DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Disposal Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Fast exit from the Nexive Group with two-digit Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) 29.01.2021 / 10:48 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Mutares sells 80% stake in Nexive Group to Poste Italiane

- Fastest exit in Mutares' corporate history

- Significant increase in value in only 7 months since acquisition by Mutares despite difficult market environment

Munich/Milan, 29 January 2021 - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has sold its 80% stake in Milan-based Nexive Group S.r.l. to Poste Italiane S.p.A.. Nexive is the No. 2 in the Italian postal and parcel market.

Mutares had only acquired the 80% majority in Nexive Group in July 2020. The seller at the time, PostNL, initially acquired a 20% minority stake, which was also sold to Poste Italiane today. Mutares and PostNL have coordinated intensively and successfully throughout the exit process with the aim of achieving a synchronized sale.

Nexive was severely impacted by the very difficult economic environment in the first half of 2020. However, since the acquisition by Mutares in summer 2020, the company has been on a significant recovery path. In the short time since the acquisition, Mutares has initiated numerous measures for a successful turnaround, which are now reflected in an attractive exit price.

The quick resale of the Nexive shares to Poste Italiane takes advantage of a limited window of opportunity in Italian legislation. This legislation allows Poste Italiane, under certain conditions and measures, to set forth its acquisition and consolidation plans for the Italian postal and parcel services.

The increase in value achieved with the fastest exit in Mutares' corporate history will be recognized in the Mutares SE & Co. KGaA income statement of the financial year 2020.

Company profile Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.de), as a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Stockholm and Vienna, acquires medium-sized companies and parts of larger groups with headquarters in Europe that show a clear potential for operational improvement and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. Mutares actively supports and develops its portfolio companies with its own investment and consulting teams as well as through acquisitions of strategic add-ons. With for aim a ROIC (Return on Invested Capital) of 7 to 10 times on the total investment with a focus on sustainable growth of the portfolio companies. In 2020, Mutares SE & Co. KGaA expects generated consolidated revenues of approx. EUR 1.8 billion employing more than 15,000 people worldwide. Based on this, consolidated revenues are expected to increase to approximately EUR 3.0 billion by 2023. Mutares is strongly committed to a sustainable dividend policy consisting of a base dividend and a performance dividend, which has been stable above 10% yield in the past years. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650).