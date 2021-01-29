Home Point Capital Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home Point Capital Inc. (“Home Point Capital”), the parent entity of Homepoint, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 7,250,000 shares of its common stock at $13.00 per share. The shares are expected to begin trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on January 29, 2021 under the ticker symbol “HMPT,” and the offering is expected to close on February 2, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. Home Point Capital is not selling any shares in the offering. In connection with the offering, the selling stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,087,500 shares of Home Point Capital’s common stock to cover over-allotments, if any.



Home Point Capital will not receive any net proceeds from the sale of its common stock by the selling stockholders, including from any exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares of the common stock from the selling stockholders.