 

PNE AG strengthens its position in the clean energy market

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
29.01.2021, 10:33  |  106   |   |   


DGAP-Media / 29.01.2021 / 10:33

Corporate News

PNE AG strengthens its position in the clean energy market

- PNE completed, sold or started construction of wind farms with more than 460 MW

- Rapidly increasing development of photovoltaic projects

Cuxhaven, January 29, 2021 - PNE AG, an internationally operating developer of wind energy and photovoltaic projects, looks back on an operationally successful 2020. In the past fiscal year, PNE completed, sold or started construction of wind energy projects with a total capacity of approx. 461.2 MW (prior year: 450.8 MW). In addition, the development of photovoltaic projects was successfully expanded.

Wind farm projects with a total nominal capacity of 178.7 MW (prior year: 100.4 MW) were completed and commissioned in Germany and Poland in 2020.

Internally operated portfolio further expanded
Due to the commissioning of a further project, the nominal capacity of the wind farms operated by PNE itself has increased to 134.8 MW. This internally held portfolio is expected to grow to up to 500 MW in the coming years.

Nine wind farms were under construction in Germany, Poland and Sweden at the beginning of this year. 56 wind power turbines with a total nominal capacity of 223.1 MW will be erected in these projects. For two wind farms already sold with a capacity of 117.2 MW, PNE is acting as a service provider for the purchasers within the framework of construction management.

International photovoltaic projects
PNE has significantly expanded the development of photovoltaic projects in Germany, Romania, Italy and the USA. As of the beginning of 2021, photovoltaic projects with a planned nominal capacity of 548 MWp were being processed in these countries. This project portfolio will also be further expanded in the current year.

Clean energy solutions
Markus Lesser, CEO of PNE AG: "Despite a more difficult market environment in the time of the Corona virus, PNE has further strengthened its position in the international clean energy market. In line with the claim "pure new energy", we are going to evolve beyond wind energy into a broadly positioned provider of solutions for clean energies. In addition to our core business of project development of wind farms on land and at sea, we will expand the portfolio of internally operated wind farms. The development of photovoltaic projects is another step towards optimising our business model.

Seite 1 von 4
PNE Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PNE AG strengthens its position in the clean energy market DGAP-Media / 29.01.2021 / 10:33 Corporate News PNE AG strengthens its position in the clean energy market - PNE completed, sold or started construction of wind farms with more than 460 MW - Rapidly increasing development of photovoltaic projects …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Aroundtown SA announces intention to exercise option to redeem outstanding amount of series 35 ...
DGAP-DD: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. english
DGAP-Adhoc: Commerzbank veröffentlicht Eckdaten ihres neuen Strategieprogramms
DGAP-DD: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. english
DGAP-News: 2G Energy AG: Korrektur zur Meldung vom 27. Januar 2021
DGAP-News: Sernova gibt Kooperationsvereinbarungen mit mehreren führenden Pharmakonzernen bekannt
DGAP-News: windeln.de SE: Change in the Supervisory Board of windeln.de SE
DGAP-Adhoc: Daimler AG: Vorläufige Ergebnisse für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 deutlich über Prognose und ...
DGAP-News: Sernova Announces Collaboration Agreements with Multiple Pharmaceutical Industry Leaders
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​Commerzbank will mit tiefgreifender Restrukturierung und umfassender ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
HORN & COSIFAN und PK Office gründen mit Harald Quandt Industriebeteiligungen als ...
DGAP-News: Just - Evotec Biologics erweitert Vertrag mit dem US-amerikanischen Verteidigungsministerium zur ...
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest: CFO and board member buys MGI shares
HQIB beteiligt sich an der Ergosign-Gruppe
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:33 Uhr
PNE AG stärkt Position im Markt sauberer Energien
18.01.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: PNE AG (deutsch)
14.01.21
Update: MEYER BURGER | 100 Prozent seit Empfehlung und kein Ende in Sicht?
13.01.21
Die besten Wind-Aktien 2020: Goldgräberstimmung in der Wind- und Sonnenenergie: „Wir stehen vor einem goldenen Jahrzehnt“(12) 
10.01.21
PORTFOLIO-UPDATE: Kursziele, Stops, Limits und die BÖRSENKOMPASS-Watchlist
05.01.21
PNE: Erfolgreiche Vermittlung
05.01.21
PNE AG has brokered further power purchase agreements (PPA) for operators
05.01.21
PNE AG hat weitere Stromabnahmeverträgen (PPA) für Betreiber vermittelt
04.01.21
Kissigs Nebenwertefavoriten für 2021: Dr. Hönle, HelloFresh, Hypoport, Mutares, PNE

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
11:25 Uhr
28.678
PNE - Der PositivThread
19.12.20
36
PNE Wind AG- Aktie mit Rückenwind
19.03.20
3
4% PNE AG 02.05.2023 EUR1000