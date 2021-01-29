Total number of voting rights and capital in Vestjysk Bank A/S
The Danish Financial Supervisory Authority
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
29 January 2021
With reference to section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act (Kapitalmarkedsloven), Vestjysk Bank A/S (Vestjysk Bank) hereby announces that as of 29 January 2021 the nominal value of Vestjysk Bank's share capital amounts to DKK 1,233,573,501 corresponding to 1,233,573,501 number of shares with a nominal value of DKK 1 each and 1,233,573,501 number of votes.
Vestjysk Bank A/S
Jan Ulsø Madsen
CEO
Vestjysk Bank A/S
Torvet 4-5
DK-7620 Lemvig
Telephone +45 96 63 20 00
CVR-nr. 34 63 13 28
www.vestjyskbank.dk
