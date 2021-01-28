 

InterDigital Update Guidance for Fourth Quarter 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.01.2021, 23:30  |   |   |   

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, today provided revenue guidance for fourth quarter 2020.

The company expects total fourth quarter 2020 revenue to be between $87 million and $90 million, which includes between $85 million and $88 million of recurring revenue.

The company also expects that in the fourth quarter 2020 it will recognize one-time charges of approximately $10-11 million, primarily related to on-going patent portfolio management. The one-time charges are expected to bring the sequential increase in operating expenses to approximately $15 million. The company had previously stated an expected increase of $5 million operating expenses over third quarter levels, primarily driven by litigation activities.

About InterDigital

InterDigital develops mobile and video technologies that are at the core of devices, networks, and services worldwide. We solve many of the industry’s most critical and complex technical challenges, inventing solutions for more efficient broadband networks, better video delivery, and richer multimedia experiences years ahead of market deployment. InterDigital has licenses and strategic relationships with many of the world’s leading technology companies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on NASDAQ and is included in the S&P MidCap 400 index.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include information regarding the company’s current expectations with respect to fourth quarter 2020 revenue. Words such as “expects,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “anticipates,” and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual outcomes could differ materially from those expressed in or anticipated by such forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to: (i) the entry into additional patent license, patent sales or technology solutions agreements; (ii) the accuracy of market sales projections of the company’s licensees, changes in our estimates of fourth quarter 2020 sales by our per-unit licensees, delays in payments from our licensees and related matters; (iii) amounts of royalties payable following routine audits, if any, and the timely receipt of such amounts during fourth quarter 2020; (iv) the timing, expenses, and outcome of the company’s litigation and arbitration proceedings and the timely receipt of any related awards; (v) new developments in the company’s litigation or arbitration proceedings; (vi) changes in our interpretations of, and assumptions and calculations with respect to the impact on the company of, the Tax Reform Act, as well as further guidance that may be issued regarding the Tax Reform Act; and (vii) the potential effects that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic could have on our financial position, results of operations and cash flows. We undertake no duty to update publicly any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as may be required by applicable law, regulation or other competent legal authority.

InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.interdigital.com.

InterDigital Contact:
Tiziana Figliolia
Email: tiziana.figliolia@interdigital.com
+1 (302) 300-1857


InterDigital Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

InterDigital Update Guidance for Fourth Quarter 2020 WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, today provided revenue guidance for fourth quarter 2020. The company expects total fourth …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
First Majestic Responds to Market Activity
American Airlines Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Aeterna Zentaris Expands Orphan Drug Development Pipeline with Targeted Immunosuppressive ...
Endeavour Silver Provides 2021 Production and Cost Guidance, Forecasting 3.6-4.3 Million oz Silver ...
Medivolve Announces Investment Into Marvel Diagnostics and Its Non-Invasive Exhaled Breath ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Closes Upsized $12 Million Bought Deal Financing
BOTS, Inc. Forms SPAC (Special Purpose Acquisition Company) to Acquire Companies in Robotics Space
Daktronics Partners with Phoenix Suns for Venue-Wide LED Super System
BIGtoken Focused on Top Consumer Concerns: Censorship and Data
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Sorrento Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU ...
Updated Time: Plug Power Business Update Conference Call on January 26, 2021 to Begin at 8:30 AM ET
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.01.21
InterDigital to Present at 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
11.01.21
InterDigital’s Ed Ehrlich Elected Radio Access Network Chair of ATIS Wireless Technologies and Systems Committee (WTSC)