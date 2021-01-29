 

Municipality Finance Plc financial calendar in 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.01.2021, 09:00  |  25   |   |   

Municipality Finance Plc
Stock Exchange Release
29 January 2021 at 10:00 am (EET)

Municipality Finance Plc financial calendar in 2021

In this stock exchange release, Municipality Finance Plc provides its financial calendar for 2021. The calendar includes the planned publication dates of Municipality Finance’s financial reports.

The financial statements of Municipality Finance for the year 2020 will be published on 15 February 2021. An investor webcast on financial statements is arranged in English on 16 February at 2:00 pm (EET). The webcast will be available at https://munifin.videosync.fi/financial-statements-bulletin-2020.

The annual report 2020 will be published around 4 March 2021. On the same date, Municipality Finance will also publish the Pillar III disclosure based on the Capital Requirements Regulation, the Corporate Governance Statement and the remuneration report.

The half year report for the period 1 January–30 June 2021 will be published on 5 August 2021.

The financial reports are published in English and in Finnish.

The Annual General Meeting of Municipality Finance Plc is planned be held on 25 March 2021.

MUNICIPALITY FINANCE PLC

Harri Luhtala
Executive Vice President, Finance, CFO
Tel. +358 50 592 9454

MuniFin (Municipality Finance Plc) is one of Finland's largest credit institutions: the company's balance sheet totals EUR 41 billion. The company is owned by Finnish municipalities, the public sector pension fund Keva and the Republic of Finland.

MuniFin's mission is to build a better future in line with the principles of responsibility and in cooperation with its customers. MuniFin's customers are Finnish municipalities, municipal federations, municipally controlled companies and non-profit housing corporations. Lending is used for environmentally and socially responsible investment targets such as public transportation, sustainable buildings, hospitals and healthcare centres, schools and day care centres, and homes for people with special needs.

MuniFin's customers are domestic but the company operates in a completely global business environment. It is the most active Finnish bond issuer in international capital markets and the first Finnish green bond issuer.  The funding is exclusively guaranteed by the Municipal Guarantee Board.

The Municipality Finance Group also includes the subsidiary company, Financial Advisory Services Inspira Ltd.

Read more: www.munifin.fi


Seite 1 von 2
Municipality Finance Hybridanleihe 4,50 % ohne Laufzeitbegrenzung jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Municipality Finance Plc financial calendar in 2021 Municipality Finance Plc Stock Exchange Release 29 January 2021 at 10:00 am (EET) Municipality Finance Plc financial calendar in 2021 In this stock exchange release, Municipality Finance Plc provides its financial calendar for 2021. The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
First Majestic Responds to Market Activity
American Airlines Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Aeterna Zentaris Expands Orphan Drug Development Pipeline with Targeted Immunosuppressive ...
Endeavour Silver Provides 2021 Production and Cost Guidance, Forecasting 3.6-4.3 Million oz Silver ...
BOTS, Inc. Forms SPAC (Special Purpose Acquisition Company) to Acquire Companies in Robotics Space
Medivolve Announces Investment Into Marvel Diagnostics and Its Non-Invasive Exhaled Breath ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Closes Upsized $12 Million Bought Deal Financing
Daktronics Partners with Phoenix Suns for Venue-Wide LED Super System
BIGtoken Focused on Top Consumer Concerns: Censorship and Data
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Sorrento Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU ...
Updated Time: Plug Power Business Update Conference Call on January 26, 2021 to Begin at 8:30 AM ET
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.01.21
Municipality Finance issues a EUR 50 million tap under its MTN programme
19.01.21
Municipality Finance issues USD 1.5 billion benchmark under MTN programme
15.01.21
Municipality Finance issues a NOK 2.1 billion tap under its MTN programme
14.01.21
Municipality Finance issues a EUR 50 million tap under its MTN programme
12.01.21
Municipality Finance issues NOK 2 billion notes under MTN programme