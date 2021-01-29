XOLARIS Group starts its AIFM in Liechtenstein
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 29.01.2021, 09:15 | 42 | 0 |
Vaduz (ots) - XOLARIS Capital AG received its AIFM license for Liechtenstein
In November 2020, XOLARIS Capital AG, Vaduz received its authorization as
Alternative Investment Fund Manager ("AIFM") from the Financial Market Authority
Liechtenstein ("FMA"). XOLARIS` white label ManCo platform continues to grow.
"I am proud of my entire team that we have received the approval in
Liechtenstein and thus continue to grow internationally. Over the whole period,
we had a highly constructive process with the FMA. Like in our German AIFM we
are now able to provide the whole scope of Services to our clients also in
Liechtenstein, true to our motto "Investment Quality - Made with Passion"," says
Stefan Klaile, managing director and founder of the XOLARIS Group.
XOLARIS also became a member of the Liechtenstein Investment Fund Association
(LAFV).
About the XOLARIS Group
Founded in 2010, the XOLARIS Group stands with its AIFM for an independent white
label investment company with a focus on Alternative Investment Funds (AIF) in
the asset classes Private Equity, Real Estate, Renewable Energy and Shipping.
With headquarters in Liechtenstein and subsidiaries in Germany, France, and
Asia, the entire value chain of alternative investments can be represented, true
to its motto: "Investment Quality - Made with Passion."
Other units of the group offer services ranging from advice on launching,
structuring and distribution to fund accounting and the administration of
alternative investment funds and other real asset investments.
As a legally independent service provider for the conception, administration and
management of alternative investments, the XOLARIS Group sees itself in its
entirety as an "enabler" for initiators and investors.
http://www.xol-group.com
XOLARIS AG
Austrasse 15
9490 Vaduz
Phone +423 265 056 0
Fax +423 265 056 9
Mail: mailto:info@xol-group.com
Contact:
Zoe Peffer
+49 7531 584 880
mailto:z.peffer@xol-group.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/152561/4824742
OTS: XOLARIS AG
