Neuronetics Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM) (the “Company”), a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing and marketing
products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders, today announced that it has priced the previously announced underwritten public offering of 4,840,000
shares of its common stock, at a public offering price of $15.50 per share. The Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 726,000 shares of its common
stock. The gross proceeds to the Company from this offering are expected to be approximately $75.0 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering
expenses payable by the Company. The offering is expected to close on or about February 2, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
The Company currently intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital, research and development, marketing and evaluating new clinical indications.
Piper Sandler & Co. and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Canaccord Genuity LLC is acting as a lead manager for the offering.
The offering is being made pursuant to a “shelf” registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-233047) that became effective with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on August 15, 2019 and the base prospectus contained therein. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the offering was filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. A final prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering and the shares of common stock being offered will be filed with the SEC. Copies of the registration statement, the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus may be obtained on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov or, when available, by contacting: Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, by telephone at (800) 747-3924, or by email at prospectus@psc.com, or William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Attention: Prospectus Department, 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, IL 60606; via telephone at (800) 621-0687 or via email at prospectus@williamblair.com.
