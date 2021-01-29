 

Proposals by the Nomination Board to the Annual General Meeting 2021 of Suominen

Suominen Corporation's stock exchange release on January 29, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. EET

Proposal on the number of the members, on the composition, and on the Chair of the Board of Directors

The Nomination Board of Suominen Corporation’s shareholders proposes to the Annual General Meeting that the number of Board members remains unchanged and would be six (6).

The Nomination Board proposes to the Annual General Meeting that Andreas Ahlström, Björn Borgman, Nina Linander, Sari Pajari-Sederholm and Laura Raitio would be re-elected as members of Suominen Corporation’s Board of Directors.

Out of the current Board members, the Chair of the Board Jan Johansson has informed that he is not available as a candidate for the Board of Directors.

In addition, the Nomination Board proposes that Jaakko Eskola would be elected as a new member of the Board of Directors.

Mr. Jaakko Eskola (born 1958, M.Sc. (Eng.), Finnish citizen) currently works as the President & CEO of Wärtsilä Corporation (until February 1, 2021). He has held a number of senior positions at Wärtsilä since 1998. Mr. Eskola is the outgoing Chair of the Board at Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj, Deputy Chair of the Board at Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company, and a member of the Board at the Finnish Foundation for Share Promotion. Mr. Eskola's CV is attached to this stock exchange release.

All candidates have given their consent to the election. All candidates are independent of the company. The candidates are also independent of Suominen’s significant shareholders, with the exception of Andreas Ahlström who acts currently as Investment Director at Ahlström Capital Oy. The largest shareholder of Suominen Corporation, Ahlstrom Capital B.V. is a group company of Ahlström Capital Oy. The candidate information relevant considering their service for the Board of Directors is presented at the company website www.suominen.fi.

The Nomination Board proposes to the Annual General Meeting that Mr. Jaakko Eskola would be elected as the Chair of the Board of Directors.

Proposal on the Board remuneration

The Nomination Board of the shareholders of Suominen Corporation proposes to the Annual General Meeting that the remuneration of the Board of Directors remains unchanged and would be as follows: the Chair would be paid an annual fee of EUR 66,000 and the Deputy Chair and other Board members an annual fee of EUR 31,000. The Nomination Board also proposes that the Chair of the Audit Committee would be paid an additional fee of EUR 10,000.

