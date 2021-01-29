 

AS Tallinna Vesi´s financial results for the 4th quarter of 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.01.2021, 08:00  |  31   |   |   

AS Tallinna Vesi’s sales revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 were €13.17 million, showing a decrease of 18.3% compared to the same period last year. This was a result of reduced tariffs and lower commercial consumption, linked to the coronavirus outbreak.

Sales to private customers in the main service area decreased by 15.2% to €5.13 million, mainly resulting from the reductions in tariffs, that became effective already at the end of 2019. The impact of reduced tariffs was partly balanced by higher consumption of apartment blocks, which is the largest private customer segment of the Company. Again, this was linked to the coronavirus, and more people working from home, therefore increasing consumption.

In the main service area, the sales revenue from commercial customers dropped by 25.7% to €3.81 million, which was a consequence of lower tariffs, as well as 16.9% lower consumption by businesses. The hospitality sector has seen the greatest impact from the pandemic.

The gross profit for the 4th quarter of 2020 was €5.64 million, showing a reduction of 29.4%, which is attributable to the lower sales revenue. The operating profit was €5.76 million, which is a reduction of €5.31 compared to the previous year. The main factors impacting the operating profit were reduced tariffs and lower sales revenues connected to a decline in consumption.

The net profit for the 4th quarter of 2020 was €5.39 million, showing a decrease of €5.56 million compared to the same period of 2019. The decline in the net profit, was predominantly a consequence of lower operating profits. Deferred tax also contributed to the decrease in net profit, whilst lower interest costs had a positive impact on profitability.

Coronavirus also had an impact on the construction sector in Tallinn, with many projects being postponed, causing a downturn in water and wastewater connections activity. In the 4th quarter, our subsidiary Watercom continued to work on the major projects secured in 2019, both in Tallinn and across Estonia. The sales revenue from constructions services for the 4th quarter was €1.31 million, indicating a 31.1% decline compared to the same period of 2019. The decrease in revenue was largely due to the lower revenue from pipe construction services, which were partly balanced by higher revenues from road construction services.

On 28 January 2021, AS Tallinna Vesi acquired a full shareholding in the company with the business name ASTV Green Energy OÜ in the Republic of Estonia. The main business activity of the company is initially gas production. The company is a start-up and no active economic activity has been conducted.

MAIN FINANCIAL INDICATORS

€ million,
except key ratios 		4th quarter Change 2020/ 2019 12 months Change 2020/ 2019
2020 2019 2018 2020 2019 2018
Sales 13.17 16.12 16.23 -18.3% 51.72 63.42 62.78 -18.5%
Gross profit 5.64 7.98 8.38 -29.4% 22.23 33.95 34.19 -34.5%
Gross profit margin % 42.78 49.49 51.61 -13.6% 42.97 53.53 54.45 -19.7%
Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation 7.41 12.72 6.82 -41.7% 28.07 38.18 32.73 -26.5%
Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation margin % 56.23 78.86 42.01 -28.7% 54.27 60.21 52.13 -9.9%
Operating profit 5.76 11.06 5.29 -48.0% 21.78 32.08 26.94 -32.1%
Operating profit - main business 5.51 10.82 5.07 -49.1% 20.88 31.19 26.22 -33.0%
Operating profit margin % 43.71 68.61 32.61 -36.3% 42.12 50.57 42.91 -16.7%
Profit before taxes 5.64 10.95 5.01 -48.5% 21.34 31.30 25.95 -31.8%
Profit before taxes margin % 42.85 67.93 30.88 -36.9% 41.27 49.36 41.33 -16.4%
Net profit 5.39 10.95 5.01 -50.8% 16.73 27.76 24.15 -39.7%
Net profit margin % 40.91 67.93 30.88 -39.8% 32.35 43.77 38.47 -26.1%
ROA % 2.12 4.21 2.03 -49.7% 6.45 10.83 10.10 -40.4%
Debt to total capital employed %  56.09  56.05  58.85 0.1%  56.09  56.05  58.85 0.1%
ROE % 4.92 9.95 5.00 -50.6% 14.69 25.43 25.61 -42.2%
Current ratio 3.85 5.48 5.36 -2.2% 3.85 5.48 5.36 -29.7%
Quick ratio 3.80 5.44 5.33 -2.0% 3.80 5.44 5.33 -30.1%
Investments into fixed assets 5.65 5.33 3.04 6.0% 19.42  16.09 10.40 20.7%
Payout ratio % na 72.05 62.11   na 72.05 62.11  

Gross profit margin – Gross profit / Net sales
Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation – Operating profit + depreciation and amortisation
Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation margin – Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation / Net sales
Operating profit margin – Operating profit / Net sales
Net profit margin – Net profit / Net sales
ROA – Net profit / Average Total assets for the period
Debt to Total capital employed – Total liabilities / Total capital employed
ROE – Net profit / Average Total equity for the period
Current ratio – Current assets / Current liabilities
Quick ratio – (Current assets – Stocks) / Current liabilities
Payout ratio - Total Dividends per annum/ Total Net Income per annum
Main business – water services related activities, excl. connections profit and government grants, construction services, doubtful debt

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 4th quarter 4th quarter   12 months 12 months   12 months
€ thousand 2020 2019   2020 2019   2019
               
Revenue 13,172 16,122   51,717 63,423   63,423
Cost of goods and services sold -7,537 -8,143   -29,491 -29,470   -29,470
GROSS PROFIT 5,635 7,979   22,226 33,953   33,953
               
Marketing expenses -113 -93   -433 -390   -390
General administration expenses -945 -1,281   -4,576 -5,689   -5,689
Other income (+)/ expenses (-) 1,180 4,457   4,567 4,201   4,201
OPERATING PROFIT 5,757 11,062   21,784 32,075   32,075
               
Financial income 3 8   31 38   38
Financial expenses -116 -118   -473 -809   -809
Other financial income (+)/ expenses (-) 0 0   0 0   0
PROFIT BEFORE TAXES 5,644 10,952   21,342 31,304   31,304
               
Income tax on dividends -255 0   -4,610 -3,544   -3,544
               
NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 5,389 10,952   16,732 27,760   27,760
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD 5,389 10,952   16,732 27,760   27,760
               
Attributable profit to:              
Equity holders of A-shares 5,388 10,951   16,731 27,759   27,759
B-share holder 0.60 0.60   0.60 0.60   0.60
               
Earnings per A share (in euros) 0.27 0.55   0.84 1.39   1.39
Earnings per B share (in euros) 600 600   600 600   600


STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION        
€ thousand 31/12/2020 31/12/2019   31/12/2019
         
ASSETS        
CURRENT ASSETS        
Cash and cash equivalents 44,514 64,775   64,775
Trade receivables, accrued income and prepaid expenses 7,019 7,239   7,239
Inventories 701 504   504
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 52,234 72,518   72,518
         
NON-CURRENT ASSETS        
Property, plant and equipment 202,802 189,627   189,627
Intangible assets 629 710   710
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 203,431 190,337   190,337
         
TOTAL ASSETS 255,665 262,855   262,855
         
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY        
         
CURRENT LIABILITIES        
Current portion of long-term lease liabilities 393 352   352
Current portion of long-term loans 3,630 3,631   3,631
Trade and other payables 7,084 6,717   6,718
Derivatives 0 221   221
Prepayments 2,445 2,323   2,323
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 13,552 13,244   13,245
         
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES        
Deferred income from connection fees 34,564 31,070   31,070
Leases 1,400 964   964
Loans 83,978 87,592   87,592
Provision for possible third party claims 9,628 14,442   0
Deferred tax liability 255 0   14,442
Other payables 32 18   18
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 129,857 134,086   134,086
TOTAL LIABILITIES 143,409 147,330   147,331
         
EQUITY        
Share capital 12,000 12,000   12,000
Share premium 24,734 24,734   24,734
Statutory legal reserve 1,279 1,279   1,278
Retained earnings 74,243 77,512   77,512
TOTAL EQUITY 112,256 115,525   115,524
         
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 255,665 262,855   262,855
         
         
CASH FLOWS STATEMENT 12 months 12 months   12 months
€ thousand 2020 2019   2019
         
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES        
Operating profit 21,784 32,075   32,075
Adjustment for depreciation/amortisation 6,283 6,109   6,109
Adjustment for revenues from connection fees -542 -389   -389
Other non-cash adjustments -4,814 -4,624   -4,624
Profit/loss(+) from sale and write off of property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets -14 138   138
Change in current assets involved in operating activities 140 391   391
Change in liabilities involved in operating activities -215 318   318
TOTAL CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES 22,622 34,018   34,018
         
CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES        
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets -15,682 -10,441   -10,441
Compensations received for construction of pipelines, incl connection fees 1,998 3,010   3,010
Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 32 24   24
Interest received 35 36   36
TOTAL CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES -13,617 -7,371   -7,371
         
CASH FLOWS USE D IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES        
Interest paid and loan financing costs, incl swap interests -719 -1,056   -1,056
Lease payments -555 -404   -404
Received loans 0 37,500   37,500
Repayment of loans -3,636 -41,136   -41,136
Dividends paid -19,888 -14,965   -14,965
Withheld income tax paid on dividends -113 -36   -36
Income tax paid on dividends -4,355 -3,544   -3,544
TOTAL CASH FLOW USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES -29,266 -23,641   -23,641
         
CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS -20,261 3,006   3,006
         
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD 64,775 61,769   61,769
         
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD 44,514 64,775   64,775


Karl Heino Brookes

Chairman of the Management Board

+372 62 62 200  

karl.brookes@tvesi.ee

Attachment


Tallinna Vesi (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AS Tallinna Vesi´s financial results for the 4th quarter of 2020 AS Tallinna Vesi’s sales revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 were €13.17 million, showing a decrease of 18.3% compared to the same period last year. This was a result of reduced tariffs and lower commercial consumption, linked to the coronavirus …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
First Majestic Responds to Market Activity
American Airlines Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Aeterna Zentaris Expands Orphan Drug Development Pipeline with Targeted Immunosuppressive ...
Endeavour Silver Provides 2021 Production and Cost Guidance, Forecasting 3.6-4.3 Million oz Silver ...
Medivolve Announces Investment Into Marvel Diagnostics and Its Non-Invasive Exhaled Breath ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Closes Upsized $12 Million Bought Deal Financing
BOTS, Inc. Forms SPAC (Special Purpose Acquisition Company) to Acquire Companies in Robotics Space
Daktronics Partners with Phoenix Suns for Venue-Wide LED Super System
BIGtoken Focused on Top Consumer Concerns: Censorship and Data
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Sorrento Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU ...
Updated Time: Plug Power Business Update Conference Call on January 26, 2021 to Begin at 8:30 AM ET
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.01.21
Tallinna Vesi acquired a subsidiary to enter the market of new products
22.01.21
AS Tallinna Vesi will hold an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce the results for the 4th quarter of 2020
20.01.21
AS Tallinna Vesi's operational perfomance during 2020

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
15.09.20
66
Tallinna Vesi - estnischer Wasserversorger