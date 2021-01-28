DTE Energy issues dividend

Company continues more than 100-year history of issuing cash dividend

Detroit, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DETROIT, Jan. 28, 2021 (NYSE: DTE) — The DTE Energy Board of Directors declared a $1.085 per share dividend on its common stock payable April 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business March 15, 2021. This continues DTE Energy's consistent dividend history, having issued a cash dividend for more than 100 years.

"Our shareholders value DTE’s dividend and the role it plays in delivering consistent, above-average returns,” said Jerry Norcia, DTE Energy president and CEO. ”DTE’s continued performance in this area demonstrates the company’s commitments to all of our stakeholders."