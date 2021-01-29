AS Tallinna Vesi´s financial results for the 4th quarter of 2020
AS Tallinna Vesi’s sales revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 were €13.17 million, showing a decrease of 18.3% compared to the same period last year. This was a result of reduced tariffs
and lower commercial consumption, linked to the coronavirus outbreak.
Sales to private customers in the main service area decreased by 15.2% to €5.13 million, mainly resulting from the reductions in tariffs, that became effective already at the end of 2019. The impact of reduced tariffs was partly balanced by higher consumption of apartment blocks, which is the largest private customer segment of the Company. Again, this was linked to the coronavirus, and more people working from home, therefore increasing consumption.
In the main service area, the sales revenue from commercial customers dropped by 25.7% to €3.81 million, which was a consequence of lower tariffs, as well as 16.9% lower consumption by businesses. The hospitality sector has seen the greatest impact from the pandemic.
The gross profit for the 4th quarter of 2020 was €5.64 million, showing a reduction of 29.4%, which is attributable to the lower sales revenue. The operating profit was €5.76 million, which is a reduction of €5.31 compared to the previous year. The main factors impacting the operating profit were reduced tariffs and lower sales revenues connected to a decline in consumption.
The net profit for the 4th quarter of 2020 was €5.39 million, showing a decrease of €5.56 million compared to the same period of 2019. The decline in the net profit, was predominantly a consequence of lower operating profits. Deferred tax also contributed to the decrease in net profit, whilst lower interest costs had a positive impact on profitability.
Coronavirus also had an impact on the construction sector in Tallinn, with many projects being postponed, causing a downturn in water and wastewater connections activity. In the 4th quarter, our subsidiary Watercom continued to work on the major projects secured in 2019, both in Tallinn and across Estonia. The sales revenue from constructions services for the 4th quarter was €1.31 million, indicating a 31.1% decline compared to the same period of 2019. The decrease in revenue was largely due to the lower revenue from pipe construction services, which were partly balanced by higher revenues from road construction services.
On 28 January 2021, AS Tallinna Vesi acquired a full shareholding in the company with the business name ASTV Green Energy OÜ in the Republic of Estonia. The main business activity of the company is initially gas production. The company is a start-up and no active economic activity has been conducted.
MAIN FINANCIAL INDICATORS
|
€ million,
except key ratios
|4th quarter
|Change 2020/ 2019
|12 months
|Change 2020/ 2019
|2020
|2019
|2018
|2020
|2019
|2018
|Sales
|13.17
|16.12
|16.23
|-18.3%
|51.72
|63.42
|62.78
|-18.5%
|Gross profit
|5.64
|7.98
|8.38
|-29.4%
|22.23
|33.95
|34.19
|-34.5%
|Gross profit margin %
|42.78
|49.49
|51.61
|-13.6%
|42.97
|53.53
|54.45
|-19.7%
|Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation
|7.41
|12.72
|6.82
|-41.7%
|28.07
|38.18
|32.73
|-26.5%
|Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation margin %
|56.23
|78.86
|42.01
|-28.7%
|54.27
|60.21
|52.13
|-9.9%
|Operating profit
|5.76
|11.06
|5.29
|-48.0%
|21.78
|32.08
|26.94
|-32.1%
|Operating profit - main business
|5.51
|10.82
|5.07
|-49.1%
|20.88
|31.19
|26.22
|-33.0%
|Operating profit margin %
|43.71
|68.61
|32.61
|-36.3%
|42.12
|50.57
|42.91
|-16.7%
|Profit before taxes
|5.64
|10.95
|5.01
|-48.5%
|21.34
|31.30
|25.95
|-31.8%
|Profit before taxes margin %
|42.85
|67.93
|30.88
|-36.9%
|41.27
|49.36
|41.33
|-16.4%
|Net profit
|5.39
|10.95
|5.01
|-50.8%
|16.73
|27.76
|24.15
|-39.7%
|Net profit margin %
|40.91
|67.93
|30.88
|-39.8%
|32.35
|43.77
|38.47
|-26.1%
|ROA %
|2.12
|4.21
|2.03
|-49.7%
|6.45
|10.83
|10.10
|-40.4%
|Debt to total capital employed %
|56.09
|56.05
|58.85
|0.1%
|56.09
|56.05
|58.85
|0.1%
|ROE %
|4.92
|9.95
|5.00
|-50.6%
|14.69
|25.43
|25.61
|-42.2%
|Current ratio
|3.85
|5.48
|5.36
|-2.2%
|3.85
|5.48
|5.36
|-29.7%
|Quick ratio
|3.80
|5.44
|5.33
|-2.0%
|3.80
|5.44
|5.33
|-30.1%
|Investments into fixed assets
|5.65
|5.33
|3.04
|6.0%
|19.42
|16.09
|10.40
|20.7%
|Payout ratio %
|na
|72.05
|62.11
|na
|72.05
|62.11
Gross profit margin – Gross profit / Net sales
Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation – Operating profit + depreciation and amortisation
Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation margin – Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation / Net sales
Operating profit margin – Operating profit / Net sales
Net profit margin – Net profit / Net sales
ROA – Net profit / Average Total assets for the period
Debt to Total capital employed – Total liabilities / Total capital employed
ROE – Net profit / Average Total equity for the period
Current ratio – Current assets / Current liabilities
Quick ratio – (Current assets – Stocks) / Current liabilities
Payout ratio - Total Dividends per annum/ Total Net Income per annum
Main business – water services related activities, excl. connections profit and government grants, construction services, doubtful debt
|STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|4th quarter
|4th quarter
|12 months
|12 months
|12 months
|€ thousand
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|2019
|Revenue
|13,172
|16,122
|51,717
|63,423
|63,423
|Cost of goods and services sold
|-7,537
|-8,143
|-29,491
|-29,470
|-29,470
|GROSS PROFIT
|5,635
|7,979
|22,226
|33,953
|33,953
|Marketing expenses
|-113
|-93
|-433
|-390
|-390
|General administration expenses
|-945
|-1,281
|-4,576
|-5,689
|-5,689
|Other income (+)/ expenses (-)
|1,180
|4,457
|4,567
|4,201
|4,201
|OPERATING PROFIT
|5,757
|11,062
|21,784
|32,075
|32,075
|Financial income
|3
|8
|31
|38
|38
|Financial expenses
|-116
|-118
|-473
|-809
|-809
|Other financial income (+)/ expenses (-)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PROFIT BEFORE TAXES
|5,644
|10,952
|21,342
|31,304
|31,304
|Income tax on dividends
|-255
|0
|-4,610
|-3,544
|-3,544
|NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
|5,389
|10,952
|16,732
|27,760
|27,760
|COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD
|5,389
|10,952
|16,732
|27,760
|27,760
|Attributable profit to:
|Equity holders of A-shares
|5,388
|10,951
|16,731
|27,759
|27,759
|B-share holder
|0.60
|0.60
|0.60
|0.60
|0.60
|Earnings per A share (in euros)
|0.27
|0.55
|0.84
|1.39
|1.39
|Earnings per B share (in euros)
|600
|600
|600
|600
|600
|STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|€ thousand
|31/12/2020
|31/12/2019
|31/12/2019
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|44,514
|64,775
|64,775
|Trade receivables, accrued income and prepaid expenses
|7,019
|7,239
|7,239
|Inventories
|701
|504
|504
|TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
|52,234
|72,518
|72,518
|NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|Property, plant and equipment
|202,802
|189,627
|189,627
|Intangible assets
|629
|710
|710
|TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|203,431
|190,337
|190,337
|TOTAL ASSETS
|255,665
|262,855
|262,855
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES
|Current portion of long-term lease liabilities
|393
|352
|352
|Current portion of long-term loans
|3,630
|3,631
|3,631
|Trade and other payables
|7,084
|6,717
|6,718
|Derivatives
|0
|221
|221
|Prepayments
|2,445
|2,323
|2,323
|TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
|13,552
|13,244
|13,245
|NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|Deferred income from connection fees
|34,564
|31,070
|31,070
|Leases
|1,400
|964
|964
|Loans
|83,978
|87,592
|87,592
|Provision for possible third party claims
|9,628
|14,442
|0
|Deferred tax liability
|255
|0
|14,442
|Other payables
|32
|18
|18
|TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|129,857
|134,086
|134,086
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|143,409
|147,330
|147,331
|EQUITY
|Share capital
|12,000
|12,000
|12,000
|Share premium
|24,734
|24,734
|24,734
|Statutory legal reserve
|1,279
|1,279
|1,278
|Retained earnings
|74,243
|77,512
|77,512
|TOTAL EQUITY
|112,256
|115,525
|115,524
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|255,665
|262,855
|262,855
|CASH FLOWS STATEMENT
|12 months
|12 months
|12 months
|€ thousand
|2020
|2019
|2019
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|Operating profit
|21,784
|32,075
|32,075
|Adjustment for depreciation/amortisation
|6,283
|6,109
|6,109
|Adjustment for revenues from connection fees
|-542
|-389
|-389
|Other non-cash adjustments
|-4,814
|-4,624
|-4,624
|Profit/loss(+) from sale and write off of property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets
|-14
|138
|138
|Change in current assets involved in operating activities
|140
|391
|391
|Change in liabilities involved in operating activities
|-215
|318
|318
|TOTAL CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|22,622
|34,018
|34,018
|CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Acquisition of property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets
|-15,682
|-10,441
|-10,441
|Compensations received for construction of pipelines, incl connection fees
|1,998
|3,010
|3,010
|Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
|32
|24
|24
|Interest received
|35
|36
|36
|TOTAL CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|-13,617
|-7,371
|-7,371
|CASH FLOWS USE D IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Interest paid and loan financing costs, incl swap interests
|-719
|-1,056
|-1,056
|Lease payments
|-555
|-404
|-404
|Received loans
|0
|37,500
|37,500
|Repayment of loans
|-3,636
|-41,136
|-41,136
|Dividends paid
|-19,888
|-14,965
|-14,965
|Withheld income tax paid on dividends
|-113
|-36
|-36
|Income tax paid on dividends
|-4,355
|-3,544
|-3,544
|TOTAL CASH FLOW USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|-29,266
|-23,641
|-23,641
|CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|-20,261
|3,006
|3,006
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD
|64,775
|61,769
|61,769
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD
|44,514
|64,775
|64,775
Karl Heino Brookes
Chairman of the Management Board
+372 62 62 200
