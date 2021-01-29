 

Corestate PropBlog office property market cycles since 2000 - a blueprint for the current situation?

Frankfurt, XX Month 2021. In its latest "Corestate PropBlog" post, Corestate analyses the office property market cycles since the start of the 21st century. The key takeaways for the current situation are:

  • On average, it took nine to ten quarters for European office markets to correct in a downturn. In terms of the current cycle, this would indicate a trough in mid-2022. It remains to be seen whether this theory holds up under COVID-19.
  • Two components determine development: 1. the rental market (the income side), which reflects rents and vacancies, and 2. the investment market (the yield side), which reflects the relation between net annual rent and purchase value.
  • The rental market is slower to respond to economic slumps than the investment market, with marked differences in performance during recovery phases.
  • One noteworthy feature of the current crisis is that the investment market - which, in the past, has anticipated and preceded the development of the rental market - has so far remained relatively unshakeable in the core segment. This unusual situation is being fuelled by the relative attractiveness of the real estate asset class in the low-interest environment and the continued high level of liquidity among investors.
  • As a result, the rental market is the determining factor in this cycle. In-depth submarket- and asset-specific analyses are crucial for successful investments.

Mark Holz, Group Head of Research at Corestate: "In a crisis phase, it is worth taking a look at previous economic cycles. While every crisis is different in terms of form and duration, there are certain similarities that provide valuable indicators with regard to investment timing. Every forecast depends to a crucial extent on the further development of the COVID pandemic. But because the pandemic has proven to be difficult to predict, scenario thinking will remain the key to success in 2021 as well."

