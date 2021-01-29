 

DGAP-News windeln.de SE: Change in the Supervisory Board of windeln.de SE

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
29.01.2021, 09:02  |  59   |   |   

DGAP-News: windeln.de SE / Key word(s): Personnel
windeln.de SE: Change in the Supervisory Board of windeln.de SE

29.01.2021 / 09:02
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, January 28, 2021: windeln.de SE ("windeln.de", "Group" or "Company"; ISIN DE000WNDL201 and DE000WNDL128) today announces, that Tomasz Czechowicz has decided to step down as member of the Supervisory Board and Christian (Chris) Reitermann has been appointed by the District Court of Munich to the Company's Supervisory Board as replacement.

Tomasz Czechowicz is CEO and Managing Partner of the MCI Capital S.A. and Private Equity Managers S.A.. Mr. Czechowicz has been a member of the Supervisory Board since June 2017 and a member of the advisory board of windeln.de before the IPO of the Company. Through close and trustful collaboration with the Management and Supervisory Board, Tomasz Czechowicz has provided outstanding support for the Company in the past years.

Chris Reitermann is Chief Executive Officer of The Ogilvy Group ("Ogilvy") in Asia & Greater China. He joined Ogilvy in 1996 and since then worked at various locations in Asia for the company. He received a degree in East Asian Business Management from the University of Applied Sciences in Ludwigshafen/Germany in 1996. With his valuable experience and extensive expertise in e-commerce in China, he will be a strong complement to our current Supervisory Board and of great help for the future business development of windeln.de in China, as more than 70% of the Company's revenues are generated in that region.

The Supervisory Board and Management Board would like to express its appreciation to Tomasz Czechowicz for his longstanding and valuable support and welcomes Chris Reitermann to the Supervisory Board. The appointment of Chris Reitermann is also welcomed by large shareholders of the Company.


 

Corporate Communications

Judith Buchholz
Phone: +49 (89) 41 61 71 52 75
email: investor.relations@windeln.de

About windeln.de

windeln.de is one of the leading online retailers for baby, toddler and children's products in Europe. The Group also operates a successful e-commerce business with products for babies and toddlers for customers in China. The broad product portfolio includes everything from diapers, baby food, children's furniture, toys, clothes and strollers to child car seats. windeln.de was founded in October 2010. The Company has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since May 6, 2015. For more information, go to https://corporate.windeln.de/.

Our shops: www.windeln.de, www.windeln.ch, www.bebitus.es, www.bebitus.pt, www.bebitus.fr, www.windeln.com.cn, https://windelnde.tmall.hk/, windeln.jd.hk


29.01.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: windeln.de SE
Stefan-George-Ring 23
81929 Munich
Germany
Phone: 49 89 4161 7152 65
Fax: 089 / 416 17 15-11
E-mail: investor.relations@windeln.de
Internet: www.windeln.de
ISIN: DE000WNDL201
WKN: WNDL20
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1164290

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1164290  29.01.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1164290&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet
Seite 1 von 2
windeln.de Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: windeln.de AG
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News windeln.de SE: Change in the Supervisory Board of windeln.de SE DGAP-News: windeln.de SE / Key word(s): Personnel windeln.de SE: Change in the Supervisory Board of windeln.de SE 29.01.2021 / 09:02 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Munich, January 28, 2021: windeln.de SE …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Aroundtown SA announces intention to exercise option to redeem outstanding amount of series 35 ...
DGAP-DD: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. english
DGAP-Adhoc: Commerzbank veröffentlicht Eckdaten ihres neuen Strategieprogramms
DGAP-DD: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. english
DGAP-News: 2G Energy AG: Korrektur zur Meldung vom 27. Januar 2021
DGAP-News: Sernova gibt Kooperationsvereinbarungen mit mehreren führenden Pharmakonzernen bekannt
DGAP-Adhoc: Daimler AG: Vorläufige Ergebnisse für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 deutlich über Prognose und ...
DGAP-News: Sernova Announces Collaboration Agreements with Multiple Pharmaceutical Industry Leaders
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​Commerzbank will mit tiefgreifender Restrukturierung und umfassender ...
DGAP-DD: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. english
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
HORN & COSIFAN und PK Office gründen mit Harald Quandt Industriebeteiligungen als ...
DGAP-News: Just - Evotec Biologics erweitert Vertrag mit dem US-amerikanischen Verteidigungsministerium zur ...
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest: CFO and board member buys MGI shares
HQIB beteiligt sich an der Ergosign-Gruppe
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:02 Uhr
DGAP-News: windeln.de SE: Wechsel im Aufsichtsrat der windeln.de SE (deutsch)
09:02 Uhr
DGAP-News: windeln.de SE: Wechsel im Aufsichtsrat der windeln.de SE
26.01.21
windeln.de: „Umsatz mit chinesischen Kunden weiter steigern”
26.01.21
DGAP-News: windeln.de SE: windeln.de eröffnet Online-Shop auf beliebter chinesischer Online-Plattform JD.com (deutsch)
26.01.21
DGAP-News: windeln.de SE: windeln.de eröffnet Online-Shop auf beliebter chinesischer Online-Plattform JD.com

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
26.01.21
1.094
windeln.de AG