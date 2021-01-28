BankFinancial Corporation Declares Cash Dividend

BURR RIDGE, Ill., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BankFinancial Corporation (Nasdaq – BFIN) (“BankFinancial”) announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.10 per common share. The dividend will be payable on February 26, 2021 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2021.

BankFinancial Corporation is the holding company for BankFinancial, NA, a full-service, community-oriented bank providing financial services to individuals, families and businesses through 19 full-service banking offices, located in Cook, DuPage, Lake and Will Counties, Illinois. At September 30, 2020 BankFinancial had total assets of $1.605 billion, total loans of $1.066 billion, total deposits of $1.402 billion and stockholders’ equity of $172 million. BankFinancial Corporation’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol BFIN.