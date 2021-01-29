 

Research Reveals British Public's Support for New Hong Kong BNO Visa Scheme

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
29.01.2021, 10:07  |  37   |   |   

Programme also expected to benefit UK economy

LONDON, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New research commissioned by immigration specialist InvestUK has revealed the British public's positive perceptions of the new Hong Kong British National Overseas (BNO) Visa scheme, ahead of its opening for applications from 31 January 2021. The survey conducted by YouGov found that those expressing a preference supported the BNO programme by a margin of over 2:1 (49% vs. 21%), suggesting that Hong Kong people can expect a warm reception when considering immigration to the UK under the new route.

With the IMF forecasting the UK's GDP to return to growth of 4.5% in 2021, the research also found that the British public expect the BNO programme to have a positive impact on the UK economy by a ratio of 3:1 (43% v 13%) among those expressing a preference.

According to the survey, British people have an overwhelmingly positive impression of the characteristics of Hong Kong people, with respondents most commonly associating them with being hard-working (41%), well-educated (35%) and entrepreneurial (28%). These traits will be particularly relevant for new arrivals from Hong Kong seeking employment opportunities in the UK.

Rupert Gather, Chairman of InvestUK, said, "Finding the right job is critically important to successfully immigrate into a new country. Based on these findings, Hong Kong people moving to the UK should be highly valued by potential employers. However, they will also need to ensure they find support to understand how to navigate the UK job market, tap into the right networks for vacancies and best showcase their skillsets."

Despite the current economic volatility, Office of National Statistics figures show that the UK job market had 578,000 vacancies as of December 2020, up by 14% compared with the previous quarter, suggesting there are opportunities available for new arrivals. Estimates by the UK Home Office indicate that 123,000 to 153,000 people with BNO status and their dependants could arrive in the UK in the first year of the scheme.

With extensive experience of helping international talent relocate to, invest and start businesses in the UK, InvestUK recently launched BNO Premier, a complete solution to assist Hong Kong people in successfully immigrating to the country, with a free booklet containing essential advice available to download at https://www.bnopremier.com/.

Note to Editors

All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 1,671 adults. Fieldwork was undertaken between 22nd - 25th January 2021. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all GB adults (aged 18+).



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Research Reveals British Public's Support for New Hong Kong BNO Visa Scheme Programme also expected to benefit UK economy LONDON, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - New research commissioned by immigration specialist InvestUK has revealed the British public's positive perceptions of the new Hong Kong British National Overseas …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
Gold Mining Operations Expected to See High Rates Of Return In 2021
The Real Reason Electric Vehicle Stocks Exploded In 2020
Trade Volume Explodes as Retail Traders Make Their Mark
Fantasy Sports and Sports Betting to Surge as Major Leagues Return to Play
Data analytics software company Phocas positions for rapid growth in the U.S. and UK with AU$45 ...
Manulife Investment Management completes majority acquisition of Chilean fruit exporter, David Del ...
Curv And Algorand Partner To Advance Institutional Digital Asset Security
Healthcare Education Market worth $125.2 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Largest Single Investment Into Disability Business Inclusion As The Nippon Foundation Invests $5 ...
Titel
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
Gold Mining Operations Expected to See High Rates Of Return In 2021
The Real Reason Electric Vehicle Stocks Exploded In 2020
Online Betting Companies Positioned to Continue Momentum into 2021
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Bulls on the Street Watching Billion Dollar Electric Vehicle (EV) Market Shift into High Gear
Senior Management Executive Alphan Gogus Appointed as Regional GM for Huobi Russia , Turkey and ...
Trade Volume Explodes as Retail Traders Make Their Mark
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods