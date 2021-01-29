 

Mowi ASA Divestment of 50% stake in DESS Aquaculture Shipping completed

With reference to the stock exchange announcement on 21 December 2020.

Mowi is pleased to announce that the divestment of its 50% stake in DESS Aquaculture Shipping is completed.


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


