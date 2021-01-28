Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Results With Diluted Earnings Per Common Share of $0.45 (as Reported) and $0.75 (as Adjusted)

Net income for the 2020 fourth quarter of $9.0 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, inclusive of merger and stock acceleration expenses related to the Company’s merger with Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (“Dime”).

Excluding merger and stock acceleration expenses, and related tax adjustments, adjusted net income for the 2020 fourth quarter was $15.0 million, or $0.75 per diluted share. 1

Net income for the full year 2020 of $42.0 million, or $2.11 per diluted share, compared to $51.7 million, or $2.59 per diluted share, for the full year 2019.

Excluding merger and stock acceleration expenses, and related tax adjustments, adjusted net income for the full year 2020 was $50.4 million, or $2.52 per diluted share. 1

Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue was $19.9 million for the 2020 fourth quarter, $1.0 million lower compared to the linked quarter, and a $1.1 million, or 6%, increase year-over-year. 1

Net interest income grew $2.3 million compared to the linked quarter, to $43.0 million, with a tax-equivalent net interest margin of 2.94%, or 3.24% on an adjusted basis.

Total assets increased to $6.4 billion at December 31, 2020, 2% higher than September 30, 2020.

Total deposits increased $120.2 million, and the cost of total deposits decreased 6 basis points, compared to the linked quarter.

Non-public, non-brokered deposit growth of $19.6 million, or 2% annualized, compared to September 30, 2020, and $1.3 billion, or 43%, from December 31, 2019.

Non-performing assets of $12.2 million at December 31, 2020, $5.1 million higher than September 30, 2020 and $7.8 million higher than December 31, 2019. Allowance for credit losses coverage to total loans of 0.96% at December 31, 2020.

Total remaining loan payment deferrals at January 22, 2021 were $76.1 million, or 1.7%, of total loans held for investment.

Provision for credit losses of $0.5 million, a decline of $1.0 million on a linked quarter basis.

All capital ratios remain strong. Declared a dividend of $0.24 during the quarter.

1 See reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure provided elsewhere herein.

Commenting on the results, Kevin O’Connor, President and CEO said, “As we close the book on 2020, and look forward to opening as the new Dime Community Bank on February 1, 2021, we begin a new chapter in the story of Bridge Bancorp. I am amazed at the collective accomplishments of our team. Not just during the challenges of 2020, but in the past decade and over the last 110 years. Several years ago, we developed a mission statement, ‘To Be the Preeminent Community Bank in Our Markets, Providing Added Value and Superior Customer Service.’ Surveying our shared achievements, I’m proud to say, ‘Mission Accomplished!’”

Net Earnings and Returns

Net income in the 2020 fourth quarter was $9.0 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, which was $4.1 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, lower than the 2020 third quarter, primarily attributable to higher non-interest expense and lower non-interest income, partially offset by growth in net interest income, and lower provision for credit losses. Excluding the impact of merger and stock acceleration expenses, and related tax adjustments, net income for the 2020 fourth quarter was $15.0 million, or $0.75 per diluted share. Net income for the full year 2020 was $42.0 million, or $2.11 per diluted share, compared to $51.7 million, or $2.59 per diluted share, in 2019.

Returns on average assets and equity in the 2020 fourth quarter were 0.56% and 6.85%, respectively. Return on average tangible common equity was 8.67% for the 2020 fourth quarter (see reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure provided elsewhere herein). The merger and stock acceleration expenses, and related tax adjustments incurred during the quarter reduced returns on average assets, equity and tangible common equity by approximately 38 basis points, 462 basis points, and 596 basis points, respectively.

Net Interest Income

Interest income was $47.5 million in the 2020 fourth quarter, an increase of $1.2 million compared to the 2020 third quarter, primarily due to loan portfolio growth and higher average yields on loans, partially offset by a decline in the securities portfolio and lower average yields on securities. Interest expense was $4.5 million in the 2020 fourth quarter, a decrease of $1.1 million compared to the 2020 third quarter, primarily due to a decrease in the average cost of deposits and a decrease in average borrowings, partially offset by an increase in average deposits.

The tax-equivalent net interest margin in the 2020 fourth quarter showed an increase of 11 basis points to 2.94% from 2.83% in the linked quarter. 2020 fourth quarter loan yields showed an increase of 11 basis points to 3.83% from 3.72% in the linked quarter.

Three Months Ended Change Compared To December 31, September 30, December 31, September 30, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Average yield on loans, tax-equivalent basis 3.83 % 3.72 % 4.45 % 11 bp (62 )bp Net interest margin - as reported (1) 2.93 % 2.82 % 3.25 % 11 bp (32 )bp Net interest margin, tax-equivalent basis (2) 2.94 2.83 3.26 11 (32 ) Adjusted net interest margin (non-GAAP) (3) 3.24 3.22 3.27 2 (3 )

(1) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (2) ﻿Net interest margin, tax-equivalent basis represents net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest-earning assets.

(3) Adjusted net interest margin represents adjusted net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis, excluding deposits with banks and Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, divided by adjusted average interest-earning assets, excluding deposits with banks and PPP loans.

Provision for Credit Losses

The provision for credit loss expense was $0.5 million for the 2020 fourth quarter, $1.0 million lower than the 2020 third quarter, and $11.5 million for the full year 2020, $5.8 million higher than the full year 2019. The Company recorded additional expected credit losses in the 2020 first and second quarters related to its estimate of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company recognized net recoveries of $0.2 million in the 2020 fourth quarter, compared to net charge-offs of $1.4 million in the 2020 third quarter. The Company recognized net charge-offs of $1.7 million in the full year 2020, compared to net charge-offs of $4.3 million in the full year 2019.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income was $5.4 million for the 2020 fourth quarter, which was $1.3 million lower compared to the 2020 third quarter, primarily attributable to net securities gains in the 2020 third quarter and a decrease in gain on sale of SBA loans during the 2020 fourth quarter, partially offset by a loss on termination of swaps in the 2020 third quarter. Non-interest income was $19.7 million for the full year 2020, $5.7 million lower than the full year 2019, driven primarily by a loss on termination of swaps in the 2020 third quarter, and decreases in loan swap fees, the fair value of loans held for sale, and service charges during 2020, partially offset by increases in net securities gains and gain on sale of SBA loans. Additionally, there was an increase in title fees on a year-over-year and linked quarter basis as real estate activity increased in our eastern markets.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the 2020 fourth quarter of $35.1 million was $6.1 million higher than the 2020 third quarter. Non-interest expense for the full year 2020 increased to $113.3 million from $96.1 million in full year 2019. The increase in the fourth quarter was primarily due to stock acceleration expense related to the Company’s merger with Dime. The increase in full year non-interest expense was primarily due to higher salaries and benefits expense, related to an increase in incentive accruals, in addition to merger and stock acceleration expenses. Excluding the impact of merger and stock acceleration expenses, total non-interest expense in the 2020 fourth quarter and full year 2020 would have been $28.8 million and $104.6 million, respectively.

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense was $3.9 million in the 2020 fourth quarter, a decrease of $0.1 million compared to the 2020 third quarter. The effective tax rate for the 2020 fourth quarter was 30.2%, compared to 23.4% in the 2020 third quarter. Income tax expense was $13.7 million in the full year 2020, a decrease of $0.4 million compared to the full year 2019. The effective tax rate for the full year 2020 was 24.6%, compared to 21.4% for the full year 2019. The increase in the Company’s effective tax rate resulted primarily from non-deductible salaries and merger expenses related to the Company’s merger with Dime.

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $6.4 billion at December 31, 2020, $111.9 million higher than September 30, 2020. The rise in total assets compared to the linked quarter was largely attributable to a $153.5 million increase in interest-earning deposits with banks.

Total loans held for investment decreased $42.1 million to $4.6 billion during the 2020 fourth quarter, which includes the reclassification of a $43.0 million loan portfolio to held for sale as of December 31, 2020. Net deferred loan fees were $8.2 million at December 31, 2020, inclusive of $15.4 million remaining unamortized net loan fees related to PPP loans. The allowance for credit losses was $44.2 million at December 31, 2020, $0.7 million higher than September 30, 2020. The allowance as a percentage of loans was 0.96% and 0.94% at December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively.

Total deposits increased $120.2 million (9% annualized) to $5.5 billion during the 2020 fourth quarter. Demand deposits increased $226.4 million during the 2020 fourth quarter to $2.5 billion at December 31, 2020, representing 45% of total deposits.

Total stockholders’ equity was $517.8 million at December 31, 2020, $5.6 million higher than September 30, 2020. The growth reflects earnings, partially offset by shareholders’ dividends. During the 2020 first quarter, the Company purchased 179,620 shares of its common stock under the repurchase plan at a cost of $4.6 million. Book value per share was $26.23 at December 31, 2020, $0.29 higher than September 30, 2020. Tangible book value per share was $20.69 at December 31, 2020, $0.29 higher than September 30, 2020 (see reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure provided elsewhere herein).

Balance Sheet Highlights (unaudited)

Change Compared To December 31, September 30, December 31, September 30, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2020

2020 2019 2020 2019 Total assets $ 6,434,296 $ 6,322,377 $ 4,921,520 $ 111,919 $ 1,512,776 Total stockholders' equity 517,831 512,221 497,154 5,610 20,677 Loans held for investment Investor commercial real estate ("CRE") $ 1,081,443 $ 1,097,290 $ 1,034,599 $ (15,847 ) $ 46,844 Owner-occupied CRE 557,076 532,597 531,088 24,479 25,988 Construction and land 82,479 66,826 97,311 15,653 (14,832 ) Commercial and industrial 682,495 670,796 679,444 11,699 3,051 Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") 844,652 960,371 - (115,719 ) 844,652 Total commercial 3,248,145 3,327,880 2,342,442 (79,735 ) 905,703 Multi-family 899,730 853,263 812,174 46,467 87,556 Residential real estate 434,689 449,984 493,144 (15,295 ) (58,455 ) Installment and consumer 23,019 22,520 24,836 499 (1,817 ) Net deferred loan (fees) costs (8,180 ) (14,174 ) 7,689 5,994 (15,869 ) Total loans held for investment $ 4,597,403 $ 4,639,473 $ 3,680,285 $ (42,070 ) $ 917,118 Deposits Total IPC deposits $ 4,338,170 $ 4,318,594 $ 3,042,171 $ 19,576 $ 1,295,999 Brokered deposits 126,350 122,543 164,034 3,807 (37,684 ) Public deposits 1,024,733 927,932 608,442 96,801 416,291 Total public and brokered deposits 1,151,083 1,050,475 772,476 100,608 378,607 Total deposits $ 5,489,253 $ 5,369,069 $ 3,814,647 $ 120,184 $ 1,674,606 Loan-to-deposit ratio 83.75 % 86.41 % 96.48 % (2.66 ) % (12.72 ) %

Loan and Line of Credit Origination Information (unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Investor CRE $ 27,221 $ 68,597 $ 68,562 $ 183,616 $ 243,512 Owner-occupied CRE 23,533 23,937 20,221 104,477 118,286 Commercial and industrial 134,147 97,209 79,404 372,772 332,167 PPP — 10,666 — 960,395 — Multi-family 68,511 19,773 175,906 175,529 297,860 Residential real estate 4,442 1,683 9,228 18,748 35,517 Other 52,246 28,010 18,618 110,465 94,337 Total loan and line of credit originations $ 310,100 $ 249,875 $ 371,939 $ 1,926,002 $ 1,121,679

Asset Quality

Asset quality measures remained solid, as non-performing assets were $12.2 million, or 0.19% of total assets, at December 31, 2020, compared to $7.1 million, or 0.11% of total assets, at September 30, 2020. Non-performing loans were $12.2 million, or 0.26% of total loans, at December 31, 2020, compared to $7.1 million, or 0.15% of total loans at September 30, 2020. Loans 30 to 89 days past due increased $0.9 million to $11.6 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $10.7 million at September 30, 2020.

About Bridge Bancorp, Inc.

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company engaged in commercial banking and financial services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, BNB Bank. Established in 1910, BNB, with assets of approximately $6.4 billion, operates 39 branch locations serving Long Island and the greater New York metropolitan area. Through its branch network and its electronic delivery channels, BNB provides deposit and loan products and financial services to local businesses, consumers and municipalities. Title insurance services are offered through BNB's wholly-owned subsidiary, Bridge Abstract. Bridge Financial Services, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of BNB, offers financial planning and investment consultation. For more information visit www.bnbbank.com.

BNB also has a rich tradition of involvement in the community, supporting programs and initiatives that promote local business, the environment, education, healthcare, social services and the arts.

Please see the attached tables for selected financial information.

Forward Looking Statements

This release may contain statements relating to the future results of the Company (including certain projections and business trends) that are considered “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “PSLRA”). Such forward-looking statements, in addition to historical information, involve risk and uncertainties, and are based on the beliefs, assumptions and expectations of management of the Company. Words such as “expects,” “believes,” “should,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “will,” “potential,” “could,” “intends,” “may,” “outlook,” “predicts,” “projects,” “would,” “estimates,” “assumes,” “likely,” and variation of such similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, possible or assumed estimates with respect to the financial condition, expected or anticipated revenue, tax rates, and results of operations and business of the Company, including earnings growth; revenue growth in retail banking, lending and other areas; origination volume in the consumer, commercial and other lending businesses; current and future capital management programs; non-interest income levels, including fees from the title abstract subsidiary and banking services as well as product sales; tangible capital generation; market share; expense levels; and other business operations and strategies. The Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the PSLRA.

Factors that could cause future results to vary from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, changing economic conditions; legislative and regulatory changes, including increases in FDIC insurance rates; monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; changes in tax policies; rates and regulations of federal, state and local tax authorities; changes in interest rates; deposit flows; the cost of funds; demands for loan products; demand for financial services; competition; changes in the quality and composition of BNB’s loan and investment portfolios; changes in management’s business strategies; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in real estate values; an unexpected increase in operating costs; expanded regulatory requirements; expenses related to our proposed merger with Dime Community Bancshares, Inc., unexpected delays related to the merger, or our inability to obtain regulatory approvals or satisfy other closing conditions required to complete the merger; and other risk factors discussed elsewhere, and in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic is having an adverse impact on the Company, its customers and the communities it serves. The adverse effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company, its customers and the communities where it operates may adversely affect the Company’s business, results of operations and financial condition for an indefinite period of time. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this report, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.



BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Condition (unaudited)

(In thousands)

December 31, September 30, December 31, 2020

2020 2019 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 107,729 $ 94,892 $ 77,693 Interest-earning deposits with banks 769,099 615,575 39,501 Total cash and cash equivalents 876,828 710,467 117,194 Securities available for sale, at fair value 450,360 466,081 638,291 Securities held to maturity 85,700 100,934 133,638 Total securities 536,060 567,015 771,929 Securities, restricted 23,362 23,362 32,879 Loans held for sale 52,785 10,000 12,643 Loans held for investment 4,597,403 4,639,473 3,680,285 Allowance for credit losses (44,200 ) (43,474 ) (32,786 ) Loans held for investment, net 4,553,203 4,595,999 3,647,499 Premises and equipment, net 34,872 34,341 34,062 Operating lease right-of-use assets 44,007 44,642 43,450 Goodwill and other intangible assets 109,328 109,398 109,627 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 203,851 227,153 152,237 Total assets $ 6,434,296 $ 6,322,377 $ 4,921,520 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Demand deposits $ 2,304,794 $ 2,176,391 $ 1,386,037 Savings and negotiable order of withdrawal ("NOW") deposits 632,126 686,310 438,902 Money market deposit accounts ("MMDA") 1,213,506 1,265,136 1,012,322 Certificates of deposit of less than $100,000 50,350 52,797 58,640 Certificates of deposit of $100,000 or more 137,394 137,960 146,270 Total individual, partnership and corporate ("IPC") deposits 4,338,170 4,318,594 3,042,171 Brokered deposits 126,350 122,543 164,034 Public funds - demand deposits 167,933 69,914 132,921 Public funds - other deposits 856,800 858,018 475,521 Total public and brokered deposits 1,151,083 1,050,475 772,476 Total deposits 5,489,253 5,369,069 3,814,647 Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 1,223 1,353 999 Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advances 215,000 215,000 435,000 Subordinated debentures, net 79,059 79,024 78,920 Operating lease liabilities 46,713 47,383 45,977 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 85,217 98,327 48,823 Total liabilities 5,916,465 5,810,156 4,424,366 Total stockholders' equity 517,831 512,221 497,154 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,434,296 $ 6,322,377 $ 4,921,520

BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 2020

2019 Interest income $ 47,484 $ 46,296 $ 44,320 $ 184,232 $ 181,541 Interest expense 4,492 5,589 8,672 23,451 39,338 Net interest income 42,992 40,707 35,648 160,781 142,203 Provision for credit losses 500 1,500 600 11,500 5,700 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 42,492 39,207 35,048 149,281 136,503 Non-interest income: Service charges and other fees 2,351 2,215 2,487 8,955 10,059 Title fees 928 695 571 2,337 1,720 Net securities gains — 3,540 — 3,525 201 Loss on termination of swaps — (3,403 ) — (3,403 ) — Change in fair value of loans held for sale (234 ) — — (2,877 ) — Gain on sale of SBA loans 909 2,191 322 3,940 1,984 Bank owned life insurance 548 543 560 2,186 2,230 Loan swap fees 637 554 4,260 3,742 7,460 Other 305 455 226 1,298 1,733 Total non-interest income 5,444 6,790 8,426 19,703 25,387 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 17,109 16,406 15,011 62,983 56,244 Stock acceleration expense 4,176 — — 4,176 — Occupancy and equipment 3,669 3,599 3,791 14,287 14,372 Merger expenses 2,100 2,352 — 4,452 — Amortization of other intangible assets 149 149 182 656 787 Other 7,875 6,431 6,348 26,703 24,736 Total non-interest expense 35,078 28,937 25,332 113,257 96,139 Income before income taxes 12,858 17,060 18,142 55,727 65,751 Income tax expense 3,881 3,999 3,934 13,685 14,060 Net income $ 8,977 $ 13,061 $ 14,208 $ 42,042 $ 51,691 Earnings Per Share (unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 2020

2019 Net income $ 8,977 $ 13,061 $ 14,208 $ 42,042 $ 51,691 Dividends paid on and earnings allocated to participating securities (183 ) (276 ) (299 ) (872 ) (1,096 ) Income attributable to common stock $ 8,794 $ 12,785 $ 13,909 $ 41,170 $ 50,595 Weighted average common shares outstanding, including participating securities 19,908 19,896 19,957 19,903 19,952 Weighted average participating securities (392 ) (423 ) (419 ) (409 ) (424 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding 19,516 19,473 19,538 19,494 19,528 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.45 $ 0.66 $ 0.71 $ 2.11 $ 2.59 Weighted average common shares outstanding 19,516 19,473 19,538 19,494 19,528 Incremental shares from assumed conversions of options and restricted stock units 58 41 40 55 31 Weighted average common and equivalent shares outstanding 19,574 19,514 19,578 19,549 19,559 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.45 $ 0.66 $ 0.71 $ 2.11 $ 2.59



BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts and financial ratios)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Selected Financial Data: Return on average total assets 0.56 % 0.83 % 1.18 % 0.72 % 1.10 % Adjusted return on average total assets (1) 0.94 0.98 1.18 0.86 1.10 Return on average stockholders' equity 6.85 10.15 11.40 8.26 10.84 Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity (1) 11.47 11.93 11.40 9.90 10.84 Return on average tangible common equity (1) (2) 8.67 12.90 14.66 10.52 14.09 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (1) (2) 14.63 15.28 14.81 12.74 14.26 Net interest rate spread, tax-equivalent basis 2.71 2.55 2.79 2.70 2.80 Net interest margin, tax-equivalent basis 2.94 2.83 3.26 2.99 3.31 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 175.43 169.28 159.10 168.19 155.99 Efficiency ratio 72.42 60.92 57.48 62.75 57.37 Adjusted efficiency ratio (1) 58.77 55.71 56.93 56.62 56.79 Operating expense/average assets 2.20 1.84 2.10 1.93 2.04 Adjusted operating expense/average assets (1) 1.80 1.68 2.09 1.77 2.02





(1) See reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure provided elsewhere herein. (2) Average tangible common equity represents a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as average total stockholders' equity less average goodwill and intangible assets.

December 31, September 30, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 Selected Financial Data: Book value per share $ 26.23 $ 25.94 $ 25.06 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 20.69 $ 20.40 $ 19.54 Common shares outstanding 19,744 19,749 19,837 Capital Ratios: Total capital to risk-weighted assets 13.0 % 13.3 % 13.1 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.3 10.3 10.2 Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.3 10.3 10.2 Tier 1 capital to average assets 6.8 6.8 8.5 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) (2) 6.5 6.5 8.1 Capital Ratios - Bank Only: Total capital to risk-weighted assets 13.2 % 13.2 % 13.0 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 12.2 12.2 12.1 Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 12.2 12.2 12.1 Tier 1 capital to average assets 8.1 8.1 10.1 Asset Quality: Loans 30-89 days past due $ 11,613 $ 10,682 $ 6,366 Loans 90 days past due and accruing $ — $ — $ 343 Non-performing loans/ Non-performing assets $ 12,162 $ 7,064 $ 4,369 Non-performing loans/total loans 0.26 % 0.15 % 0.12 % Non-performing assets/total assets 0.19 0.11 0.09 Allowance/non-performing loans 363.43 615.43 750.42 Allowance/total loans 0.96 0.94 0.89





(1) Tangible common equity represents a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as total stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets. (2) Tangible assets represent a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as total assets less goodwill and intangible assets.





BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Supplemental Financial Information

Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheets and Average Rate Data (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31, Three Months Ended September 30, Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 2020 2019 Average Average Average Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost Interest-earning assets: Loans, net (including loan fee income) (1) $ 4,641,754 $ 44,649 3.83 % $ 4,612,125 $ 43,108 3.72 % $ 3,547,865 $ 39,780 4.45 % Securities (1) 563,124 2,760 1.95 596,981 3,144 2.10 761,628 4,432 2.31 Deposits with banks 624,415 159 0.10 531,205 135 0.10 46,994 212 1.79 Total interest-earning assets (1) 5,829,293 47,568 3.25 5,740,311 46,387 3.21 4,356,487 44,424 4.05 Non-interest-earning assets: Other assets 506,978 509,574 428,508 Total assets $ 6,336,271 $ 6,249,885 $ 4,784,995 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings $ 366,824 $ 62 0.07 % $ 353,624 $ 72 0.08 % $ 335,743 $ 377 0.45 % NOW 251,539 29 0.05 219,275 29 0.05 136,562 53 0.15 MMDA 1,275,540 888 0.28 1,247,455 1,016 0.32 1,067,493 3,108 1.16 Savings, NOW and MMDA 1,893,903 979 0.21 1,820,354 1,117 0.24 1,539,798 3,538 0.91 Certificates of deposit of less than $100,000 51,422 124 0.96 53,813 155 1.15 59,337 284 1.90 Certificates of deposit of $100,000 or more 138,434 323 0.93 140,982 387 1.09 147,557 774 2.08 Total IPC deposits 2,083,759 1,426 0.27 2,015,149 1,659 0.33 1,746,692 4,596 1.04 Brokered deposits 125,215 321 1.02 139,760 339 0.96 93,372 391 1.66 Public funds 818,286 920 0.45 825,734 1,049 0.51 452,509 939 0.82 Total public and brokered deposits 943,501 1,241 0.52 965,494 1,388 0.57 545,881 1,330 0.97 Total deposits 3,027,260 2,667 0.35 2,980,643 3,047 0.41 2,292,573 5,926 1.03 Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 1,503 — — 1,793 — — 116,312 494 1.69 FHLB advances 215,000 829 1.53 329,674 1,407 1.70 250,446 1,118 1.77 Subordinated debentures 79,037 996 5.01 79,003 1,135 5.72 78,897 1,134 5.70 Total borrowings 295,540 1,825 2.46 410,470 2,542 2.46 445,655 2,746 2.44 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,322,800 4,492 0.54 3,391,113 5,589 0.66 2,738,228 8,672 1.26 Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 2,347,853 2,193,615 1,452,908 Other liabilities 144,213 153,102 99,607 Total liabilities 5,814,866 5,737,830 4,290,743 Stockholders' equity 521,405 512,055 494,252 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,336,271 $ 6,249,885 $ 4,784,995 Net interest rate spread 2.71 % 2.55 % 2.79 % Net interest-earning assets $ 2,506,493 $ 2,349,198 $ 1,618,259 Net interest margin - tax-equivalent 43,076 2.94 % 40,798 2.83 % 35,752 3.26 % Less: Tax-equivalent adjustment (84 ) (0.01 ) (91 ) (0.01 ) (104 ) (0.01 ) Net interest income $ 42,992 $ 40,707 $ 35,648 Net interest margin 2.93 % 2.82 % 3.25 %

(1) Presented on a tax-equivalent basis.

BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Supplemental Financial Information

Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheets and Average Rate Data (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Average Average Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost Interest-earning assets: Loans, net (including loan fee income) (1) $ 4,341,647 $ 169,611 3.91 % $ 3,410,773 $ 158,492 4.65 % Securities (1) 642,461 14,328 2.23 823,280 21,874 2.66 Deposits with banks 404,272 673 0.17 75,600 1,697 2.24 Total interest-earning assets (1) 5,388,380 184,612 3.43 4,309,653 182,063 4.22 Non-interest-earning assets: Other assets 483,647 408,813 Total assets $ 5,872,027 $ 4,718,466 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings $ 335,543 $ 417 0.12 % $ 402,701 $ 3,596 0.89 % NOW 183,882 130 0.07 123,075 193 0.16 MMDA 1,181,572 5,448 0.46 1,024,719 13,986 1.36 Savings, NOW and MMDA 1,700,997 5,995 0.35 1,550,495 17,775 1.15 Certificates of deposit of less than $100,000 55,092 759 1.38 60,428 1,129 1.87 Certificates of deposit of $100,000 or more 143,072 1,999 1.40 150,638 3,156 2.10 Total IPC deposits 1,899,161 8,753 0.46 1,761,561 22,060 1.25 Brokered deposits 160,320 1,806 1.13 127,765 2,759 2.16 Public funds 772,041 4,420 0.57 508,240 4,640 0.91 Total public and brokered deposits 932,361 6,226 0.67 636,005 7,399 1.16 Total deposits 2,831,522 14,979 0.53 2,397,566 29,459 1.23 Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 8,595 79 0.92 41,077 767 1.87 FHLB advances 284,718 3,992 1.40 245,283 4,573 1.86 Subordinated debentures 78,985 4,401 5.57 78,845 4,539 5.76 Total borrowings 372,298 8,472 2.28 365,205 9,879 2.71 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,203,820 23,451 0.73 2,762,771 39,338 1.42 Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 2,020,575 1,392,606 Other liabilities 138,665 86,130 Total liabilities 5,363,060 4,241,507 Stockholders' equity 508,967 476,959 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,872,027 $ 4,718,466 Net interest rate spread 2.70 % 2.80 % Net interest-earning assets $ 2,184,560 $ 1,546,882 Net interest margin - tax-equivalent 161,161 2.99 % 142,725 3.31 % Less: Tax-equivalent adjustment (380 ) (0.01 ) (522 ) (0.01 ) Net interest income $ 160,781 $ 142,203 Net interest margin 2.98 % 3.30 %

(1) Presented on a tax-equivalent basis.

BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

Reconciliation of as reported (GAAP) and non-GAAP financial measures

The following tables below provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") (as reported) and non-GAAP. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the United States. The Company’s management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a greater understanding of the Company’s operating results in addition to the results measured in accordance with GAAP. While management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance, this information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with GAAP.

The following non-GAAP financial measures exclude merger and stock acceleration expenses associated with the Company’s proposed merger with Dime. Tax deductible adjustments to net income are taxed at the Company’s statutory tax rate of approximately 29%.

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Return on average total assets - as reported 0.56 % 0.83 % 1.18 % 0.72 % 1.10 % Merger expenses 0.13 0.15 — 0.08 — Stock acceleration expense 0.26 — — 0.07 — Income tax effect of adjustments (0.01 ) — — (0.01 ) — Adjusted return on average total assets (non-GAAP) 0.94 0.98 1.18 0.86 1.10 Return on average stockholders' equity - as reported 6.85 % 10.15 % 11.40 % 8.26 % 10.84 % Merger expenses 1.60 1.83 — 0.87 — Stock acceleration expense 3.19 — — 0.82 — Income tax effect of adjustments (0.17 ) (0.05 ) — (0.05 ) — Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) 11.47 11.93 11.40 9.90 10.84 Return on average tangible common equity - as reported 8.67 % 12.90 % 14.66 % 10.52 % 14.09 % Merger expenses 2.03 2.32 — 1.11 — Stock acceleration expense 4.03 — — 1.05 — Amortization of other intangible assets 0.14 0.15 0.19 0.16 0.21 Income tax effect of adjustments (0.24 ) (0.09 ) (0.04 ) (0.10 ) (0.04 ) Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 14.63 15.28 14.81 12.74 14.26

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income and diluted earnings per share (as reported) to adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share excluding merger and stock acceleration expenses:

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2020

2020 2019 2020

2019 Net income - as reported $ 8,977 $ 13,061 $ 14,208 $ 42,042 $ 51,691 Adjustments: Merger expenses 2,100 2,352 — 4,452 — Stock acceleration expense 4,176 — — 4,176 — Income tax effect of adjustments (220 ) (58 ) — (278 ) — Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 15,033 $ 15,355 $ 14,208 $ 50,392 $ 51,691 Diluted earnings per share - as reported $ 0.45 $ 0.66 $ 0.71 $ 2.11 $ 2.59 Adjustments: Merger expenses 0.10 0.11 — 0.21 — Stock acceleration expense 0.21 — — 0.21 — Income tax effect of adjustments (0.01 ) — — (0.01 ) — Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.75 $ 0.77 $ 0.71 $ 2.52 $ 2.59

BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

The following table presents a reconciliation of net interest income, non-interest income and non-interest expense to pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) and adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP):

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net interest income $ 42,992 $ 40,707 $ 35,648 $ 160,781 $ 142,203 Non-interest income 5,444 6,790 8,426 19,703 25,387 Total revenues 48,436 47,497 44,074 180,484 167,590 Non-interest expense 35,078 28,937 25,332 113,257 96,139 Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) (1) $ 13,358 $ 18,560 $ 18,742 $ 67,227 $ 71,451 Adjustments: Change in fair value of loans held for sale 234 — — 2,877 — Merger expenses 2,100 2,352 — 4,452 — Stock acceleration expense 4,176 — — 4,176 — Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) (2) $ 19,868 $ 20,912 $ 18,742 $ 78,732 $ 71,451

(1) The reported pre-tax pre-provision net revenue is a non-GAAP measure calculated by adding GAAP net interest income and GAAP non-interest income less GAAP non-interest expense. (2) The adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue is a non-GAAP measure calculated by adding pre-tax pre-provision net revenue less the change in fair value of loans held for sale, and merger and stock acceleration expenses.

The following table presents a reconciliation of efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) and adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Efficiency ratio - as reported (non-GAAP) (1) 72.42 % 60.92 % 57.48 % 62.75 % 57.37 % Non-interest expense - as reported $ 35,078 $ 28,937 $ 25,332 $ 113,257 $ 96,139 Less: Merger expenses (2,100 ) (2,352 ) — (4,452 ) — Less: Stock acceleration expense (4,176 ) — — (4,176 ) — Less: Amortization of intangible assets (149 ) (149 ) (182 ) (656 ) (787 ) Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 28,653 $ 26,436 $ 25,150 $ 103,973 $ 95,352 Net interest income - as reported $ 42,992 $ 40,707 $ 35,648 $ 160,781 $ 142,203 Tax-equivalent adjustment 84 91 104 380 522 Net interest income, tax-equivalent basis $ 43,076 $ 40,798 $ 35,752 $ 161,161 $ 142,725 Non-interest income - as reported $ 5,444 $ 6,790 $ 8,426 $ 19,703 $ 25,387 Less: Net securities gains — (3,540 ) — (3,525 ) (201 ) Less: Loss on termination of swaps — 3,403 — 3,403 — Less: Change in fair value of loans held for sale 234 — — 2,877 — Adjusted non-interest income (non-GAAP) $ 5,678 $ 6,653 $ 8,426 $ 22,458 $ 25,186 Adjusted total revenues for adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) $ 48,754 $ 47,451 $ 44,178 $ 183,619 $ 167,911 Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (2) 58.77 % 55.71 % 56.93 % 56.62 % 56.79 %

(1) The reported efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing GAAP non-interest expense by the sum of GAAP net interest income and GAAP non-interest income. (2) The adjusted efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing adjusted non-interest expense by the sum of net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis and adjusted non-interest income.

BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

The following table reconciles net interest margin (as reported) to adjusted net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis, excluding net interest income and average adjustments on deposits with banks and PPP loans (non-GAAP):

Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 Net interest income - as reported $ 42,992 $ 40,707 $ 35,648 Tax-equivalent adjustment 84 91 104 Net interest income, tax-equivalent basis $ 43,076 $ 40,798 $ 35,752 Adjustment: Less: Interest income on deposits with banks (159 ) (135 ) (212 ) Less: Net interest income on PPP loans and swaps (7,981 ) (6,005 ) — Adjusted net interest income, tax-equivalent basis (non-GAAP) $ 34,936 $ 34,658 $ 35,540 Average interest-earning assets - as reported $ 5,829,293 $ 5,740,311 $ 4,356,487 Adjustments: Average deposits with banks (624,415 ) (531,205 ) (46,994 ) Average PPP loans (909,022 ) (933,345 ) — Adjusted average interest-earning assets (non-GAAP) $ 4,295,856 $ 4,275,761 $ 4,309,493 Net interest margin - as reported (1) 2.93 % 2.82 % 3.25 % Net interest margin, tax-equivalent basis (2) 2.94 2.83 3.26 Adjusted net interest margin (non-GAAP) (3) 3.24 3.22 3.27

(1) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (2) Net interest margin, tax-equivalent basis represents net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest-earning assets. (3) Adjusted net interest margin represents adjusted net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis divided by adjusted average interest-earning assets.

The following table presents a reconciliation of operating expense as a percentage of average assets (as reported) and adjusted operating expense as a percentage of average assets (non-GAAP):



Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating expense as a % of average assets - as reported 2.20 % 1.84 % 2.10 % 1.93 % 2.04 % Merger expenses (0.13 ) (0.15 ) — (0.08 ) — Stock acceleration expense (0.26 ) — — (0.07 ) — Amortization of other intangible assets (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) Adjusted operating expense as a % of average assets (non-GAAP) 1.80 1.68 2.09 1.77 2.02

The following table presents the tangible common equity to tangible assets calculation (non-GAAP):

December 31, September 30, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2020

2020 2019 Total assets - as reported $ 6,434,296 $ 6,322,377 $ 4,921,520 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets - as reported (109,328 ) (109,398 ) (109,627 ) Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 6,324,968 $ 6,212,979 $ 4,811,893 Total stockholders' equity - as reported $ 517,831 $ 512,221 $ 497,154 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets - as reported (109,328 ) (109,398 ) (109,627 ) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 408,503 $ 402,823 $ 387,527 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) (1) 6.5 % 6.5 % 8.1 %

(1) Calculated by dividing tangible common equity by tangible assets.



