 

GreenMobility establishes German subsidiary to enter German carsharing market

Company Announcement no. 77 – 2021
Copenhagen, January 29th, 2020

GreenMobility establishes German subsidiary to enter German carsharing market

In preparation of a German market entry, GreenMobility has established a German subsidiary, GreenMobility Germany GmbH, which is wholly owned by GreenMobility A/S in Denmark.

Entering the German market is in line with GreenMobility’s ambition of operating in 35 cities by 2025 with more than 10,000 electric vehicles. Germany has a well-developed carsharing market and will be the 5th country for GreenMobility to operate in.

In order to accelerate the green transition in mobility and benefit the city environment, German cities are strong supporters of electric carsharing. The support includes national subsidies for electric vehicles, free public parking for electric carsharing and a developed charging infrastructure. Further, cities are setting clear requirements for carsharing: Hamburg, for example, requires all carsharing to be electric by 2025. As a sustainable carsharing company, GreenMobility already meets this requirement with its purely electric based fleet.

While many German cities are still impacted by Covid-19 restrictions, GreenMobility’s rollout plan remains ready and the company expects to launch its first German city within Q2-2021, with additional expansions to follow.


Contact and further information

Anders Wall, VP Investor Relations
Tlf: +45 25 40 30 20, e-mail: aw@greenmobility.com


About GreenMobility
GreenMobility offers modern urbanites easy, flexible and sustainable transport in the form of electric, shared city cars. Users have access to these cars via the GreenMobility app. Trips are paid per-minute, through minute packages or on a daily basis. Today, GreenMobility operates a total of 950 EVs in Copenhagen, Aarhus, Malmö, Gothenburg, Antwerp, Gent and Helsinki. More than 110,000 people have signed up with GreenMobility.

Driven by global megatrends, GreenMobility sees a rapidly growing market for car sharing in large cities that demand green transport for their citizens and aim to reduce the number of private cars. GreenMobility’s ambition is to be among the leading global operators of green shared mobility solutions. GreenMobility is listed for trading on the Nasdaq Main Market Copenhagen in Denmark.

