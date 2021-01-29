AS Tallinna Vesi´s financial results for the 4th quarter of 2020

Sales to private customers in the main service area decreased by 15.2% to €5.13 million, mainly resulting from the reductions in tariffs, that became effective already at the end of 2019. The impact of reduced tariffs was partly balanced by higher consumption of apartment blocks, which is the largest private customer segment of the Company. Again, this was linked to the coronavirus, and more people working from home, therefore increasing consumption.

AS Tallinna Vesi’s sales revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 were €13.17 million, showing a decrease of 18.3% compared to the same period last year. This was a result of reduced tariffs and lower commercial consumption, linked to the coronavirus outbreak.

In the main service area, the sales revenue from commercial customers dropped by 25.7% to €3.81 million, which was a consequence of lower tariffs, as well as 16.9% lower consumption by businesses. The hospitality sector has seen the greatest impact from the pandemic.

The gross profit for the 4th quarter of 2020 was €5.64 million, showing a reduction of 29.4%, which is attributable to the lower sales revenue. The operating profit was €5.76 million, which is a reduction of €5.31 compared to the previous year. The main factors impacting the operating profit were reduced tariffs and lower sales revenues connected to a decline in consumption.

The net profit for the 4th quarter of 2020 was €5.39 million, showing a decrease of €5.56 million compared to the same period of 2019. The decline in the net profit, was predominantly a consequence of lower operating profits. Deferred tax also contributed to the decrease in net profit, whilst lower interest costs had a positive impact on profitability.

Coronavirus also had an impact on the construction sector in Tallinn, with many projects being postponed, causing a downturn in water and wastewater connections activity. In the 4th quarter, our subsidiary Watercom continued to work on the major projects secured in 2019, both in Tallinn and across Estonia. The sales revenue from constructions services for the 4th quarter was €1.31 million, indicating a 31.1% decline compared to the same period of 2019. The decrease in revenue was largely due to the lower revenue from pipe construction services, which were partly balanced by higher revenues from road construction services.

On 28 January 2021, AS Tallinna Vesi acquired a full shareholding in the company with the business name ASTV Green Energy OÜ in the Republic of Estonia. The main business activity of the company is initially gas production. The company is a start-up and no active economic activity has been conducted.

MAIN FINANCIAL INDICATORS

€ million,

except key ratios 4th quarter Change 2020/ 2019 12 months Change 2020/ 2019 2020 2019 2018 2020 2019 2018 Sales 13.17 16.12 16.23 -18.3% 51.72 63.42 62.78 -18.5% Gross profit 5.64 7.98 8.38 -29.4% 22.23 33.95 34.19 -34.5% Gross profit margin % 42.78 49.49 51.61 -13.6% 42.97 53.53 54.45 -19.7% Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation 7.41 12.72 6.82 -41.7% 28.07 38.18 32.73 -26.5% Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation margin % 56.23 78.86 42.01 -28.7% 54.27 60.21 52.13 -9.9% Operating profit 5.76 11.06 5.29 -48.0% 21.78 32.08 26.94 -32.1% Operating profit - main business 5.51 10.82 5.07 -49.1% 20.88 31.19 26.22 -33.0% Operating profit margin % 43.71 68.61 32.61 -36.3% 42.12 50.57 42.91 -16.7% Profit before taxes 5.64 10.95 5.01 -48.5% 21.34 31.30 25.95 -31.8% Profit before taxes margin % 42.85 67.93 30.88 -36.9% 41.27 49.36 41.33 -16.4% Net profit 5.39 10.95 5.01 -50.8% 16.73 27.76 24.15 -39.7% Net profit margin % 40.91 67.93 30.88 -39.8% 32.35 43.77 38.47 -26.1% ROA % 2.12 4.21 2.03 -49.7% 6.45 10.83 10.10 -40.4% Debt to total capital employed % 56.09 56.05 58.85 0.1% 56.09 56.05 58.85 0.1% ROE % 4.92 9.95 5.00 -50.6% 14.69 25.43 25.61 -42.2% Current ratio 3.85 5.48 5.36 -2.2% 3.85 5.48 5.36 -29.7% Quick ratio 3.80 5.44 5.33 -2.0% 3.80 5.44 5.33 -30.1% Investments into fixed assets 5.65 5.33 3.04 6.0% 19.42 16.09 10.40 20.7% Payout ratio % na 72.05 62.11 na 72.05 62.11

Gross profit margin – Gross profit / Net sales

Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation – Operating profit + depreciation and amortisation

Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation margin – Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation / Net sales

Operating profit margin – Operating profit / Net sales

Net profit margin – Net profit / Net sales

ROA – Net profit / Average Total assets for the period

Debt to Total capital employed – Total liabilities / Total capital employed

ROE – Net profit / Average Total equity for the period

Current ratio – Current assets / Current liabilities

Quick ratio – (Current assets – Stocks) / Current liabilities

Payout ratio - Total Dividends per annum/ Total Net Income per annum

Main business – water services related activities, excl. connections profit and government grants, construction services, doubtful debt

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 4th quarter 4th quarter 12 months 12 months 12 months € thousand 2020 2019 2020 2019 2019 Revenue 13,172 16,122 51,717 63,423 63,423 Cost of goods and services sold -7,537 -8,143 -29,491 -29,470 -29,470 GROSS PROFIT 5,635 7,979 22,226 33,953 33,953 Marketing expenses -113 -93 -433 -390 -390 General administration expenses -945 -1,281 -4,576 -5,689 -5,689 Other income (+)/ expenses (-) 1,180 4,457 4,567 4,201 4,201 OPERATING PROFIT 5,757 11,062 21,784 32,075 32,075 Financial income 3 8 31 38 38 Financial expenses -116 -118 -473 -809 -809 Other financial income (+)/ expenses (-) 0 0 0 0 0 PROFIT BEFORE TAXES 5,644 10,952 21,342 31,304 31,304 Income tax on dividends -255 0 -4,610 -3,544 -3,544 NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 5,389 10,952 16,732 27,760 27,760 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD 5,389 10,952 16,732 27,760 27,760 Attributable profit to: Equity holders of A-shares 5,388 10,951 16,731 27,759 27,759 B-share holder 0.60 0.60 0.60 0.60 0.60 Earnings per A share (in euros) 0.27 0.55 0.84 1.39 1.39 Earnings per B share (in euros) 600 600 600 600 600





STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION € thousand 31/12/2020 31/12/2019 31/12/2019 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 44,514 64,775 64,775 Trade receivables, accrued income and prepaid expenses 7,019 7,239 7,239 Inventories 701 504 504 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 52,234 72,518 72,518 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property, plant and equipment 202,802 189,627 189,627 Intangible assets 629 710 710 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 203,431 190,337 190,337 TOTAL ASSETS 255,665 262,855 262,855 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Current portion of long-term lease liabilities 393 352 352 Current portion of long-term loans 3,630 3,631 3,631 Trade and other payables 7,084 6,717 6,718 Derivatives 0 221 221 Prepayments 2,445 2,323 2,323 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 13,552 13,244 13,245 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Deferred income from connection fees 34,564 31,070 31,070 Leases 1,400 964 964 Loans 83,978 87,592 87,592 Provision for possible third party claims 9,628 14,442 0 Deferred tax liability 255 0 14,442 Other payables 32 18 18 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 129,857 134,086 134,086 TOTAL LIABILITIES 143,409 147,330 147,331 EQUITY Share capital 12,000 12,000 12,000 Share premium 24,734 24,734 24,734 Statutory legal reserve 1,279 1,279 1,278 Retained earnings 74,243 77,512 77,512 TOTAL EQUITY 112,256 115,525 115,524 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 255,665 262,855 262,855 CASH FLOWS STATEMENT 12 months 12 months 12 months € thousand 2020 2019 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Operating profit 21,784 32,075 32,075 Adjustment for depreciation/amortisation 6,283 6,109 6,109 Adjustment for revenues from connection fees -542 -389 -389 Other non-cash adjustments -4,814 -4,624 -4,624 Profit/loss(+) from sale and write off of property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets -14 138 138 Change in current assets involved in operating activities 140 391 391 Change in liabilities involved in operating activities -215 318 318 TOTAL CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES 22,622 34,018 34,018 CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisition of property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets -15,682 -10,441 -10,441 Compensations received for construction of pipelines, incl connection fees 1,998 3,010 3,010 Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 32 24 24 Interest received 35 36 36 TOTAL CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES -13,617 -7,371 -7,371 CASH FLOWS USE D IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES Interest paid and loan financing costs, incl swap interests -719 -1,056 -1,056 Lease payments -555 -404 -404 Received loans 0 37,500 37,500 Repayment of loans -3,636 -41,136 -41,136 Dividends paid -19,888 -14,965 -14,965 Withheld income tax paid on dividends -113 -36 -36 Income tax paid on dividends -4,355 -3,544 -3,544 TOTAL CASH FLOW USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES -29,266 -23,641 -23,641 CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS -20,261 3,006 3,006 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD 64,775 61,769 61,769 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD 44,514 64,775 64,775





