PJSC Mechel : Government Delegation Tours Mechel's Chelyabinsk Facilities

Chelyabinsk, Russia - 29 January 2021 - Mechel Group (MOEX: MTLR, NYSE: MTL), one of Russia's leading mining and steel companies, reports that a delegation headed by Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Viktoria Abramchenko toured Mechel Group's Chelyabinsk facilities. Mechel PAO's Chief Executive Officer Oleg Korzhov guided the tour of Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant's and Mechel Coke's production areas and described the ecological measures Mechel is taking as part of the federal Clean Air project within the framework of the national Ecology project.

The delegation included Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Viktoria Abramchenko, Deputy Natural Resources and Environment Minister Murad Kerimov, head of Federal Supervisory Natural Resources Management Service (Rosprirodnadzor) Svetlana Radionova, Chelyabinsk Region's Governor Alexey Texler.

The delegation toured Mechel Coke's production facilities. Over the past few years, the plant reconstructed two benzene workshops, a coke-pitch facility and two coke batteries. In the near future, the plant plans to optimize operations at its coke batteries and overhaul its coke workshop #1. All these measures are in compliance with the best available technology principles.

After that, the delegation headed by Viktoria Abramchenko visited Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant's oxygen converter facility. The guests examined the plant's converter #1, overhauled in 2020. The converter was practically built anew and equipped with a modern three-stage gas cleaning system, which enabled the plant to bring waste emissions from steelmaking to a minimum.

Viktoria Abramchenko appraised Mechel's efforts in fulfilling its ecological obligations and stressed the importance of pursuing their implementation. In accordance with the federal Clean Air project's purposes, in 2019 the company signed a quadrilateral agreement on reducing its impact on the atmosphere with Russia's Ecology Ministry, Rosprirodnadzor and Chelyabinsk Region's governor. On January 28, 2021 Mechel signed another ecological agreement with Governor Alexey Texler, assuming additional obligations on reducing waste emissions. Overall, the company plans to implement a program costing a total of 13 billion rubles and reducing waste emissions by more than 15,000 tonnes a year in total.