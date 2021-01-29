29 JANUARY 2021

NORTHERN 2 VCT PLC

ISSUE OF EQUITY

Northern 2 VCT PLC (“the Company”) announces that on 29 January 2021 it allotted 822,502 ordinary shares of 5p each to shareholders who agreed to subscribe for shares under the terms of the Company's Dividend Investment Scheme. The subscription price was 62.3p per share. Following the above allotment, there are 163,006,599 ordinary shares in issue.

Application will be made at the earliest practicable opportunity for these shares, which will rank pari passu with existing ordinary shares, to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities, and dealings are expected to commence by 8 February 2021.