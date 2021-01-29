Clarity Gold Closes Second Tranche of $4.5 Million Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarity Gold Corp. (“Clarity” or the “Company”) (CSE: CLAR, OTC: CLGCF, FSE: 27G) is pleased to announce that it has completed the second and final tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”) on January 28th, 2021 pursuant to which it has issued an aggregate of 3,167,340 units (each, a “Unit”) at a price of $0.96 per Unit for gross proceeds of $3,040,646.40. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a “Share”) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant is exercisable into one additional Share at a price of $1.25 per Share for a period of one year from the closing date. The Company received an aggregate of $4,542,044.16 from the first and second tranche of the Offering.



“A healthy treasury will help Clarity meet its objectives as we gain attention as a gold explorer in the Abitibi region, one of the richest gold belts in Canada,” said James Rogers, CEO of Clarity. “All of the pieces are coming together for an exciting year and our team is excited to advance The Destiny Project in 2021.”