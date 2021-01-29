Renewcell selects Valmet as the main equipment supplier for Sundsvall textile recycling plant in Sweden

Renewcell and Valmet have signed a contract for Valmet to deliver the main equipment for Renewcell's planned 60,000 metric tonne capacity textile recycling plant at Ortviken industrial site in Sundsvall, Sweden. This is a major milestone in the establishment of the first of its kind commercial scale textile recycling plant in the world. Renewcell's new Ortviken plant is scheduled to begin operations in the first half of 2022.

The value of the order is around EUR 25 million. The order is included in Valmet's orders received of the first quarter 2021.

"We have gone through a rigorous selection process and are confident that Valmet is the best possible long-term partner to Renewcell on our mission to change the global fashion industry. With a trusted supplier like Valmet providing the core equipment, we reduce project risk and gain a committed partner with industry-leading expertise. We look forward to working closely with Valmet to put together a top-of-the-line textile recycling plant concept that is ready to be rolled out not just at Ortviken but worldwide," comments Patrik Lundström, CEO of Renewcell.

"Sustainable textile recycling is well aligned with Valmet's mission of converting renewable resources into sustainable results. I'm very proud that Renewcell selected Valmet as the key supplier for this groundbreaking plant. Our teams have been working well together in developing these solutions and I'm delighted to see this outcome. This will be an important project and a key reference within this new business area, and we look forward to a continued cooperation with Renewcell," says Bertel Karlstedt, President, Pulp and Energy business line, Valmet.

First industrial scale textile-to-pulp plant delivery

Through its patented process, Renewcell is able to upcycle cellulosic textile waste, such as cotton and viscose clothes, transforming it into a dissolving pulp product called Circulose, produced from 100% recycled textiles. In 2018 Renewcell opened a demonstration plant in Kristinehamn, Sweden, which can produce up to 4,500 tonnes of Circulose per year. The new Ortviken plant will have a capacity of 60,000 tonnes per year with a possibility to increase the capacity in the future.