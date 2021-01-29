 

EQS-News PJSC Mechel : Government Delegation Tours Mechel's Chelyabinsk Facilities

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
29.01.2021, 11:35  |  64   |   |   

EquityStory.RS, LLC-News: PJSC Mechel / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
PJSC Mechel : Government Delegation Tours Mechel's Chelyabinsk Facilities

29.01.2021 / 13:35 MSK
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GOVERNMENT DELEGATION TOURS MECHEL'S CHELYABINSK FACILITIES

 

Chelyabinsk, Russia - 29 January 2021 - Mechel Group (MOEX: MTLR, NYSE: MTL), one of Russia's leading mining and steel companies, reports that a delegation headed by Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Viktoria Abramchenko toured Mechel Group's Chelyabinsk facilities. Mechel PAO's Chief Executive Officer Oleg Korzhov guided the tour of Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant's and Mechel Coke's production areas and described the ecological measures Mechel is taking as part of the federal Clean Air project within the framework of the national Ecology project.

The delegation included Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Viktoria Abramchenko, Deputy Natural Resources and Environment Minister Murad Kerimov, head of Federal Supervisory Natural Resources Management Service (Rosprirodnadzor) Svetlana Radionova, Chelyabinsk Region's Governor Alexey Texler.

The delegation toured Mechel Coke's production facilities. Over the past few years, the plant reconstructed two benzene workshops, a coke-pitch facility and two coke batteries. In the near future, the plant plans to optimize operations at its coke batteries and overhaul its coke workshop #1. All these measures are in compliance with the best available technology principles.

After that, the delegation headed by Viktoria Abramchenko visited Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant's oxygen converter facility. The guests examined the plant's converter #1, overhauled in 2020. The converter was practically built anew and equipped with a modern three-stage gas cleaning system, which enabled the plant to bring waste emissions from steelmaking to a minimum.

Viktoria Abramchenko appraised Mechel's efforts in fulfilling its ecological obligations and stressed the importance of pursuing their implementation. In accordance with the federal Clean Air project's purposes, in 2019 the company signed a quadrilateral agreement on reducing its impact on the atmosphere with Russia's Ecology Ministry, Rosprirodnadzor and Chelyabinsk Region's governor. On January 28, 2021 Mechel signed another ecological agreement with Governor Alexey Texler, assuming additional obligations on reducing waste emissions. Overall, the company plans to implement a program costing a total of 13 billion rubles and reducing waste emissions by more than 15,000 tonnes a year in total.

Seite 1 von 4
Mechel (Spons. ADR) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-News PJSC Mechel : Government Delegation Tours Mechel's Chelyabinsk Facilities EquityStory.RS, LLC-News: PJSC Mechel / Key word(s): Miscellaneous PJSC Mechel : Government Delegation Tours Mechel's Chelyabinsk Facilities 29.01.2021 / 13:35 MSK The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. GOVERNMENT …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-DD: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. english
DGAP-Adhoc: Commerzbank veröffentlicht Eckdaten ihres neuen Strategieprogramms
DGAP-DD: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. english
DGAP-News: 2G Energy AG: Korrektur zur Meldung vom 27. Januar 2021
DGAP-News: Sernova gibt Kooperationsvereinbarungen mit mehreren führenden Pharmakonzernen bekannt
DGAP-News: windeln.de SE: Change in the Supervisory Board of windeln.de SE
DGAP-Adhoc: Daimler AG: Vorläufige Ergebnisse für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 deutlich über Prognose und ...
DGAP-News: Sernova Announces Collaboration Agreements with Multiple Pharmaceutical Industry Leaders
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​Commerzbank will mit tiefgreifender Restrukturierung und umfassender ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TOM TAILOR Holding SE i.I.: Antrag auf Widerruf der Börsenzulassung (Delisting)
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
HORN & COSIFAN und PK Office gründen mit Harald Quandt Industriebeteiligungen als ...
DGAP-News: Just - Evotec Biologics erweitert Vertrag mit dem US-amerikanischen Verteidigungsministerium zur ...
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest: CFO and board member buys MGI shares
HQIB beteiligt sich an der Ergosign-Gruppe
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.01.21
EQS-News: PJSC Mechel : Mechel to Speed up Ecological Projects in Chelyabinsk