NordikCoin Set to Expand Into Asian Markets in 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
Leading Estonian high-tech cryptocurrency exchange service, NordikCoin, is announcing that it will start accepting customers from Asian markets. The company will first begin accepting customers in selected jurisdictions, while further expansion is expected to continue in 2021. Whilst expanding its global reach, the company itself and its day-to-day operations will continue to be domiciled in global cryptocurrency haven Tallinn, Estonia.

Bitcoin on the rise

Bitcoin has been in the limelight for over a decade now, rapidly expanding its scope of applications, and continuously rising in value. On January 8th 2021, Bitcoin hit a new milestone by surpassing $42,000 in value, proving that its popularity is steadily increasing.

To support the rise in demand, Estonian cryptocurrency exchange NordikCoin will apply its European KYC and AML rules to customers from new Asian jurisdictions, with the main focus on security and compliance. NordikCoin's AML/KYC policy stands for Anti-Money Laundering and Know Your Customer and was designed to prevent and mitigate possible risks of money laundering and terrorism financing.

NordikCoin aims to be one of the fastest and most hassle-free ways of buying Bitcoin. The exchange supports all major credit cards, whilst crypto wallets are provided free of charge to its customers. Due to the innovative use of electronic ID solutions, users from supported jurisdictions can set up their accounts in under five minutes - after which they can start trading Bitcoin immediately. The company is known for bringing innovation into the cryptocurrency space, being one of the first Bitcoin exchanges with Lightning Network protocol support. 

Inevitably, one of NordikCoin's main priorities has been to follow all the latest cybersecurity standards and best practices, ensuring that the cryptocurrency exchange environment is safe and reliable for all users across the globe. This is, in part, due to the fact that the team behind NordikCoin is comprised of experienced lawyers, auditors and technologists from around the world.

Japan next for rapid expansion

One jurisdiction which is being considered for NordikCoin's Asian expansion is Japan. The country has witnessed a notable surge in Bitcoin holdings by 11%, suggesting that it's the perfect launchpad. Several crypto exchanges are already present and thriving in the Japanese market, regardless of current COVID-19 restrictions and difficulties. Key exchanges include Okcoin, Bitflyer, Bitbank and Btcbox, among others.

David De Marco, CEO of Omni Matrix Ltd, the parent company of NordikCoin.com, shares his excitement for the Asian expansion plans:

- Our expansion into the Asian market marks a unique opportunity for the company to present its innovative cryptocurrency trading services globally. We are thrilled to announce that we will be expanding our customer onboarding processes to facilitate clients from Asian markets. We are confident that this is the perfect stepping stone for the new era of cryptocurrency exchange with NordikCoin leading the way.

Asia has been dominating the cryptocurrency market in the past couple of years, with financial giant SBI taking a lead. The company made a series of crypto moves recently including a planned 2022 launch of a digital exchange with Switzerland's SIX, a partnership with Ripple and, most recently, the acquisition of U.K.-based cryptocurrency trading firm B2C2. Asia has been found to adopt blockchain technology much faster than many Western countries, incorporating innovations quickly and efficiently. NordikCoin's expansion plans seem to be a great way for Europe and Asia to join forces and increase efforts of pushing Bitcoin and cryptocurrency into the limelight. 

