Heritage Commerce Corp Reports Earnings of $11.6 Million for the Fourth Quarter of 2020 and $35.3 Million for 2020

“We generated solid earnings, for the full year of 2020, fueled by a year-over-year increase in net interest income, total deposits, and gains on sales of SBA loans,” said Mr. Keith Wilton, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our results in the midst of this challenging economic environment are a testament to our resilient bankers, our customers and our communities. Our participation in the initial rounds of the Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”), helped meet the financial needs of our customers who were significantly impacted by the pandemic and we are actively participating in this newest round of PPP funding.”

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Commerce Corp (Nasdaq: HTBK) , the holding company (the “Company”) for Heritage Bank of Commerce (the “Bank”), today announced fourth quarter 2020 net income of $11.6 million, or $0.19 per average diluted common share, compared to $5.7 million, or $0.10 per average diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, and $11.2 million, or $0.19 per average diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2020, net income was $35.3 million, or $0.59 per average diluted common share, compared to $40.5 million, or $0.84 per average diluted common share, for the year ended December 31, 2019. All results are unaudited.

“Credit quality improved with nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) declining (20%) year-over-year and (23%) on a linked quarter basis, to $7.9 million at year end,” said Mr. Wilton. “In fact, we released $1.3 million of our provision for credit losses on loans largely due to recoveries of previously charged off accounts and the successful resolution of a nonperforming credit resulting in the release of specific reserves. This brings our allowance for credits losses on loans (“ACLL”) to total loans to 1.70%, and the ACLL to total loans, excluding PPP loans, to 1.91% at December 31, 2020. Further, capital and liquidity positions remain strong with a total risk-based capital ratio and leverage for the Company (consolidated) at 16.5% and 9.1% respectively, and 15.8% and 9.5% respectively, for the Bank, at December 31, 2020,” added Mr. Wilton.

“During the fourth quarter of 2020, we completed the final touches to our new San Jose corporate headquarters at 224 Airport Parkway and finalized the move of our San Mateo branch and administrative offices to newly renovated facilities,” commented Mr. Wilton. “These combined facilities represent over 50% of the Company’s office footprint and include modifications and upgrades to meet enhanced energy saving requirements, further representing our Company’s commitment to lowering our carbon footprint.”

“The past year presented many challenges to members of the communities we serve. During 2020, we were proud of our employees who volunteered their time to many local organizations that assist minority, disenfranchised and underrepresented groups in our community, and we congratulate them for their service. In addition, we are proud of our Company’s continued ability to provide grants and sponsorships to support these community groups,” said Mr. Wilton.

In response to two economic stimulus laws passed by Congress in the first half of the 2020, Heritage Bank of Commerce funded 1,105 PPP loans, with total principal balances of $333.4 million. Through 2020, PPP loan payoffs totaled $9.1 million while SBA loan forgiveness totaled $33.7 million and the Bank ended the fourth quarter of 2020 with $290.7 million in outstanding PPP loan balances. These loans generated $2.2 million in interest income and $3.9 million in net deferred fee revenue during 2020. At December 31, 2020, total loans included remaining deferred fees on PPP loans of ($6.8) million and deferred costs of $783,000.

On April 7, 2020, the U.S. banking agencies issued an Interagency Statement on Loan Modifications and Reporting for Financial Institutions Working with Customers Affected by the Coronavirus. The statement describes accounting for COVID-19-related loan modifications, including clarifying the interaction between current accounting rules and the temporary relief provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (“CARES Act”). The Bank made accommodations for initial payment deferrals for a number of customers of up to 90 days, generally, with the potential, upon application, of an additional 90 days of payment deferral (180 days maximum). The Bank also waived all normal applicable fees. As well, most of the deferrals we originally granted have returned to regular payments. The following table shows the deferments at December 31, 2020 by category:



Underlying Collateral NON-SBA LOANS Business Real (in $000’s, unaudited) Assets Estate Total Initial Deferments(1) $ - $ 1,573 $ 1,573 2nd Deferments(2) 295 684 979 Total $ 295 $ 2,257 $ 2,552 (1) Initial deferments were generally for 3 months (2) 2nd deferments were for an additional 3 months

In addition to its portfolio of SBA PPP loans, the Bank also has a portfolio of SBA 7(a) loans totaling $48.9 million as of January 15, 2021. As part of the SBA’s Coronavirus debt relief efforts, beginning in April of 2020, the SBA commenced a six-month program to cover payments of principal, interest and any associated fees for these borrowers, which largely ended with the September payment. The following table reflects the status of these SBA 7(a) loans as of January 15, 2021:



SBA 7(a) LOANS Number (in $000’s, unaudited) Balance of Loans SBA 7(a) loans that borrowers made payments by January 15, 2021 $ 41,994 234 Payments Not Made / NSF / Returned 1,032 12 Due dates later in January 85 2 New loans / No payment due 3,267 4 CARES Payments 2,062 9 Request for Deferral 448 5 Total Portfolio $ 48,888 266

The CARES Act was recently amended to include $3.5 billion of extended debt relief payments for SBA borrowers. The program will initially provide for 3 payments of principal and interest to a maximum of $9,000 per month under various criteria and then an additional 5 payments for borrowers considered “underserved” as defined in the amended legislation.

Credit Quality and Performance

At December 31, 2020, NPAs declined by $1.9 million, or (20%), to $7.9 million, compared to $9.8 million at December 31, 2019, and decreased by $2.4 million, or (23%) from $10.3 million at September 30, 2020. Classified assets increased to $34.0 million, or 0.73% of total assets, at December 31, 2020, compared to $32.6 million, or 0.79% of total assets, at December 31, 2019, and $33.0 million, or 0.72% of total assets, at September 30, 2020.

The Company continues to monitor portfolio loans made to commercial customers with businesses in higher risk sectors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During the fourth quarter of 2020, the percentage of loans identified as higher risk to total loans increased slightly compared to the third quarter of 2020. The following table provides a breakdown of such loans as a percentage of total loans for the periods indicated:



% of Total % of Total % of Total % of Total Loans at Loans at Loans at Loans at HIGHER RISK SECTORS (unaudited) December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 Health care and social assistance: Offices of dentists 2.01 % 1.86 % 1.79 % 1.63 % Offices of physicians (except mental health specialists) 0.81 % 0.74 % 0.76 % 0.70 % Other community housing services 0.28 % 0.27 % 0.27 % 0.11 % All others 2.15 % 2.15 % 2.21 % 1.84 % Total health care and social assistance 5.25 % 5.02 % 5.03 % 4.28 % Retail trade: Gasoline stations with convenience stores 2.16 % 1.97 % 1.90 % 1.98 % All others 2.34 % 2.44 % 2.44 % 2.18 % Total retail trade 4.50 % 4.41 % 4.34 % 4.16 % Accommodation and food services: Full-service restaurants 1.30 % 1.40 % 1.38 % 0.86 % Limited-service restaurants 0.57 % 0.74 % 0.79 % 0.63 % Hotels (except casino hotels) and motels 0.95 % 0.92 % 0.89 % 0.94 % All others 0.68 % 0.68 % 0.70 % 0.52 % Total accommodation and food services 3.50 % 3.74 % 3.76 % 2.95 % Educational services: Elementary and secondary schools 0.58 % 0.57 % 0.65 % 0.15 % Education support services 0.45 % 0.43 % 0.40 % 0.15 % All others 0.19 % 0.17 % 0.24 % 0.17 % Total educational services 1.22 % 1.17 % 1.29 % 0.47 % Arts, entertainment, and recreation 1.34 % 1.27 % 1.26 % 1.09 % Purchased participations in micro loan portfolio 0.60 % 0.68 % 0.80 % 0.95 % Total higher risk sectors 16.41 % 16.29 % 16.48 % 13.90 %

The increase in higher risk sector loans in the last three quarters of 2020, compared to the first quarter of 2020, was primarily due to the addition of PPP loans during the second quarter of 2020.

Capital and Liquidity

The Company’s and the Bank’s consolidated capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines for a well-capitalized financial institution, and the Basel III minimum regulatory requirements at December 31, 2020.

Our liquidity position refers to our ability to maintain cash flows sufficient to fund operations, meet all of our obligations and commitments, and accommodate unexpected sudden changes in balances of loans and deposits in a timely manner. At various times the Company requires funds to meet short term cash requirements brought about by loan growth or deposit outflows, the purchase of assets, or liability repayments. An integral part of the Company’s ability to manage its liquidity position appropriately is the Company’s large base of core deposits, which are generated by offering traditional banking services in its service area and which have historically been a stable source of funds. To manage liquidity needs properly, cash inflows must be timed to coincide with anticipated outflows or sufficient liquidity resources must be available to meet varying demands. At December 31, 2020, the Company had a strong liquidity position with $1.13 billion in cash and cash equivalents, and $781.6 million in available borrowing capacity from sources including the Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”), the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco (“FRB”), Federal funds facilities with several financial institutions, and a line of credit with a correspondent bank. The Company also had $498.5 million (at fair market value) in unpledged securities available at December 31, 2020. The loan to deposit ratio was 66.91% at December 31, 2020, compared to 74.20% at December 31, 2019, and decreased from 69.32% at September 30, 2020.





Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2020

Operating Results, Balance Sheet Review, Capital Management, and Credit Quality

(as of, or for the periods ended December 31, 2020, compared to December 31, 2019, and September 30, 2020, except as noted):

Operating Results:

Diluted earnings per share were $0.19 for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $0.10 for the fourth quarter of 2019, and $0.19 for the third quarter of 2020. Diluted earnings per share were $0.59 for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $0.84 for the year ended December 31, 2019.



The following table indicates the ratios for the return on average tangible assets and the return on average tangible equity for the periods indicated:



For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (unaudited) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Return on average tangible assets 1.02 % 1.02 % 0.57 % 0.83 % 1.25 % Return on average tangible equity 11.75 % 11.41 % 5.96 % 9.04 % 13.09 %

Net interest income, before provision for credit losses on loans, decreased (13%) to $34.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $39.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily due to decreases in the prime rate, and yield on investment securities and overnight funds. Net interest income remained flat for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $34.2 million for the third quarter of 2020. Net interest income increased 8% to $141.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $131.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, primarily due to an increase in the average balance of loans resulting from the Presidio Bank (“Presidio”) merger, additional interest and fee income from PPP loans, and an increase in the accretion of the loan discount into loan interest income from our merger with Presidio, partially offset by decreases in the prime rate, and decreases in the yield on investment securities and overnight funds.



The fully tax equivalent (“FTE”) net interest margin contracted 100 basis points to 3.15% for the fourth quarter of 2020, from 4.15% for the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily due to a decline in the average yield on loans, investment securities, and overnight funds, partially offset by a decline in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. The FTE net interest margin contracted 9 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2020 from 3.24% for the third quarter of 2020, primarily due to a decline in the average yield on investment securities, and overnight funds, partially offset by an increase in the average yield on loans and a decline in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.



For the year ended December 31, 2020, the FTE net interest margin contracted 78 basis points to 3.50%, compared to 4.28% for the year ended December 31, 2019, primarily due to a decline in the average yield on loans, investment securities, and overnight funds, partially offset by a decline in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.





The following tables present the average balance of loans outstanding, interest income, and the average yield for the periods indicated:



The average yield on the total loan portfolio decreased to 4.93% for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 5.76% for the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily due to a decline in the average yield in the prime rate, new average balances of lower yielding PPP loans, and a decrease in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into loan interest income from the acquisitions.





For the Quarter Ended For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average (in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Income Yield Balance Income Yield Loans, core bank and asset-based lending $ 2,256,944 $ 26,348 4.64 % $ 2,353,871 $ 30,786 5.19 % SBA PPP loans 313,335 787 1.00 % — — N/A PPP fees, net — 1,935 2.46 % — — N/A Bay View Funding factored receivables 50,720 2,856 22.40 % 45,045 2,888 25.44 % Purchased residential mortgages 24,955 118 1.88 % 33,867 237 2.78 % Purchased commercial real estate ("CRE") loans 20,854 176 3.36 % 28,407 238 3.32 % Loan fair value mark / accretion (12,017 ) 687 0.12 % (15,089 ) 1,338 0.23 % Total loans (includes loans held-for-sale) $ 2,654,791 $ 32,907 4.93 % $ 2,446,101 $ 35,487 5.76 %





• The average yield on the total loan portfolio increased to 4.93% for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 4.86% for the third quarter of 2020, primarily due to higher fees from PPP loans and a higher average balance of Bay View Funding factored receivables, partially offset by a decrease in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into loan interest income from the acquisitions.





For the Quarter Ended For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average (in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Income Yield Balance Income Yield Loans, core bank and asset-based lending $ 2,256,944 $ 26,348 4.64 % $ 2,266,227 $ 26,508 4.65 % SBA PPP loans 313,335 787 1.00 % 324,518 816 1.00 % PPP fees, net — 1,935 2.46 % — 1,305 1.60 % Bay View Funding factored receivables 50,720 2,856 22.40 % 40,300 2,431 24.00 % Purchased residential mortgages 24,955 118 1.88 % 29,399 180 2.44 % Purchased CRE loans 20,854 176 3.36 % 22,603 195 3.43 % Loan fair value mark / accretion (12,017 ) 687 0.12 % (13,353 ) 1,200 0.21 % Total loans (includes loans held-for-sale) $ 2,654,791 $ 32,907 4.93 % $ 2,669,694 $ 32,635 4.86 %





• The average yield on the total loan portfolio decreased to 5.06% for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to 5.86% for the year ended December 31, 2019, primarily due to decreases in the prime rate on loans and new average balances of lower yielding PPP loans, partially offset by higher PPP loan fees and an increase in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into loan interest income from the acquisitions.





For the Year Ended For the Year Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average (in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Income Yield Balance Income Yield Loans, core bank and asset-based lending $ 2,327,624 $ 110,652 4.75 % $ 1,890,079 $ 100,380 5.31 % SBA PPP loans 218,391 2,185 1.00 % — — N/A PPP fees, net — 3,877 1.78 % — — N/A Bay View Funding factored receivables 45,765 10,727 23.44 % 46,710 11,688 25.02 % Purchased residential mortgages 29,648 725 2.45 % 35,343 951 2.69 % Purchased CRE loans 24,072 831 3.45 % 30,936 1,107 3.58 % Loan fair value mark / accretion (14,005 ) 4,172 0.18 % (8,151 ) 2,682 0.14 % Total loans (includes loans held-for-sale) $ 2,631,495 $ 133,169 5.06 % $ 1,994,917 $ 116,808 5.86 %





• In aggregate, the original total net purchase discount on loans from the Focus Business Bank, Tri-Valley Bank, United American Bank, and Presidio loan portfolio was $25.2 million. In aggregate, the remaining net purchase discount on total loans acquired was $12.1 million at December 31, 2020.

• The average cost of total deposits was 0.14% for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 0.26% for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 0.16% for the third quarter of 2020. The average cost of total deposits was 0.17% for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to 0.29% for the year ended December 31, 2019.

• There was a credit of $1.3 million to the provision for credit losses on loans for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to a $3.2 million provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter of 2019, and a $197,000 provision for credit losses on loans for the third quarter of 2020. There was a $13.2 million provision for credit losses on loans for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to an $846,000 provision for loan losses for the year ended December 31, 2019.

• The increase in the provision for credit losses on loans for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to the year ended December 31, 2019, was driven primarily by a significantly deteriorated economic outlook resulting from the Coronavirus pandemic. The three loan classes where the largest increases in reserves were recorded under the Current Expected Credit Loss ("CECL") loss rate methodology were investor-owned CRE, land and construction, and commercial and industrial (“C&I”). Ongoing impacts of the CECL methodology will be dependent upon changes in economic conditions and forecasts, originated and acquired loan portfolio composition, portfolio duration, and other factors.

• Total noninterest income was $2.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $2.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily due to lower service charges and fees on deposit accounts. Total noninterest income decreased to $2.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 from $2.6 million for the third quarter of 2020, primarily due to a realized gain on warrants exercised during the third quarter of 2020.

• For the year ended December 31, 2020, total noninterest income was $9.9 million, compared to $10.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, primarily due to lower service charges and fees on deposit accounts, partially offset by an increase in the cash surrender value of life insurance, a gain realized on a warrant exercised, and a gain on the disposition of foreclosed assets during the first quarter of 2020.

• Total noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased to $21.6 million, compared to $30.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily due to lower merger-related costs. Total noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2020 modestly increased compared to $21.2 million for the third quarter of 2020.

• Noninterest expense for the year ended December 31, 2020 increased to $89.5 million, compared to $84.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits as a result of annual salary increases, and additional employees and operating costs added as a result of the Presidio merger, partially offset by lower merger-related costs.

• The following table reflects pre-tax merger-related costs resulting from the merger with Presidio for the periods indicated:





For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended MERGER-RELATED COSTS December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (in $000’s, unaudited) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Salaries and employee benefits $ — $ — $ 6,580 $ 356 $ 6,580 Other 101 17 3,299 2,245 4,500 Total merger-related costs $ 101 $ 17 $ 9,879 $ 2,601 $ 11,080





• Full time equivalent employees were 330 at December 31, 2020, 357 at December 31, 2019, and 342 at September 30, 2020.

The efficiency ratio was 59.45% for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 73.58% for the fourth quarter of 2019, and 57.58% for the third quarter of 2020. The efficiency ratio for the year ended December 31, 2020 was 58.96%, compared to 59.76% for the year ended December 31, 2019.





Income tax expense was $4.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $2.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, and $4.2 million for the third quarter of 2020. The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 27.6%, compared to 26.9% for the fourth quarter of 2019, and 27.3% for the third quarter of 2020. Income tax expense for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $13.8 million, compared to $15.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. The effective tax rate was 28.1% for the years ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019.



The difference in the effective tax rate for the periods reported compared to the combined Federal and state statutory tax rate of 29.6% is primarily the result of the Company’s investment in life insurance policies whose earnings are not subject to taxes, tax credits related to investments in low income housing limited partnerships (net of low income housing investment losses), and tax-exempt interest income earned on municipal bonds.





Balance Sheet Review, Capital Management and Credit Quality:

Total assets increased 13% to $4.63 billion at December 31, 2020, compared to $4.11 billion at December 31, 2019. Total assets increased 1% from $4.61 billion at September 30, 2020.





Securities available-for-sale, at fair value, totaled $235.8 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $404.8 million at December 31, 2019, and $294.4 million at September 30, 2020. At December 31, 2020, the Company’s securities available-for-sale portfolio was comprised of $175.3 million of agency mortgage-backed securities (all issued by U.S. Government sponsored entities), and $60.5 million of U.S. Treasury securities. The pre-tax unrealized gain on securities available-for-sale at December 31, 2020 was $5.8 million, compared to a pre-tax unrealized gain on securities available-for-sale of $2.3 million at December 31, 2019, and a pre-tax unrealized gain on securities available-for-sale of $6.9 million at September 30, 2020. All other factors remaining the same, when market interest rates are decreasing, the Company will experience a higher unrealized gain (or a lower unrealized loss) on the securities portfolio.





At December 31, 2020, securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost, totaled $297.4 million, compared to $366.6 million at December 31, 2019, and $295.6 million at September 30, 2020. At December 31, 2020, the Company’s securities held-to-maturity portfolio was comprised of $228.7 million of agency mortgage-backed securities, and $68.7 million of tax-exempt municipal bonds. During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company purchased $30.9 million of agency mortgage-backed securities (securities held-to-maturity), with a book yield of 1.15% and an average life of 6.18 years.



With the CECL methodology implementation date of January 1, 2020, there was a $58,000 allowance for credit losses recorded on the Company’s held-to-maturity municipal investment securities portfolio. For the year ended December 31, 2020, there was a reduction of $4,000 to the allowance for credit losses on the Company’s held-to-maturity municipal investment securities portfolio, for an allowance for credit losses of $54,000 at December 31, 2020.





The loan portfolio remains well-diversified as reflected in the following table which summarizes the distribution of loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, and the percentage of distribution in each category for the periods indicated:



LOANS December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 (in $000’s, unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Commercial $ 555,707 21 % $ 574,359 21 % $ 603,345 24 % Paycheck Protection Program Loans 290,679 11 % 323,550 12 % — 0 % Real estate: CRE - owner occupied 560,362 21 % 561,528 21 % 548,907 22 % CRE - non-owner occupied 693,103 27 % 713,563 27 % 767,821 30 % Land and construction 144,594 6 % 142,632 5 % 147,189 6 % Home equity 111,885 4 % 111,468 4 % 151,775 6 % Multifamily 166,425 6 % 169,791 6 % 180,623 7 % Residential mortgages 85,116 3 % 91,077 3 % 100,759 4 % Consumer and other 18,116 1 % 17,511 1 % 33,744 1 % Total Loans 2,625,987 100 % 2,705,479 100 % 2,534,163 100 % Deferred loan costs (fees), net (6,726 ) — (8,463 ) — (319 ) — Loans, net of deferred costs and fees $ 2,619,261 100 % $ 2,697,016 100 % $ 2,533,844 100 %





• Loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, increased $85.4 million, or 3%, to $2.62 billion at December 31, 2020, compared to $2.53 billion at December 31, 2019, and decreased (3%) from $2.70 billion at September 30, 2020. Total loans at December 31, 2020 included $290.7 million of PPP loans.



• C&I line usage was 28% at December 31, 2020, compared to 35% at December 31, 2019, and 28% at September 30, 2020.



• At December 31, 2020, 45% of the CRE loan portfolio was secured by owner-occupied real estate.

The following table summarizes the allowance for credit losses on loans(1) for the periods indicated:



For the Quarter Ended

For the Year Ended

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

(in $000’s, unaudited) 2020

2020

2019

2020

2019

Balance at beginning of period $ 45,422 $ 45,444 $ 25,895 $ 23,285 $ 27,848 Charge-offs during the period (144 ) (598 ) (6,003 ) (1,880 ) (6,623 ) Recoveries during the period 470 379 170 1,192 1,214 Net recoveries (charge-offs) during the period 326 (219 ) (5,833 ) (688 ) (5,409 ) Impact of adopting Topic 326 — — — 8,570 — Provision (recapture) for credit losses on loans during the period(1) (1,348 ) 197 3,223 13,233 846 Balance at end of period $ 44,400 $ 45,422 $ 23,285 $ 44,400 $ 23,285 Total loans, net of deferred fees $ 2,619,261 $ 2,697,016 $ 2,533,844 $ 2,619,261 $ 2,533,844 Total nonperforming loans $ 7,869 $ 10,262 $ 9,828 $ 7,869 $ 9,828 Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans(2) 1.70 % 1.68 % 0.92 % 1.70 % 0.92 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total nonperforming loans(2) 564.24 % 442.62 % 236.93 % 564.24 % 236.93 %





(1) Provision (recapture) for credit losses on loans for the quarters ended December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, and the year ended December 31, 2020, Provision for loan losses for the quarter and the year ended December 31, 2019 (2) ACLL at December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, Allowance for loan losses ("ALLL") at December 31, 2019

The ACLL was 1.70% of total loans at December 31, 2020 and the ACLL to total nonperforming loans was 564.24% at December 31, 2020. The ALLL was 0.92% of total loans and the ALLL to nonperforming loans was 236.93% at December 31, 2019. The ACLL was 1.68% of total loans at September 30, 2020 and the ACLL to total nonperforming loans was 442.62% at September 30, 2020. The ACLL was 1.91% of total loans, excluding PPP loans, at December 31, 2020, and September 30, 2020.





The following table shows the results of adopting CECL for the year ended December 31, 2020:



DRIVERS OF CHANGE IN ACLL UNDER CECL (in $000’s, unaudited) ALLL at December 31, 2019 $ 23,285 Day 1 adjustment impact of adopting Topic 326 8,570 ACLL at January 1, 2020 31,855 Net (charge-offs) during the first quarter of 2020 (422 ) Portfolio changes during the first quarter of 2020 1,216 Economic factors during the first quarter of 2020 12,054 ACLL at March 31, 2020 44,703 Net (charge-offs) during the second quarter of 2020 (373 ) Portfolio changes during the second quarter of 2020 (4,282 ) Qualitative and quantitative changes during the second quarter of 2020 including changes in economic forecasts 5,396 ACLL at June 30, 2020 45,444 Net (charge-offs) during the third quarter of 2020 (219 ) Portfolio changes during the third quarter of 2020 488 Qualitative and quantitative changes during the third quarter of 2020 including changes in economic forecasts (291 ) ACLL at September 30, 2020 45,422 Net (charge-offs) during the fourth quarter of 2020 326 Portfolio changes during the fourth quarter of 2020 (1,622 ) Qualitative and quantitative changes during the fourth quarter of 2020 including changes in economic forecasts 274 ACLL at December 31, 2020 $ 44,400

Net recoveries totaled $326,000 for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to net charge-offs of $5.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, and net charge-offs of $219,000 for the third quarter of 2020.



The following is a breakout of NPAs at the periods indicated:



End of Period: NONPERFORMING ASSETS December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 (in $000’s, unaudited) Balance % of Total Balance % of Total Balance % of Total CRE loans $ 3,706 47 % $ 4,328 42 % $ 5,094 52 % Commercial loans 2,726 35 % 2,908 28 % 3,444 35 % Consumer and other loans 407 5 % 1,464 14 % — 0

% Home equity loans 949 12 % 961 10 % 137 1 % Restructured and loans over 90 days past due and still accruing 81 1 % 601 6 % 1,153 12 % Total nonperforming assets $ 7,869 100 % $ 10,262 100 % $ 9,828 100 %





• NPAs totaled $7.9 million, or 0.17% of total assets, at December 31, 2020, compared to $9.8 million, or 0.24% of total assets, at December 31, 2019, and $10.3 million, or 0.22% of total assets, at September 30, 2020.



• There were no foreclosed assets on the balance sheet at December 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, or September 30, 2020.



• Classified assets increased to $34.0 million, or 0.73% of total assets, at December 31, 2020, compared to $32.6 million, or 0.79% of total assets, at December 31, 2019, and increased from $33.0 million, or 0.72% of total assets, at September 30, 2020.





The following table summarizes the distribution of deposits and the percentage of distribution in each category for the periods indicated:



DEPOSITS December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 (in $000’s, unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Demand, noninterest-bearing $ 1,661,655 42 % $ 1,698,027 44 % $ 1,450,873 42 % Demand, interest-bearing 960,179 24 % 926,041 24 % 798,375 23 % Savings and money market 1,119,968 29 % 1,108,252 28 % 982,430 29 % Time deposits — under $250 45,027 1 % 46,684 1 % 54,361 2 % Time deposits — $250 and over 103,746 3 % 92,276 2 % 99,882 3 % CDARS — interest-bearing demand, money market and time deposits 23,911 1 % 19,121 1 % 28,847 1 % Total deposits $ 3,914,486 100 % $ 3,890,401 100 % $ 3,414,768 100 %





• Total deposits increased $499.7 million, or 15%, to $3.91 billion at December 31, 2020, compared to $3.41 billion at December 31, 2019. Total deposits increased $24.1 million, or 1%, from $3.89 billion at September 30, 2020.



• Deposits, excluding all time deposits and CDARS deposits, increased $510.1 million, or 16%, to $3.74 billion at December 31, 2020, compared to $3.23 billion at December 31, 2019. Deposits, excluding all time deposits and CDARS deposits remained relatively flat from $3.73 billion at September 30, 2020.



The Company’s consolidated capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines and the Bank’s capital ratios exceeded the regulatory guidelines under the Basel III prompt corrective action (“PCA”) regulatory guidelines for a well-capitalized financial institution, and the Basel III minimum regulatory requirements at December 31, 2020, as reflected in the following table:



Well-capitalized Financial Institution Basel III Heritage Heritage Basel III PCA Minimum Commerce Bank of Regulatory Regulatory CAPITAL RATIOS (unaudited) Corp Commerce Guidelines Requirement (1) Total Risk-Based 16.5 % 15.8 % 10.0 % 10.5 % Tier 1 Risk-Based 14.0 % 14.6 % 8.0 % 8.5 % Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based 14.0 % 14.6 % 6.5 % 7.0 % Leverage 9.1 % 9.5 % 5.0 % 4.0 %





(1) Basel III minimum regulatory requirements for both the Company and the Bank include a 2.5% capital conservation buffer, except the leverage ratio.





The following table reflects the components of accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes, for the periods indicated:



ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS December 31, September 30, December 31, (in $000’s, unaudited) 2020 2020 2019 Unrealized gain on securities available-for-sale $ 3,709 $ 4,495 $ 1,242 Remaining unamortized unrealized gain on securities available-for-sale transferred to held-to-maturity 261 271 297 Split dollar insurance contracts liability (6,140 ) (4,839 ) (4,835 ) Supplemental executive retirement plan liability (8,767 ) (6,662 ) (6,842 ) Unrealized gain on interest-only strip from SBA loans 220 351 360 Total accumulated other comprehensive loss $ (10,717 ) $ (6,384 ) $ (9,778 )

Tangible equity was $393.6 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $388.9 million at December 31, 2019, and $392.5 million at September 30, 2020. Tangible book value per share was $6.57 at December 31, 2020, compared to $6.55 at December 31, 2019, and September 30, 2020.



D.C. Solar Litigation

• In December 2020, Solar Eclipse Investment Fund III, et al v. Heritage Bank of Commerce, et al., was filed against Heritage, and others, in the Solano County Superior Court (“Solar Eclipse”). Also in December 2020, Solarmore Management Services, Inc. v. Jeff Carpoff et al., (“Solarmore”) filed an amended complaint in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of California against Heritage and others. Both of these cases relate to our former deposit relationships with D.C. Solar and their affiliates (collectively “D.C. Solar”) and its sponsored investment funds. These actions seek unspecified damages and are in an early phase. We believe these actions are without merit and we intend to vigorously defend them.



• In re Double Jump, Inc. is pending in the United States Bankruptcy Court of Nevada and was filed by D.C. Solar and some of its affiliated entities. One of the chapter 7 trustees has indicated that it may bring an adversary action against Heritage related to our former deposit relationships with D.C. Solar and its sponsored investment funds. The parties have agreed to attend a pre-filing mediation.

Heritage Commerce Corp, a bank holding company established in October 1997, is the parent company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, established in 1994 and headquartered in San Jose, CA with full-service branches in Danville, Fremont, Gilroy, Hollister, Livermore, Los Altos, Los Gatos, Morgan Hill, Palo Alto, Pleasanton, Redwood City, San Francisco, San Jose, San Mateo, San Rafael, Sunnyvale, and Walnut Creek. Heritage Bank of Commerce is an SBA Preferred Lender. Bay View Funding, a subsidiary of Heritage Bank of Commerce, is based in San Jose, CA and provides business-essential working capital factoring financing to various industries throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.heritagecommercecorp.com.



For the Quarter Ended: Percent Change From: For the Year Ended: CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS December 31, September 30, December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, Percent (in $000’s, unaudited) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 Change Interest income $ 36,145 $ 36,252 $ 42,471 0 % (15 ) % $ 150,471 $ 142,659 5 % Interest expense 1,940 2,087 3,242 (7 ) % (40 ) % 8,581 10,847 (21 ) % Net interest income before provision for credit losses on loans(1) 34,205 34,165 39,229 0 % (13 ) % 141,890 131,812 8 % Provision (recapture) for credit losses on loans(1) (1,348 ) 197 3,223 (784 ) % (142 ) % 13,233 846 1464 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses on loans(1) 35,553 33,968 36,006 5 % (1 ) % 128,657 130,966 (2 ) % Noninterest income: Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 608 632 1,140 (4 ) % (47 ) % 2,859 4,510 (37 ) % Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 465 464 405 0 % 15 % 1,845 1,404 31 % Gain on sales of SBA loans 372 400 358 (7 ) % 4 % 839 689 22 % Servicing income 98 187 156 (48 ) % (37 ) % 673 636 6 % Gain (loss) on sales of securities 7 — (217 ) N/A (103 ) % 277 661 (58 ) % Gain on the disposition of foreclosed assets — — — N/A N/A 791 — N/A Other 506 912 551 (45 ) % (8 ) % 2,638 2,344 13 % Total noninterest income 2,056 2,595 2,393 (21 ) % (14 ) % 9,922 10,244 (3 ) % Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 12,457 11,967 18,819 4 % (34 ) % 50,927 50,754 0 % Occupancy and equipment 2,197 2,283 2,013 (4 ) % 9 % 8,018 6,647 21 % Professional fees 1,396 1,352 899 3 % 55 % 5,338 3,259 64 % Other 5,507 5,566 8,895 (1 ) % (38 ) % 25,228 24,238 4 % Total noninterest expense 21,557 21,168 30,626 2 % (30 ) % 89,511 84,898 5 % Income before income taxes 16,052 15,395 7,773 4 % 107 % 49,068 56,312 (13 ) % Income tax expense 4,429 4,198 2,088 6 % 112 % 13,769 15,851 (13 ) % Net income $ 11,623 $ 11,197 $ 5,685 4 % 104 % $ 35,299 $ 40,461 (13 ) % PER COMMON SHARE DATA (unaudited) Basic earnings per share $ 0.19 $ 0.19 $ 0.10 0 % 90 % $ 0.59 $ 0.87 (32 ) % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.19 $ 0.19 $ 0.10 0 % 90 % $ 0.59 $ 0.84 (30 ) % Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 59,616,951 59,589,243 57,168,605 0 % 4 % 59,478,343 46,684,384 27 % Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 60,247,296 60,141,412 58,361,976 0 % 3 % 60,169,139 47,906,229 26 % Common shares outstanding at period-end 59,917,457 59,914,987 59,368,156 0 % 1 % 59,917,457 59,368,156 1 % Dividend per share $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.12 0 % 8 % $ 0.52 $ 0.48 8 % Book value per share $ 9.64 $ 9.64 $ 9.71 0 % (1 ) % $ 9.64 $ 9.71 (1 ) % Tangible book value per share $ 6.57 $ 6.55 $ 6.55 0 % 0 % $ 6.57 $ 6.55 0 % KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS (unaudited) Annualized return on average equity 7.99 % 7.73 % 4.04 % 3 % 98 % 6.12 % 9.51 % (36 ) % Annualized return on average tangible equity 11.75 % 11.41 % 5.96 % 3 % 97 % 9.04 % 13.09 % (31 ) % Annualized return on average assets 0.98 % 0.98 % 0.55 % 0 % 78 % 0.80 % 1.21 % (34 ) % Annualized return on average tangible assets 1.02 % 1.02 % 0.57 % 0 % 79 % 0.83 % 1.25 % (34 ) % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.15 % 3.24 % 4.15 % (3 ) % (24 ) % 3.50 % 4.28 % (18 ) % Efficiency ratio 59.45 % 57.58 % 73.58 % 3 % (19 ) % 58.96 % 59.76 % (1 ) % AVERAGE BALANCES (in $000’s, unaudited) Average assets $ 4,703,154 $ 4,562,412 $ 4,124,018 3 % 14 % $ 4,434,329 $ 3,353,770 32 % Average tangible assets $ 4,518,279 $ 4,376,533 $ 3,943,725 3 % 15 % $ 4,248,090 $ 3,237,289 31 % Average earning assets $ 4,338,117 $ 4,203,902 $ 3,762,239 3 % 15 % $ 4,071,805 $ 3,094,589 32 % Average loans held-for-sale $ 2,772 $ 5,169 $ 3,299 (46 ) % (16 ) % $ 3,459 $ 3,714 (7 ) % Average total loans $ 2,652,019 $ 2,664,525 $ 2,442,802 0 % 9 % $ 2,628,036 $ 1,991,203 32 % Average deposits $ 3,980,017 $ 3,846,652 $ 3,432,771 3 % 16 % $ 3,719,896 $ 2,819,932 32 % Average demand deposits - noninterest-bearing $ 1,749,837 $ 1,700,972 $ 1,452,893 3 % 20 % $ 1,638,055 $ 1,131,098 45 % Average interest-bearing deposits $ 2,230,180 $ 2,145,680 $ 1,979,878 4 % 13 % $ 2,081,841 $ 1,688,834 23 % Average interest-bearing liabilities $ 2,269,960 $ 2,185,439 $ 2,027,106 4 % 12 % $ 2,121,621 $ 1,730,320 23 % Average equity $ 578,560 $ 576,135 $ 558,478 0 % 4 % $ 576,675 $ 425,674 35 % Average tangible equity $ 393,685 $ 390,256 $ 378,185 1 % 4 % $ 390,436 $ 309,193 26 %





(1) Provision (recapture) for credit losses on loans for the quarters ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and the year ended December 31, 2020, Provision for loan losses for quarter and year ended December 31, 2019





For the Quarter Ended: CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (in $000’s, unaudited) 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Interest income $ 36,145 $ 36,252 $ 37,132 $ 40,942 $ 42,471 Interest expense 1,940 2,087 2,192 2,362 3,242 Net interest income before provision for credit losses on loans(1) 34,205 34,165 34,940 38,580 39,229 Provision (recapture) for credit losses on loans(1) (1,348 ) 197 1,114 13,270 3,223 Net interest income after provision for credit losses on loans(1) 35,553 33,968 33,826 25,310 36,006 Noninterest income: Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 608 632 650 969 1,140 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 465 464 458 458 405 Gain on sales of SBA loans 372 400 — 67 358 Servicing income 98 187 205 183 156 Gain (loss) on sales of securities 7 — 170 100 (217 ) Gain on the disposition of foreclosed assets — — — 791 — Other 506 912 595 625 551 Total noninterest income 2,056 2,595 2,078 3,193 2,393 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 12,457 11,967 12,300 14,203 18,819 Occupancy and equipment 2,197 2,283 1,766 1,772 2,013 Professional fees 1,396 1,352 1,155 1,435 899 Other 5,507 5,566 5,791 8,364 8,895 Total noninterest expense 21,557 21,168 21,012 25,774 30,626 Income before income taxes 16,052 15,395 14,892 2,729 7,773 Income tax expense 4,429 4,198 4,274 868 2,088 Net income $ 11,623 $ 11,197 $ 10,618 $ 1,861 $ 5,685 PER COMMON SHARE DATA (unaudited) Basic earnings per share $ 0.19 $ 0.19 $ 0.18 $ 0.03 $ 0.10 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.19 $ 0.19 $ 0.18 $ 0.03 $ 0.10 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 59,616,951 59,589,243 59,420,592 59,286,927 57,168,605 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 60,247,296 60,141,412 60,112,423 60,194,025 58,361,976 Common shares outstanding at period-end 59,917,457 59,914,987 59,856,767 59,568,219 59,368,156 Dividend per share $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.12 Book value per share $ 9.64 $ 9.64 $ 9.60 $ 9.59 $ 9.71 Tangible book value per share $ 6.57 $ 6.55 $ 6.49 $ 6.46 $ 6.55 KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS (unaudited) Annualized return on average equity 7.99 % 7.73 % 7.45 % 1.29 % 4.04 % Annualized return on average tangible equity 11.75 % 11.41 % 11.06 % 1.91 % 5.96 % Annualized return on average assets 0.98 % 0.98 % 0.96 % 0.19 % 0.55 % Annualized return on average tangible assets 1.02 % 1.02 % 1.01 % 0.19 % 0.57 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.15 % 3.24 % 3.46 % 4.25 % 4.15 % Efficiency ratio 59.45 % 57.58 % 56.76 % 61.70 % 73.58 % AVERAGE BALANCES (in $000’s, unaudited) Average assets $ 4,703,154 $ 4,562,412 $ 4,434,238 $ 4,033,151 $ 4,124,018 Average tangible assets $ 4,518,279 $ 4,376,533 $ 4,247,522 $ 3,845,646 $ 3,943,725 Average earning assets $ 4,338,117 $ 4,203,902 $ 4,075,673 $ 3,665,151 $ 3,762,239 Average loans held-for-sale $ 2,772 $ 5,169 $ 3,617 $ 2,265 $ 3,299 Average total loans $ 2,652,019 $ 2,664,525 $ 2,683,476 $ 2,511,460 $ 2,442,802 Average deposits $ 3,980,017 $ 3,846,652 $ 3,720,850 $ 3,327,812 $ 3,432,771 Average demand deposits - noninterest-bearing $ 1,749,837 $ 1,700,972 $ 1,660,547 $ 1,438,944 $ 1,452,893 Average interest-bearing deposits $ 2,230,180 $ 2,145,680 $ 2,060,303 $ 1,888,868 $ 1,979,878 Average interest-bearing liabilities $ 2,269,960 $ 2,185,439 $ 2,099,982 $ 1,928,770 $ 2,027,106 Average equity $ 578,560 $ 576,135 $ 572,939 $ 579,051 $ 558,478 Average tangible equity $ 393,685 $ 390,256 $ 386,223 $ 391,546 $ 378,185





(1) Provision (recapture) for credit losses on loans for the quarters ended December 31, 2020, September 30, June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, Provision for loan losses for the quarter ended December 31, 2019





End of Period: Percent Change From: CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, September 30, December 31, September 30, December 31, (in $000’s, unaudited) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 30,598 $ 33,353 $ 49,447 (8 ) % (38 ) % Other investments and interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 1,100,475 926,915 407,923 19 % 170 % Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 235,774 294,438 404,825 (20 ) % (42 ) % Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 297,389 295,609 366,560 1 % (19 ) % Loans held-for-sale - SBA, including deferred costs 1,699 3,565 1,052 (52 ) % 62 % Loans: Commercial 555,707 574,359 603,345 (3 ) % (8 ) % SBA PPP loans 290,679 323,550 — (10 ) % N/A Real estate: CRE - owner occupied 560,362 561,528 548,907 0 % 2 % CRE - non-owner occupied 693,103 713,563 767,821 (3 ) % (10 ) % Land and construction 144,594 142,632 147,189 1 % (2 ) % Home equity 111,885 111,468 151,775 0 % (26 ) % Multifamily 166,425 169,791 180,623 (2 ) % (8 ) % Residential mortgages 85,116 91,077 100,759 (7 ) % (16 ) % Consumer and other 18,116 17,511 33,744 3 % (46 ) % Loans 2,625,987 2,705,479 2,534,163 (3 ) % 4 % Deferred loan fees, net (6,726 ) (8,463 ) (319 ) (21 ) % 2008 % Total loans, net of deferred costs and fees 2,619,261 2,697,016 2,533,844 (3 ) % 3 % Allowance for credit losses on loans(1) (44,400 ) (45,422 ) (23,285 ) (2 ) % 91 % Loans, net 2,574,861 2,651,594 2,510,559 (3 ) % 3 % Company-owned life insurance 77,523 77,059 76,027 1 % 2 % Premises and equipment, net 10,459 10,412 8,250 0 % 27 % Goodwill 167,631 167,631 167,420 0 % 0 % Other intangible assets 16,664 17,628 20,415 (5 ) % (18 ) % Accrued interest receivable and other assets 121,041 128,581 96,985 (6 ) % 25 % Total assets $ 4,634,114 $ 4,606,785 $ 4,109,463 1 % 13 % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Demand, noninterest-bearing $ 1,661,655 $ 1,698,027 $ 1,450,873 (2 ) % 15 % Demand, interest-bearing 960,179 926,041 798,375 4 % 20 % Savings and money market 1,119,968 1,108,252 982,430 1 % 14 % Time deposits-under $250 45,027 46,684 54,361 (4 ) % (17 ) % Time deposits-$250 and over 103,746 92,276 99,882 12 % 4 % CDARS - money market and time deposits 23,911 19,121 28,847 25 % (17 ) % Total deposits 3,914,486 3,890,401 3,414,768 1 % 15 % Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs 39,740 39,693 39,554 0 % 0 % Other short-term borrowings — — 328 N/A (100 ) % Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 101,999 98,884 78,105 3 % 31 % Total liabilities 4,056,225 4,028,978 3,532,755 1 % 15 % Shareholders’ Equity: Common stock 493,707 493,126 489,745 0 % 1 % Retained earnings 94,899 91,065 96,741 4 % (2 ) % Accumulated other comprehensive loss (10,717 ) (6,384 ) (9,778 ) (68 ) % (10 ) % Total shareholders' equity 577,889 577,807 576,708 0 % 0 % Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 4,634,114 $ 4,606,785 $ 4,109,463 1 % 13 % (1)Allowance for credit losses on loans at December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, Allowance for loan losses at December 31, 2019





End of Period: CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (in $000’s, unaudited) 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 30,598 $ 33,353 $ 40,108 $ 36,998 $ 49,447 Other investments and interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 1,100,475 926,915 885,792 406,399 407,923 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 235,774 294,438 323,565 373,570 404,825 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 297,389 295,609 322,677 348,044 366,560 Loans held-for-sale - SBA, including deferred costs 1,699 3,565 4,324 2,415 1,052 Loans: Commercial 555,707 574,359 553,843 696,168 603,345 SBA PPP loans 290,679 323,550 324,550 — — Real estate: CRE - owner occupied 560,362 561,528 553,463 539,465 548,907 CRE - non-owner occupied 693,103 713,563 725,776 748,245 767,821 Land and construction 144,594 142,632 138,284 153,321 147,189 Home equity 111,885 111,468 112,679 117,544 151,775 Multifamily 166,425 169,791 169,637 170,292 180,623 Residential mortgages 85,116 91,077 95,033 95,808 100,759 Consumer and other 18,116 17,511 22,759 33,326 33,744 Loans 2,625,987 2,705,479 2,696,024 2,554,169 2,534,163 Deferred loan fees, net (6,726 ) (8,463 ) (9,635 ) (258 ) (319 ) Total loans, net of deferred fees 2,619,261 2,697,016 2,686,389 2,553,911 2,533,844 Allowance for credit losses on loans(1) (44,400 ) (45,422 ) (45,444 ) (44,703 ) (23,285 ) Loans, net 2,574,861 2,651,594 2,640,945 2,509,208 2,510,559 Company-owned life insurance 77,523 77,059 76,944 76,485 76,027 Premises and equipment, net 10,459 10,412 9,500 9,025 8,250 Goodwill 167,631 167,631 167,631 167,371 167,420 Other intangible assets 16,664 17,628 18,593 19,557 20,415 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 121,041 128,581 124,322 129,090 96,985 Total assets $ 4,634,114 $ 4,606,785 $ 4,614,401 $ 4,078,162 $ 4,109,463 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Demand, noninterest-bearing $ 1,661,655 $ 1,698,027 $ 1,714,058 $ 1,444,534 $ 1,450,873 Demand, interest-bearing 960,179 926,041 934,780 810,425 798,375 Savings and money market 1,119,968 1,108,252 1,091,740 949,076 982,430 Time deposits-under $250 45,027 46,684 49,493 51,009 54,361 Time deposits-$250 and over 103,746 92,276 93,822 96,540 99,882 CDARS - money market and time deposits 23,911 19,121 16,333 15,055 28,847 Total deposits 3,914,486 3,890,401 3,900,226 3,366,639 3,414,768 Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs 39,740 39,693 39,646 39,600 39,554 Other short-term borrowings — — — — 328 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 101,999 98,884 99,722 100,482 78,105 Total liabilities 4,056,225 4,028,978 4,039,594 3,506,721 3,532,755 Shareholders’ Equity: Common stock 493,707 493,126 492,333 491,347 489,745 Retained earnings 94,899 91,065 87,654 84,803 96,741 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (10,717 ) (6,384 ) (5,180 ) (4,709 ) (9,778 ) Total shareholders' equity 577,889 577,807 574,807 571,441 576,708 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 4,634,114 $ 4,606,785 $ 4,614,401 $ 4,078,162 $ 4,109,463 (1)Allowance for credit losses on loans at September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, Allowance for loan losses at December 31, 2019



