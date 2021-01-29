2020 FULL-YEAR REVENUES OF €30.2M 

Bezons, January 29, 2021 – 8am – RIBER, a global market leader for MBE equipment serving the semiconductor industry, is reporting its full-year revenues for 2020.

€m 2020 2019 Change 1st quarter 5.4 6.7 -19% 2nd quarter 6.2 7.2 -14% 3rd quarter 5.9 6.8 -13% 4th quarter 12.7 12.7 0% Full-year 30.2 33.4 -10% €m 2020 2019 Change Systems 18.2 23 -21% Evaporators 0.3 1 -66% Services and accessories 11.7 9.4 +24% Full-year 30.2 33.4 -10%

RIBER’s revenues came to €30.2m in 2020, with a year-on-year contraction of only 10%, despite the operational difficulties linked to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Systems revenues came to €18.2m, down 21% year-on-year. In 2020, 10 MBE systems, including four production and six research units, were delivered, compared with 12 systems in 2019, with seven production and five research units.

Evaporator revenues are down to a low level due to the current lack of investment in OLED screen production equipment.

Revenues for services and accessories are up 24% to a record level of €11.7m, in line with the Company's strategy of developing recurrent revenues for services and accessories on its installed machines base.

The breakdown of full-year revenues for 2020 was as follows: 47% for Europe, 40% for Asia, 9% for North America and 4% for other countries.





Order book developments

At December 31 (€m) 2020 2019 Change Systems 5.7 21.8 -74% Evaporators 0 0 - Services and accessories 8.7 6.9 +26% Full-year 14.4 28.7 -50%

The order book at December 31, 2020 totaled €14.4m, down 50% year-on-year.

It reflects the impact of the French authorities’ refusal to grant several export licenses, for a total amount of € 13 million in 2020.

In this context, the systems order book at end-December 2020 represented €5.7m, including two research systems. An additional order for a research system in Asia was received at the start of 2021.

The services and accessories business is continuing to build on its robust commercial development, with its order book up 26% to €8.7m.

Outlook

These elements, combined with the specific dynamism of the semiconductor market, offer good prospects for RIBER's activity in 2021.

RIBER plans to consolidate its revenues in 2021, notably through the growth of its services and accessories business.

2020 full-year earnings will be released on April 26, 2021 (after close of trading).

