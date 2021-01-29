Munich, January 28, 2021: windeln.de SE ("windeln.de", "Group" or "Company"; ISIN DE000WNDL201 and DE000WNDL128) today announces, that Tomasz Czechowicz has decided to step down as member of the Supervisory Board and Christian (Chris) Reitermann has been appointed by the District Court of Munich to the Company's Supervisory Board as replacement.

DGAP-News: windeln.de SE / Key word(s): Personnel windeln.de SE: Change in the Supervisory Board of windeln.de SE 29.01.2021 / 09:02 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Tomasz Czechowicz is CEO and Managing Partner of the MCI Capital S.A. and Private Equity Managers S.A.. Mr. Czechowicz has been a member of the Supervisory Board since June 2017 and a member of the advisory board of windeln.de before the IPO of the Company. Through close and trustful collaboration with the Management and Supervisory Board, Tomasz Czechowicz has provided outstanding support for the Company in the past years.

Chris Reitermann is Chief Executive Officer of The Ogilvy Group ("Ogilvy") in Asia & Greater China. He joined Ogilvy in 1996 and since then worked at various locations in Asia for the company. He received a degree in East Asian Business Management from the University of Applied Sciences in Ludwigshafen/Germany in 1996. With his valuable experience and extensive expertise in e-commerce in China, he will be a strong complement to our current Supervisory Board and of great help for the future business development of windeln.de in China, as more than 70% of the Company's revenues are generated in that region.

The Supervisory Board and Management Board would like to express its appreciation to Tomasz Czechowicz for his longstanding and valuable support and welcomes Chris Reitermann to the Supervisory Board. The appointment of Chris Reitermann is also welcomed by large shareholders of the Company.







Corporate Communications

Judith Buchholz

Phone: +49 (89) 41 61 71 52 75

email: investor.relations@windeln.de

About windeln.de

windeln.de is one of the leading online retailers for baby, toddler and children's products in Europe. The Group also operates a successful e-commerce business with products for babies and toddlers for customers in China. The broad product portfolio includes everything from diapers, baby food, children's furniture, toys, clothes and strollers to child car seats. windeln.de was founded in October 2010. The Company has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since May 6, 2015. For more information, go to https://corporate.windeln.de/.

Our shops: www.windeln.de, www.windeln.ch, www.bebitus.es, www.bebitus.pt, www.bebitus.fr, www.windeln.com.cn, https://windelnde.tmall.hk/ , windeln.jd.hk

29.01.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: windeln.de SE Stefan-George-Ring 23 81929 Munich Germany Phone: 49 89 4161 7152 65 Fax: 089 / 416 17 15-11 E-mail: investor.relations@windeln.de Internet: www.windeln.de ISIN: DE000WNDL201 WKN: WNDL20 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1164290

End of News DGAP News Service

1164290 29.01.2021