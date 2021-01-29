 

Evelo Biosciences Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.01.2021, 03:08  |  19   |   |   

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLO) (“Evelo”), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a new modality of orally delivered medicines, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 4,500,000 shares of its common stock, at a public offering price of $15.00 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions. Evelo also granted the underwriters a 30-day option, solely to cover over-allotments, if any, to purchase up to an additional 675,000 shares of its common stock. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $67,500,000 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares. All of the shares in the offering are to be sold by Evelo.

Morgan Stanley, Cowen and BMO Capital Markets are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. The offering is expected to close on or about February 2, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Evelo intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, in addition to its existing cash resources, for the following purposes: (i) continue the development of EDP1815 in a Phase 2 trial in psoriasis and initiate a Phase 2 trial of EDP1815 in atopic dermatitis; (ii) prepare to advance EDP1815 in multiple Phase 3 trials in psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, upon receipt of positive Phase 2 data; (iii) continue the Phase 2 and Phase 2/3 clinical trials of EDP1815 for the treatment of hyperinflammation caused by SARs-CoV-2; (iv) advance EDP1867 in a Phase 1b trial in atopic dermatitis; (v) progress its first bacterial extracellular vesicle product candidates into the clinic, including EDP2939 for inflammation and EDP1908 for oncology; (vi) other research and development activities for additional product candidates, including advancing additional oral product candidates through preclinical development across therapeutic areas; and (vii) the remainder, if any, for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

The securities described are being offered by Evelo pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (Reg. No. 333-231911), including a base prospectus, which was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on June 6, 2019. The securities are being offered only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus forming a part of the effective registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement related to and describing the terms of the offering was filed with the SEC on January 28, 2021. The final prospectus related to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the securities being offered may also be obtained, when available, from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; or Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (833) 297-2926.

Seite 1 von 2
Evelo Biosciences Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Evelo Biosciences Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLO) (“Evelo”), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a new modality of orally delivered medicines, today announced the pricing of an underwritten …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
First Majestic Responds to Market Activity
American Airlines Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Aeterna Zentaris Expands Orphan Drug Development Pipeline with Targeted Immunosuppressive ...
Endeavour Silver Provides 2021 Production and Cost Guidance, Forecasting 3.6-4.3 Million oz Silver ...
Medivolve Announces Investment Into Marvel Diagnostics and Its Non-Invasive Exhaled Breath ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Closes Upsized $12 Million Bought Deal Financing
BOTS, Inc. Forms SPAC (Special Purpose Acquisition Company) to Acquire Companies in Robotics Space
Daktronics Partners with Phoenix Suns for Venue-Wide LED Super System
BIGtoken Focused on Top Consumer Concerns: Censorship and Data
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Sorrento Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU ...
Updated Time: Plug Power Business Update Conference Call on January 26, 2021 to Begin at 8:30 AM ET
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.01.21
Evelo Biosciences Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
20.01.21
Evelo Biosciences Reports New Positive Confirmatory Data from Phase 1b Trial of EDP1815 in Atopic Dermatitis
07.01.21
Evelo Biosciences Expands Clinical Programs and Provides 2021 Guidance on Key Milestones