.07 %   14,748   1,077,218   4.72 %   12,806
                             
Noninterest-earning assets:                            
Cash and due from banks   20,616             22,680          
All other assets (2)   62,389             56,713          
TOTAL   $   1,993,661             $   1,156,611          
                             
LIABILITIES AND                            
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                            
Interest-bearing liabilities:                            
Deposits:                            
Demand   $        33,674   0.13 %   $           11   $        23,563   0.10 %   $             6
Money market and savings   604,578   0.74 %   1,118   459,697   1.25 %   1,444
Time   200,606   0.46 %   230   128,436   2.00 %   646
Other   318,570   0.78 %   626   14,976   3.34 %   126
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,157,428   0.68 %   1,985   626,672   1.41 %   2,222
                             
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                            
Demand deposits   677,583             382,426          
Accrued expenses and                            
other liabilities   23,466             17,289          
Shareholders' equity   135,184             130,224          
TOTAL   $   1,993,661             $   1,156,611          
                             
Net interest income and margin (3)       2.66 %   $    12,763       3.90 %   $    10,584
                             
(1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes amortization of deferred loan fees (costs) of $494,000 and $(294,000), respectively.
(2) Other noninterest-earning assets includes the allowance for credit losses of 13.4 million and $10.4 million, respectively.
(3) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.
 


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
 
    Twelve months ended December 31,
    2020     2019  
                             
        Yields     Interest       Yields     Interest
    Average   or     Income/   Average   or     Income/
    Balance   Rates     Expense   Balance   Rates     Expense
ASSETS                            
Interest earning assets:                            
Loans (1)   $   1,219,324   4.22 %   $    51,401   $      903,922   5.19 %   $    46,915
Federal funds sold   371,476   0.18 %   685   50,891   1.96 %   999
Investment securities   38,815   2.40 %   933   37,867   3.07 %   1,164
Total interest earning assets   1,629,615   3.25 %   53,019   992,680   4.94 %   49,078
                             
Noninterest-earning assets:                            
Cash and due from banks   20,810             19,663          
All other assets (2)   62,991             52,109          
TOTAL   $   1,713,416             $   1,064,452          
                             
LIABILITIES AND                            
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                            
Interest-bearing liabilities:                            
Deposits:                            
Demand   $        28,559   0.13 %   $           36   $        24,451   0.10 %   $           24
Money market and savings   547,592   0.88 %   4,795   411,745   1.17 %   4,806
Time   165,630   0.91 %   1,510   114,977   2.07 %   2,379
Other   249,474   0.71 %   1,761   29,717   3.13 %   931
Total interest-bearing liabilities   991,255   0.82 %   8,102   580,890   1.40 %   8,140
                             
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                            
Demand deposits   566,783             342,720          
Accrued expenses and                            
other liabilities   21,843             14,125          
Shareholders' equity   133,535             126,717          
TOTAL   $   1,713,416             $   1,064,452          
                             
Net interest income and margin (3)       2.76 %   $    44,917       4.12 %   $    40,938
                             
(1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes amortization of deferred loan fees (costs) of $1.6 million and $(1.1)million, respectively.
(2) Other noninterest-earning assets includes the allowance for credit losses of $12.3 million and $11.1 million, respectively.
(3) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.
 


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED NON GAAP DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
                     
REVENUE:   12-31-20   09-30-20   06-30-20   03-31-20   12-31-19
                     
Net interest income   $       12,763   $       11,188   $       10,785   $       10,182   $       10,584
Non-interest income   916   1,028   777   1,290   1,146
Total revenue   $       13,679   $       12,216   $       11,562   $       11,472   $       11,730
                     
                     
                     
                 Deferred     Deferred 
IMPACT OF PPP ACTIVITY REFLECTED IN    Amortization of Deferred Balance      Balance at     Balance 
    NET INTEREST INCOME:   12-31-20   09-30-20   06-30-20   Origination   Remaining
                     
PPP fees   $         2,083   $         1,114   $         1,099   $         9,086   $         4,790
PPP capitalized loan origination costs   527   266   253   2,451   1,405
Net PPP fees   $         1,556   $            848   $            846   $         6,635   $         3,385
                     
                     
                     
                     
OPERATING EXPENSES:   12-31-20   09-30-20   06-30-20   03-31-20   12-31-19
                     
Total operating expenses   $       10,416   $       10,545   $         6,440   $       10,447   $         9,825
Capitalized loan origination costs   1,277   986   4,797   912   1,136
Total operating expenses, before capitalization                    
of deferred loan origination costs   $       11,693   $       11,531   $       11,237   $       11,359   $       10,961
                     
                     
                     
                     
GROSS LOANS:   12-31-20   09-30-20   06-30-20   03-31-20   12-31-19
                     
Gross loans   $ 1,369,070   $ 1,355,164   $ 1,299,481   $     968,945   $     949,652
PPP loans   306,373   362,088   361,632   -   -
Gross loans, excluding PPP loans   $ 1,062,697   $     993,076   $     937,849   $     968,945   $     949,652


California Bancorp Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

California BanCorp Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - California BanCorp (NASDAQ: CALB), whose subsidiary is California Bank of Commerce, announced today its financial results for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2020. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
First Majestic Responds to Market Activity
American Airlines Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Aeterna Zentaris Expands Orphan Drug Development Pipeline with Targeted Immunosuppressive ...
Endeavour Silver Provides 2021 Production and Cost Guidance, Forecasting 3.6-4.3 Million oz Silver ...
Medivolve Announces Investment Into Marvel Diagnostics and Its Non-Invasive Exhaled Breath ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Closes Upsized $12 Million Bought Deal Financing
BOTS, Inc. Forms SPAC (Special Purpose Acquisition Company) to Acquire Companies in Robotics Space
Daktronics Partners with Phoenix Suns for Venue-Wide LED Super System
BIGtoken Focused on Top Consumer Concerns: Censorship and Data
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Sorrento Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU ...
Updated Time: Plug Power Business Update Conference Call on January 26, 2021 to Begin at 8:30 AM ET
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.01.21
Lindsey Fudge Joins California Bank of Commerce as Senior Relationship Manager