RIBER 2020 FULL-YEAR REVENUES OF €30.2M
Bezons, January 29, 2021 – 8am – RIBER, a global market leader for MBE equipment serving the semiconductor industry, is reporting its full-year revenues for 2020.
Change in revenues
|€m
|2020
|2019
|Change
|1st quarter
|5.4
|6.7
|-19%
|2nd quarter
|6.2
|7.2
|-14%
|3rd quarter
|5.9
|6.8
|-13%
|4th quarter
|12.7
|12.7
|0%
|Full-year
|30.2
|33.4
|-10%
|€m
|2020
|2019
|Change
|Systems
|18.2
|23
|-21%
|Evaporators
|0.3
|1
|-66%
|Services and accessories
|11.7
|9.4
|+24%
|Full-year
|30.2
|33.4
|-10%
RIBER’s revenues came to €30.2m in 2020, with a year-on-year contraction of only 10%, despite the operational difficulties linked to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Systems revenues came to €18.2m, down 21% year-on-year. In 2020, 10 MBE systems, including four production and six research units, were delivered, compared with 12 systems in 2019, with seven production and five research units.
Evaporator revenues are down to a low level due to the current lack of investment in OLED screen production equipment.
Revenues for services and accessories are up 24% to a record level of €11.7m, in line with the Company's strategy of developing recurrent revenues for services and accessories on its installed machines base.
The breakdown of full-year revenues for 2020 was as follows: 47% for Europe, 40% for Asia, 9% for North America and 4% for other countries.
Order book developments
|At December 31 (€m)
|2020
|2019
|Change
|Systems
|5.7
|21.8
|-74%
|Evaporators
|0
|0
|-
|Services and accessories
|8.7
|6.9
|+26%
|Full-year
|14.4
|28.7
|-50%
The order book at December 31, 2020 totaled €14.4m, down 50% year-on-year.
It reflects the impact of the French authorities’ refusal to grant several export licenses, for a total amount of € 13 million in 2020.
In this context, the systems order book at end-December 2020 represented €5.7m, including two research systems. An additional order for a research system in Asia was received at the start of 2021.
The services and accessories business is continuing to build on its robust commercial development, with its order book up 26% to €8.7m.
Outlook
These elements, combined with the specific dynamism of the semiconductor market, offer good prospects for RIBER's activity in 2021.
RIBER plans to consolidate its revenues in 2021, notably through the growth of its services and accessories business.
2020 full-year earnings will be released on April 26, 2021 (after close of trading).
About RIBER
RIBER is the global market leader for MBE - molecular beam epitaxy - equipment. It designs and produces MBE systems and evaporators for the semiconductor industry. It also provides technical and
scientific support for its clients, maintaining their equipment and optimizing their performance and output levels. Through its high-tech equipment, RIBER performs an essential role in the
development of advanced semiconductor systems that are used in numerous consumer applications, from information technologies to 5G telecommunications networks, OLED screens and next-generation
solar cells.
RIBER is a BPI France-approved innovative company and is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0000075954).
Contacts
|
RIBER
Laurent Pollet
tel: +33 (0)1 39 96 65 00
invest@riber.com
|
CALYPTUS
Cyril Combe
tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 68 68
cyril.combe@calyptus.net
