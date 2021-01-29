 

Annual general meeting of Realkredit Danmark A/S

To

NASDAQ Copenhagen
Lersø Parkallé 100
DK-2100 København Ø
www.rd.dk

 

Telephone +45 7012 5300
Telefax +45 4514 9624



 

 
29 January 2021



Company Announcement No 10/2021 

Annual general meeting of Realkredit Danmark A/S


The annual general meeting of Realkredit Danmark A/S will be held on the 3rd of March 2021 at 9 am at Lersø Parkalle 100, DK-2100 København Ø, with the following agenda:

  1. Submission of the annual report for adoption
  2. Proposal for discharge of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board of their liabilities
  3. Proposal for allocation of profits or cover of losses according to the adopted Annual Report
  4. Election of members for the Board of Directors
  5. Approval of the RD Remuneration Policy 2021
  6. Appointment of state-authorised public accountants. The Board of directors recommends renewal of Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab as elected auditors in line with the recommendation from the Audit Committee. The Audit Committee have been free from influence by a third party and no clause which restricts the choice of the General Meeting of shareholders to certain categories or lists of statutory auditors or audit firms has been imposed upon it.
  7. Any other proposals or issues brought forward by the Board of Directors or shareholders


The Executive Board


For further information, please contact Henrik Blavnsfeldt, Senior Vice President, on +45 45 13 20 76.






