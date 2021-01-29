Evelo Biosciences Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLO) (“Evelo”), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a new modality of orally delivered medicines, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 4,500,000 shares of its common stock, at a public offering price of $15.00 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions. Evelo also granted the underwriters a 30-day option, solely to cover over-allotments, if any, to purchase up to an additional 675,000 shares of its common stock. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $67,500,000 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares. All of the shares in the offering are to be sold by Evelo.

Evelo intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, in addition to its existing cash resources, for the following purposes: (i) continue the development of EDP1815 in a Phase 2 trial in psoriasis and initiate a Phase 2 trial of EDP1815 in atopic dermatitis; (ii) prepare to advance EDP1815 in multiple Phase 3 trials in psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, upon receipt of positive Phase 2 data; (iii) continue the Phase 2 and Phase 2/3 clinical trials of EDP1815 for the treatment of hyperinflammation caused by SARs-CoV-2; (iv) advance EDP1867 in a Phase 1b trial in atopic dermatitis; (v) progress its first bacterial extracellular vesicle product candidates into the clinic, including EDP2939 for inflammation and EDP1908 for oncology; (vi) other research and development activities for additional product candidates, including advancing additional oral product candidates through preclinical development across therapeutic areas; and (vii) the remainder, if any, for working capital and other general corporate purposes.



The securities described are being offered by Evelo pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (Reg. No. 333-231911), including a base prospectus, which was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on June 6, 2019. The securities are being offered only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus forming a part of the effective registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement related to and describing the terms of the offering was filed with the SEC on January 28, 2021. The final prospectus related to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the securities being offered may also be obtained, when available, from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; or Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (833) 297-2926.