Global Care Capital Announces Closing of Acquisition of ASIC Power Corporation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Care Capital Inc. (CSE:HLTH, FRANKFURT: L6V1) (the “Company” or “Global Care”) a global investment company which engages in early stage investment opportunities in private and public companies, is pleased to announce that further to its press release of January 21, 2021 it has now completed the acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding securities in the capital of ASIC Power Corporation (“ASIC”) pursuant to the terms of a share exchange agreement dated January 19, 2021 (the “Agreement”) among the Company, ASIC and the shareholders of ASIC (the “Transaction”). ASIC is the first cryptocurrency company combining state of the art ASIC chips with royalty streaming contracts.

In connection with closing of theTransaction and pursuant to the terms of the Agreement: