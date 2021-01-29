XOLARIS Group starts its AIFM in Liechtenstein

Vaduz (ots) - XOLARIS Capital AG received its AIFM license for Liechtenstein



In November 2020, XOLARIS Capital AG, Vaduz received its authorization as

Alternative Investment Fund Manager ("AIFM") from the Financial Market Authority

Liechtenstein ("FMA"). XOLARIS` white label ManCo platform continues to grow.



"I am proud of my entire team that we have received the approval in

Liechtenstein and thus continue to grow internationally. Over the whole period,

we had a highly constructive process with the FMA. Like in our German AIFM we

are now able to provide the whole scope of Services to our clients also in

Liechtenstein, true to our motto "Investment Quality - Made with Passion"," says

Stefan Klaile, managing director and founder of the XOLARIS Group.







(LAFV).



About the XOLARIS Group



Founded in 2010, the XOLARIS Group stands with its AIFM for an independent white

label investment company with a focus on Alternative Investment Funds (AIF) in

the asset classes Private Equity, Real Estate, Renewable Energy and Shipping.

With headquarters in Liechtenstein and subsidiaries in Germany, France, and

Asia, the entire value chain of alternative investments can be represented, true

to its motto: "Investment Quality - Made with Passion."



Other units of the group offer services ranging from advice on launching,

structuring and distribution to fund accounting and the administration of

alternative investment funds and other real asset investments.



As a legally independent service provider for the conception, administration and

management of alternative investments, the XOLARIS Group sees itself in its

entirety as an "enabler" for initiators and investors.



http://www.xol-group.com



XOLARIS AG

Austrasse 15

9490 Vaduz



Phone +423 265 056 0

Fax +423 265 056 9

Mail: mailto:info@xol-group.com



Contact:



Zoe Peffer

+49 7531 584 880

mailto:z.peffer@xol-group.com



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/152561/4824742

OTS: XOLARIS AG





