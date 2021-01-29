Global Care Capital Announces Closing of Acquisition of ASIC Power Corporation
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Care Capital Inc. (CSE:HLTH, FRANKFURT: L6V1) (the “Company” or “Global Care”) a global investment company which engages in early stage investment opportunities in private and public companies, is pleased to announce that further to its press release of January 21, 2021 it has now completed the acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding securities in the capital of ASIC Power Corporation (“ASIC”) pursuant to the terms of a share exchange agreement dated January 19, 2021 (the “Agreement”) among the Company, ASIC and the shareholders of ASIC (the “Transaction”). ASIC is the first cryptocurrency company combining state of the art ASIC chips with royalty streaming contracts.
In connection with closing of theTransaction and pursuant to the terms of the Agreement:
- Global Care issued an aggregate of 100,000,000 common shares of Global Care (the “Consideration Shares”) to ASIC shareholders at a deemed price of $0.095 per Consideration Share.
- There is no hold period for the Consideration Shares pursuant to applicable securities laws.
The Transaction is an arms-length transaction and no change in management, or the Board of Directors of Global Care is being contemplated at this time.
“We are pleased to reach the finalization of our acquisition with Global Care which will bring capex light, revenue generating streams of digital assets through innovative financial royalties in the crypto mining sector,” said Daniel Novak, Co-Founder & CEO of ASIC Power. “Operating within the constructs of a public investment issuer will provide effective means of deploying and raising capital to build out our vision.”
About ASIC Power Corporation
ASIC Power Corporation is a company focused on vertical integration of blockchain infrastructure, covering energy, hardware and software optimization focused on bitcoin as an underlying asset. Application-specific integrated circuits, or ASIC’s have been the underlying computing equipment required for the computer processing of algorithms to mine bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. ASIC Power is at the frontier of providing an asset light approach for exposure to blockchain infrastructure globally.
