 

Total number of voting rights and capital in Vestjysk Bank A/S

The Danish Financial Supervisory Authority
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S


29 January 2021


With reference to section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act (Kapitalmarkedsloven), Vestjysk Bank A/S (Vestjysk Bank) hereby announces that as of 29 January 2021 the nominal value of Vestjysk Bank's share capital amounts to DKK 1,233,573,501 corresponding to 1,233,573,501 number of shares with a nominal value of DKK 1 each and 1,233,573,501 number of votes.


Vestjysk Bank A/S


Jan Ulsø Madsen                 
CEO

Vestjysk Bank A/S
Torvet 4-5
DK-7620 Lemvig
Telephone +45 96 63 20 00

CVR-nr. 34 63 13 28
www.vestjyskbank.dk



14.01.21
Changes to the management in Vestjysk Bank A/S
14.01.21
Merger between Vestjysk Bank A/S and Den Jyske Sparekasse A/S
13.01.21
Decisions adopted on the extraordinary general meeting of Den Jyske Sparekasse A/S held on 13 January 2021 regarding the merger with Vestjysk Bank
13.01.21
Resolutions at Vestjysk Bank A/S's extraordinary general meeting held on 13 January 2021 regarding the merger with Den Jyske Sparekasse
07.01.21
Vestjysk Bank A/S's extraordinary general meeting on 13 January 2021