Mowi ASA Divestment of 50% stake in DESS Aquaculture Shipping completed
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 29.01.2021, 10:54 | 29 | 0 |
Mowi Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
With reference to the stock exchange announcement on 21 December 2020.
Mowi is pleased to announce that the divestment of its 50% stake in DESS Aquaculture Shipping is completed.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Diesen Artikel teilen
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0