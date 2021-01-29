 

DGAP-News Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Fast exit from the Nexive Group with two-digit Return on Invested Capital (ROIC)

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
29.01.2021, 10:48  |  47   |   |   

DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Disposal
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Fast exit from the Nexive Group with two-digit Return on Invested Capital (ROIC)

29.01.2021 / 10:48
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fast exit from the Nexive Group with two-digit Return on Invested Capital (ROIC)

- Mutares sells 80% stake in Nexive Group to Poste Italiane

- Fastest exit in Mutares' corporate history

- Significant increase in value in only 7 months since acquisition by Mutares despite difficult market environment

Munich/Milan, 29 January 2021 - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has sold its 80% stake in Milan-based Nexive Group S.r.l. to Poste Italiane S.p.A.. Nexive is the No. 2 in the Italian postal and parcel market.

Mutares had only acquired the 80% majority in Nexive Group in July 2020. The seller at the time, PostNL, initially acquired a 20% minority stake, which was also sold to Poste Italiane today. Mutares and PostNL have coordinated intensively and successfully throughout the exit process with the aim of achieving a synchronized sale.

Nexive was severely impacted by the very difficult economic environment in the first half of 2020. However, since the acquisition by Mutares in summer 2020, the company has been on a significant recovery path. In the short time since the acquisition, Mutares has initiated numerous measures for a successful turnaround, which are now reflected in an attractive exit price.

The quick resale of the Nexive shares to Poste Italiane takes advantage of a limited window of opportunity in Italian legislation. This legislation allows Poste Italiane, under certain conditions and measures, to set forth its acquisition and consolidation plans for the Italian postal and parcel services.

The increase in value achieved with the fastest exit in Mutares' corporate history will be recognized in the Mutares SE & Co. KGaA income statement of the financial year 2020.

Company profile Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.de), as a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Stockholm and Vienna, acquires medium-sized companies and parts of larger groups with headquarters in Europe that show a clear potential for operational improvement and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. Mutares actively supports and develops its portfolio companies with its own investment and consulting teams as well as through acquisitions of strategic add-ons. With for aim a ROIC (Return on Invested Capital) of 7 to 10 times on the total investment with a focus on sustainable growth of the portfolio companies. In 2020, Mutares SE & Co. KGaA expects generated consolidated revenues of approx. EUR 1.8 billion employing more than 15,000 people worldwide. Based on this, consolidated revenues are expected to increase to approximately EUR 3.0 billion by 2023. Mutares is strongly committed to a sustainable dividend policy consisting of a base dividend and a performance dividend, which has been stable above 10% yield in the past years. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650).

Seite 1 von 2
mutares Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Mutares AG
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Fast exit from the Nexive Group with two-digit Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Disposal Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Fast exit from the Nexive Group with two-digit Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) 29.01.2021 / 10:48 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Aroundtown SA announces intention to exercise option to redeem outstanding amount of series 35 ...
DGAP-DD: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. english
DGAP-Adhoc: Commerzbank veröffentlicht Eckdaten ihres neuen Strategieprogramms
DGAP-DD: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. english
DGAP-News: 2G Energy AG: Korrektur zur Meldung vom 27. Januar 2021
DGAP-News: Sernova gibt Kooperationsvereinbarungen mit mehreren führenden Pharmakonzernen bekannt
DGAP-News: windeln.de SE: Change in the Supervisory Board of windeln.de SE
DGAP-Adhoc: Daimler AG: Vorläufige Ergebnisse für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 deutlich über Prognose und ...
DGAP-News: Sernova Announces Collaboration Agreements with Multiple Pharmaceutical Industry Leaders
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​Commerzbank will mit tiefgreifender Restrukturierung und umfassender ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
HORN & COSIFAN und PK Office gründen mit Harald Quandt Industriebeteiligungen als ...
DGAP-News: Just - Evotec Biologics erweitert Vertrag mit dem US-amerikanischen Verteidigungsministerium zur ...
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest: CFO and board member buys MGI shares
HQIB beteiligt sich an der Ergosign-Gruppe
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:48 Uhr
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Schneller Exit aus der Nexive-Gruppe mit zweistelligem Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) (deutsch)
10:48 Uhr
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Schneller Exit aus der Nexive-Gruppe mit zweistelligem Return on Invested Capital (ROIC)
07:25 Uhr
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Erste Buy-Side-Transaktion im Jahr 2021: Mutares erwirbt die Ericsson Services Italia S.p.A. von Ericsson Telecomunicazioni S.p.A. (deutsch)
07:25 Uhr
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Erste Buy-Side-Transaktion im Jahr 2021: Mutares erwirbt die Ericsson Services Italia S.p.A. von Ericsson Telecomunicazioni S.p.A.
07:25 Uhr
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: First Buyside Transaction in 2021: Mutares acquires the Ericsson Services Italia S.p.A. from Ericsson Telecomunicazioni S.p.A.
06.01.21
Kissigs Investor-Update Q4/20 mit Energiekontor, MBB, Funkwerk, PayPal, Amazon, Square, Hypoport , SBF, Dr. Hönle, Mutares
04.01.21
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares schließt die Übernahme von Japy Tech SAS und Royal de Boer Stalinrichtingen B.V. erfolgreich ab (deutsch)
04.01.21
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares schließt die Übernahme von Japy Tech SAS und Royal de Boer Stalinrichtingen B.V. erfolgreich ab
04.01.21
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares successfully completes the acquisition of Japy Tech SAS and Royal de Boer Stalinrichtingen B.V.
04.01.21
Kissigs Nebenwertefavoriten für 2021: Dr. Hönle, HelloFresh, Hypoport, Mutares, PNE

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
11:24 Uhr
1.673
Mutares AG