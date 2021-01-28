Waturu Holding A/S – change of certified adviser

Company announcement nr. 55

Fredericia, January 28th 2021



The Company's current certified adviser agreement expires today.



Waturu Holding A/S has received a waiver from Nasdaq First North Growth Market to enter into a new advisory agreement by 8.2.2021.



Management is in dialogue with a new certified adviser and expects to close an agreement as soon as possible.



Waturu Holding A/S is a Greentech company, which develops innovative water technology for heating or treating water, with the focus on ensuring bacteria-free water and reducing water and energy consumption for heating hot water in properties and thus ensuring CO2 savings. Waturu Holding A/S is a major shareholder in the medical company Watgen Medical A/S and in the technology company Aquaturu A/S.



CEO Toke Reedtz, cell.: +45 5188 1262, e-mail: toke@waturu.com



