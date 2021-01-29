Dr. Reddy’s Q3 & 9M FY21 Financial Results

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124 | NSE: DRREDDY | NYSE: RDY | NSEIFSC: DRREDDY) today announced its consolidated financial results for the quarter and the nine months ended December 31, 2020. The information mentioned in this release is on the basis of consolidated financial statements under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

9M Performance Summary

Rs. 4,930 Cr Rs. 14,244 Cr

Revenue Revenue

[Up: 12% YoY; 1% QoQ] [Up: 9% YoY]

53.8% 54.6%

Gross Margin Gross Margin

[Q3 FY20: 54.1%; Q2 FY21: 53.9%] [9M FY20: 54.7%]

Rs.1,439 Cr Rs. 4,028 Cr

SGNA expenses SGNA expenses

[Up: 14% YoY; 10% QoQ] [Up: 6% YoY]

Rs. 411 Cr Rs. 1,245 Cr

R&D expenses R&D expenses

[8.3% of Revenues] [8.7% of Revenues]

Rs. 1,185 Cr Rs. 3,615 Cr

EBITDA EBITDA

[24.0% of Revenues] [25.4% of Revenues]

Rs. 284 Cr* Rs. 2,025 Cr

Profit before Tax Profit before Tax

[5.8% of Revenues] [14.2% of Revenues]

Rs. 20 Cr** Rs. 1,361 Cr

Profit after Tax Profit after Tax

[0.4% of Revenues] [9.6% of Revenues]

*Excluding the impairment charge in Q3 FY21, the Profit before Tax is Rs. 882 cr

**Q3 FY21 Profit after Tax was impacted primarily due to non-recognition of deferred tax asset on impairment

Commenting on the results, Co-chairman & MD, G V Prasad said, “We continued with our growth momentum while maintaining EBITDA margins. The profits were impacted due to trigger based impairment charge taken on a few acquired products including Nuvaring. We are progressing well on the phase 3 clinical trials for Sputnik V vaccine in India. We continue to focus on enhancing our product offerings to our patients to serve them better.”

All amounts in millions, except EPS. All US dollar amounts based on convenience translation rate of I USD = Rs. 73.01

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited and Subsidiaries Consolidated Income Statement Particulars Q3 FY21 Q3 FY20 YoY

Gr % Q2 FY21 QoQ

Gr % ($) (Rs.) ($) (Rs.) ($) (Rs.) Revenues 675 49,296 600 43,838 12 671 48,967 1 Cost of Revenues 312 22,758 276 20,116 13 309 22,558 1 Gross Profit 363 26,538 325 23,722 12 362 26,409 0 Operating Expenses Selling, General & Administrative expenses 197 14,387 174 12,670 14 180 13,107 10 Research and Development expenses 56 4,108 54 3,949 4 60 4,359 (6 ) Impairment of non-current assets 82 5,972 181 13,200 (55 ) 11 781 665 Other operating income (2 ) (128 ) (3 ) (228 ) (44 ) (2 ) (149 ) (14 ) Results from operating activities 30 2,199 (80 ) (5,869 ) - 114 8,311 (74 ) Net finance income (7 ) (493 ) (6 ) (419 ) 18 (3 ) (237 ) 108 Share of profit of equity accounted investees (2 ) (151 ) (2 ) (176 ) (14 ) (1 ) (73 ) 107 Profit / (loss) before Income Tax 39 2,843 (72 ) (5,274 ) - 118 8,621 (67 ) Income Tax 36 2,645 6 423 525 14 998 165 Profit / (loss) for the period 3 198 (78 ) (5,697 ) - 104 7,623 (97 ) Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) 0.02 1.19 (0.47 ) (34.37 ) - 0.63 45.83 (97 )

As % to revenues Q3 FY21 Q3 FY20 Q2 FY21 Gross Profit 53.8 54.1 53.9 SG&A 29.2 28.9 26.8 R&D 8.3 9.0 8.9 EBITDA 24.0 24.5 25.9 PBT 5.8 (12.0 ) 17.6 PAT 0.4 (13.0 ) 15.6

EBITDA Computation Particulars Q3 FY21 Q3 FY20 Q2 FY21 ($) (Rs.) ($) (Rs.) ($) (Rs.) Profit before Income Tax 39 2,843 (72 ) (5,274 ) 118 8,621 Interest income (net)* (2 ) (180 ) (4 ) (274 ) (0 ) (1 ) Depreciation 29 2,131 29 2,130 30 2,188 Amortization 15 1,086 13 955 15 1,084 Impairment 82 5,972 181 13,200 11 781 EBITDA 162 11,851 147 10,737 174 12,673

* Includes income from Investments

All amounts in millions, except EPS. All US dollar amounts based on convenience translation rate of I USD = Rs. 73.01

Key Balance Sheet Items Particulars As on 31st Dec

2020 As on 30th Sep

2020 As on 31st Dec

2019 ($) (Rs.) ($) (Rs.) ($) (Rs.) Cash and cash equivalents and current investments 291 21,282 357 26,074 280 20,457 Trade receivables (current & non-current) 732 53,408 689 50,335 631 46,095 Inventories 607 44,309 563 41,134 517 37,746 Property, plant and equipment 771 56,263 754 55,026 722 52,709 Goodwill and Other Intangible assets 562 41,062 624 45,553 423 30,847 Loans and borrowings (current & non-current) 280 20,443 376 27,429 224 16,320 Trade payables 316 23,072 313 22,833 244 17,810 Equity 2,320 1,69,395 2,265 1,65,337 2,036 1,48,672

Revenue Mix by Segment Segment Q3 FY21 Q3 FY20 YoY

Gr % Q2 FY21 QoQ

Gr % (Rs.) (Rs.) (Rs.) Global Generics 40,751 35,927 13 39,841 2 North America 17,394 15,999 9 18,328 (5 ) Europe 4,143 3,093 34 3,754 10 India 9,591 7,636 26 9,123 5 Emerging Markets 9,623 9,199 5 8,636 11 Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI) 7,009 6,906 1 8,505 (18 ) Proprietary Products & Others 1,536 1,005 53 621 147 Total 49,296 43,838 12 48,967 1

Revenue Analysis

Global Generics (GG)

Revenues from GG segment at Rs. 40.8 billion:

Year-on-year growth of 13% and sequential quarter growth of 2%, primarily driven by new product launches and integration of the acquired portfolio from Wockhardt in India. The volume growth in the base business was largely offset by price erosion.

North America

Revenues from North America at Rs. 17.4 billion:

Year-on-year growth of 9%, driven by new products launches, increase in volumes of our base business and a favorable forex rate, which was partially offset by price erosion.

Sequential decline of 5%, primarily due to price erosion in some of the key molecules.

We launched four new products during the quarter. This included Cinacalcet Tablets, Sapropterin Dihydrochloride Tablets and Succinylcholine Chloride Injection in the US along with Daptomycin Injection in Canada. We also re-launched one product in US - OTC Famotidine.

We filed two new ANDAs during the quarter. As of 31st December 2020, cumulatively 89 generic filings are pending for approval with the USFDA (87 ANDAs and 2 NDAs under 505(b)(2) route). Of the 89 ANDAs, 48 are Para IVs and we believe 24 have ‘First to File’ status.

Europe

Revenues from Europe at Rs. 4.1 billion:

Year-on-year growth of 34% and sequential growth of 10%, which were driven by new product launches, favorable forex movement and volume traction, offset partly by price erosion.

India

Revenues from India at Rs. 9.6 billion:

Year-on-year growth of 26% and sequential growth of 5%. YoY growth is on account of revenues from the acquired portfolio of Wockhardt and contribution from new product launches. QoQ growth was driven by volume traction.

Emerging Markets

Revenues from Emerging Markets at Rs. 9.6 billion. Year-on-year growth of 5%. Sequential growth of 11%:

Revenues from Russia at Rs. 4.5 billion. Year-on-year decline of 8% is primarily due to weakening Ruble. Sequential growth of 14% contributed by increased volumes

at Rs. 4.5 billion. Year-on-year decline of 8% is primarily due to weakening Ruble. Sequential growth of 14% contributed by increased volumes Revenues from other CIS countries and Romania market at Rs. 2.1 billion. Year-on-year growth of 18% and sequential growth of 8% driven by both base business and new product launches.

market at Rs. 2.1 billion. Year-on-year growth of 18% and sequential growth of 8% driven by both base business and new product launches. Revenues from Rest of World (RoW) territories at Rs. 3.0 billion. Year-on-year growth of 20% and sequential growth of 10% is due to volume traction in the base business and new product launches.

Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI)

Revenues from PSAI at Rs. 7.0 billion:

Year-on-year growth of 1% driven by new products and favorable forex rate, offset by lower volumes for some products.

Sequential decline of 18% on account of lower volumes of certain products.

During the quarter we filed DMF for five products in the US.

Proprietary Products (PP) & Others

Revenues from PP & Others at Rs. 1.5 billion:

Year-on-year growth of 53% and sequential growth of 147%. The growth was driven by milestone income received for the compound AUR102.

Income Statement Highlights:

Gross profit margin at 53.8%: Decline of 30 bps over previous year and 10 bps sequentially, which was primarily impacted due to price erosion and lower export benefits, partially offset by the milestone income received for the compound AUR102. Gross profit margin for GG and PSAI business segments are at 57.6% and 25.3% respectively.

margin at 53.8%:

SG&A expenses at Rs. 14.4 billion, increased by 14% year-on-year primarily due to incremental costs post the integration of the acquired portfolio from Wockhardt in this year and increased freight expenses. Sequentially, it increased by 10% primarily due to pickup in sales & marketing activities in branded markets and increase in freight expenses.

at Rs. 14.4 billion, increased by 14% year-on-year primarily due to incremental costs post the integration of the acquired portfolio from Wockhardt in this year and increased freight expenses. Sequentially, it increased by 10% primarily due to pickup in sales & marketing activities in branded markets and increase in freight expenses. Impairment charge of Rs. 6.0 billion. In January, 2021 there has been an additional generic launch for the product Nuvaring, which has led to a considerable erosion in the value of this product for us, and accordingly we have taken an impairment charge of Rs. 3.2 billion. In addition to this, considering the current market dynamics, we have taken an additional impairment charge of Rs. 2.8 billion on the intangibles pertaining to other products. We had an impairment charge of Rs. 13.2 billion in Q3 FY 20 and Rs. 781 million in Q2 FY21.

of Rs. 6.0 billion. In January, 2021 there has been an additional generic launch for the product Nuvaring, which has led to a considerable erosion in the value of this product for us, and accordingly we have taken an impairment charge of Rs. 3.2 billion. In addition to this, considering the current market dynamics, we have taken an additional impairment charge of Rs. 2.8 billion on the intangibles pertaining to other products. We had an impairment charge of Rs. 13.2 billion in Q3 FY 20 and Rs. 781 million in Q2 FY21. R&D expenses at Rs. 4.1 billion. As % to revenues these are: Q3 FY21: 8.3% | Q2 FY 21: 8.9% | Q3 FY20: 9.0%. Our focus continues on building a healthy pipeline of new products across our markets including development of products pertaining to COVID-19 treatment.

at Rs. 4.1 billion. As % to revenues these are: Q3 FY21: 8.3% | Q2 FY 21: 8.9% | Q3 FY20: 9.0%. Our focus continues on building a healthy pipeline of new products across our markets including development of products pertaining to COVID-19 treatment. Other operating income at Rs. 128 million compared to Rs. 228 million in Q3 FY20.

at Rs. 128 million compared to Rs. 228 million in Q3 FY20. Net Finance income at Rs. 493 million compared to Rs. 419 million in Q3 FY20.

at Rs. 493 million compared to Rs. 419 million in Q3 FY20. Profit before Tax at Rs. 2.8 billion, which is 5.8% of revenues.

at Rs. 2.8 billion, which is 5.8% of revenues. Profit after Tax at Rs. 198 million. The effective tax rate is ~93.0% for the quarter, impacted primarily due to non-recognition of deferred tax asset on impairment.

at Rs. 198 million. The effective tax rate is ~93.0% for the quarter, impacted primarily due to non-recognition of deferred tax asset on impairment. Diluted earnings per share is at Rs. 1.19.

Other Highlights:

EBITDA at Rs. 11.9 billion and the EBITDA margin is 24.0%

at Rs. 11.9 billion and the EBITDA margin is 24.0% Capital expenditure is at Rs. 2.9 billion.

is at Rs. 2.9 billion. Free cash-flow: Net out-flow during the quarter stood at Rs. 580 million.

Net out-flow during the quarter stood at Rs. 580 million. Net cash surplus for the company is at Rs. 839 million as on December 31, 2020. Consequently, net debt to equity ratio is (0.005).

