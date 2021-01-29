 

InPost S.A. - Stabilisation Notice

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.01.2021, 10:17  |  33   |   |   

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, JAPAN OR AUSTRALIA OR ANY OTHER STATE OR JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Full Exercise of the Over-Allotment Option

FRANKFURT, Germany, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In connection with the Offering of shares in InPost S.A. and further to the Stabilisation Notice dated 27 January 2021, Citigroup Global Markets Europe A.G. hereby announces that it has fully exercised the Over-Allotment option for 26,250,000 shares of the Company out of the up to 26,250,000 Over-Allotment shares granted by InPost S.A.. The purchase price of the option shares is €16.00, equal to the offer price in the Offering, for an aggregate consideration of approximately €420 million. 

Further to the Stabilisation Notice dated 27 January 2021, Citigroup Global Markets Europe A.G. hereby gives notice of the end of the stabilisation period and that the Stabilising Manager(s) named below did not undertake stabilisation in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The securities:
Issuer: InPost S.A. ("Issuer")
Securities: Ordinary shares of the Issuer ("Shares") (ISIN: LU2290522684)
Offer size: 175,000,000 Ordinary Shares (excluding the Over-allotment Option)
Offer price: 16.00 EUR per Ordinary Share
Stabilisation:
Stabilising Manager(s): In relation to the Shares listed on Euronext Amsterdam,
Citigroup Global Markets Europe A.G
Stabilisation period start: 27 January 2021
Stabilisation period end: 29 January 2021
Maximum size of over-allotment facility: 26,250,000 Shares
Stabilisation trading venues: Euronext Amsterdam (No OTC)
And other order-book venues (e.g. Turquoise, CBOE DXE)
Over-allotment Option (as fully exercised):
Terms: The Issuer has granted Citigroup Global Markets Europe A.G., in its capacity as stabilisation manager, on behalf of the underwriters, the option to acquire up to an additional 26,250,000 Shares at the Offer price (representing up to 15% of the Offer size).
Duration: This option may be exercised, in whole or in part, for 30 calendar days after 27 January 2021.

Disclaimer

Seite 1 von 2
InPost Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

InPost S.A. - Stabilisation Notice NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, JAPAN OR AUSTRALIA OR ANY OTHER STATE OR JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. Full …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
First Majestic Responds to Market Activity
American Airlines Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Equinor ASA: Impairment at Tanzania LNG Project
Aeterna Zentaris Expands Orphan Drug Development Pipeline with Targeted Immunosuppressive ...
Endeavour Silver Provides 2021 Production and Cost Guidance, Forecasting 3.6-4.3 Million oz Silver ...
Medivolve Announces Investment Into Marvel Diagnostics and Its Non-Invasive Exhaled Breath ...
BOTS, Inc. Forms SPAC (Special Purpose Acquisition Company) to Acquire Companies in Robotics Space
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Closes Upsized $12 Million Bought Deal Financing
Daktronics Partners with Phoenix Suns for Venue-Wide LED Super System
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Sorrento Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU ...
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.01.21
InPost S.A. Stabilisation Notice