Home Point Capital Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home Point Capital Inc. (“Home Point Capital”), the parent entity of Homepoint, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering
of 7,250,000 shares of its common stock at $13.00 per share. The shares are expected to begin trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on January 29, 2021 under the ticker symbol “HMPT,” and
the offering is expected to close on February 2, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. Home Point Capital is not selling any shares in the offering. In connection with the offering, the
selling stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,087,500 shares of Home Point Capital’s common stock to cover over-allotments, if any.
Home Point Capital will not receive any net proceeds from the sale of its common stock by the selling stockholders, including from any exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares of the common stock from the selling stockholders.
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Wells Fargo Securities, Morgan Stanley and UBS Investment Bank are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. Credit Suisse, J.P. Morgan and BofA Securities
are also acting as bookrunning managers for the offering. JMP Securities, Piper Sandler & Co., R. Seelaus & Co., LLC, SPC Capital Markets LLC, Wedbush Securities and Zelman Partners LLC are
acting as co-managers for the offering.
The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the prospectus, when available, may be obtained from any of the following sources:
- Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com;
- Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 500 West 33rd Street, New York, New York, 10001, telephone: (800) 326-5897 or email: cmclientsupport@wellsfargo.com;
- Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014; or
- UBS Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, New York 10019, telephone: (888) 827-7275 or email: ol-prospectus-request@ubs.com.
A registration statement, including a prospectus, relating to these securities has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on January 28, 2021.
