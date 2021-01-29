The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 28 Jan 2021.

Estimated NAV

Euro Shares Sterling Shares Estimated NAV € 25.8406 £ 22.6212 Estimated MTD return -0.37 % -0.65 % Estimated YTD return -0.37 % -0.65 % Estimated ITD return 158.41 % 126.21 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close € 20.60 N/A Premium/discount to estimated NAV -20.28 % N/A Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close N/A GBX 1,800.00 Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A -20.43 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares Number of shares N/A N/A Average Price N/A N/A Range of Price N/A N/A