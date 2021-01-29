PNE AG strengthens its position in the clean energy market

- PNE completed, sold or started construction of wind farms with more than 460 MW

- Rapidly increasing development of photovoltaic projects

Cuxhaven, January 29, 2021 - PNE AG, an internationally operating developer of wind energy and photovoltaic projects, looks back on an operationally successful 2020. In the past fiscal year, PNE completed, sold or started construction of wind energy projects with a total capacity of approx. 461.2 MW (prior year: 450.8 MW). In addition, the development of photovoltaic projects was successfully expanded.

Wind farm projects with a total nominal capacity of 178.7 MW (prior year: 100.4 MW) were completed and commissioned in Germany and Poland in 2020.

Internally operated portfolio further expanded

Due to the commissioning of a further project, the nominal capacity of the wind farms operated by PNE itself has increased to 134.8 MW. This internally held portfolio is expected to grow to up to 500 MW in the coming years.

Nine wind farms were under construction in Germany, Poland and Sweden at the beginning of this year. 56 wind power turbines with a total nominal capacity of 223.1 MW will be erected in these projects. For two wind farms already sold with a capacity of 117.2 MW, PNE is acting as a service provider for the purchasers within the framework of construction management.

International photovoltaic projects

PNE has significantly expanded the development of photovoltaic projects in Germany, Romania, Italy and the USA. As of the beginning of 2021, photovoltaic projects with a planned nominal capacity of 548 MWp were being processed in these countries. This project portfolio will also be further expanded in the current year.

Clean energy solutions

Markus Lesser, CEO of PNE AG: "Despite a more difficult market environment in the time of the Corona virus, PNE has further strengthened its position in the international clean energy market. In line with the claim "pure new energy", we are going to evolve beyond wind energy into a broadly positioned provider of solutions for clean energies. In addition to our core business of project development of wind farms on land and at sea, we will expand the portfolio of internally operated wind farms. The development of photovoltaic projects is another step towards optimising our business model.