The Extraordinary General Meeting in Saga Pure ASA will take place on 19 February 2021 at 10.00hrs (CET) at the premises of the Company at Sjolyst Plass 2, 7th floor in Oslo, Norway.

Shareholders are requested to avail themselves of the possibilities of voting by proxy, as described in the notice of the meeting, and as far as possible to refrain from attending in person.﻿

