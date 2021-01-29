 

Year-end Report 2020

Full Year 2020

  • Net sales were MSEK 11,050 (11,254), which was an organic reduction of 0.1 percentage points compared to the same period last year.
  • Adjusted EBITA increased to MSEK 598 (563), which was an improvement of 6 percent. The adjusted EBITA margin increased to 5.4 (5.0) percent.
  • The result before tax increased to MSEK 414 (216), which was an improvement of 92 percent.
  • The result after tax increased to MSEK 292 (153) or SEK 8.12 (4.19) per share.
  • Operating cash flow increased to MSEK 1,783 (1,454), of which acquisitions and divestitures of operations were MSEK -30 (-5).
  • Strong cash flows and improved profitability during recent quarters have contributed to bringing down the net debt / EBITDA ratio (rolling 12 months) to under 2.0.
  • The Board proposes a dividend of SEK 3.10 (0) per share for 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2020

  • Net sales were MSEK 2,886 (2,904). Organically net sales increased by 5.5 percentage points compared to the same period last year.
  • Adjusted EBITA increased to MSEK 256 (169), which was an improvement of 51 percent. The adjusted EBITA margin increased to 8.9 (5.8) percent.
  • The result before tax increased to MSEK 211 (-59).
  • The result after tax increased to MSEK 156 (-44) or SEK 4.33 (-1.26) per share.
  • Operating cash flow increased to MSEK 693 (374), of which acquisitions and divestitures of operations were MSEK -30 (0).

Further information can be found on Elanders' website www.elanders.com or requested via e-mail info@elanders.com.

Questions concerning this report can be addressed to:

Magnus Nilsson
President and CEO
Phone: +46 31 750 07 50

Andréas Wikner
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +46 31 750 07 50

Elanders AB (publ)
(Company ID 556008-1621)
Flöjelbergsgatan 1 C
431 35 Mölndal, Sweden
Phone: +46 31 750 00 00

This information is information that Elanders AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 07:30 CET on 29 January 2021.

Attachment




Disclaimer

