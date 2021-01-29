 

From Industry Transformation to Cultural Innovation, Tencent's Edward Cheng Decodes the Role of Digital Technologies Amid COVID-19 at Oxford TMCD Conference

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has presented an unprecedented challenge to public health, business models, human activities and culture exchange worldwide. It has also led to a rethinking of the power of digital technologies in responding to crisis. Edward Cheng, vice president of the leading Chinese technology company Tencent (Tencent Holdings Ltd, 0700.HK), shared his insights during an online conference on how technology can be leveraged to strengthen resilience and promote innovation in a challenging environment.

On January 28th, Cheng, in front of a panel of renowned experts and speakers from the University of Oxford, World Bank, UN Tech Bank and UN DESA, said, "The pandemic is still breaking physical connections between people. However, with Internet technologies, those connections were fixed and rebuilt, creating a new world where the digital world is closely integrated with real life, and laying the foundation for economic and social recovery."

Cheng made the remarks at an online conference organized by the Technology and Management Centre for Development (TMCD) at the University of Oxford. He was the only keynote speaker representing a Chinese company to discuss the development, challenges and prospects for new technologies and platforms in developing countries amid the pandemic.

Oxford University's Pro-Vice-Chancellor David Gann said at the same conference: "Companies like Tencent have been working and investing heavily in research and development in making technology that allows us to connect and work together for many years, and now thankfully we are reaping the benefit of that." He also called for the scientific community to work closely in collaboration with the policy community, as well as with businesses to put ideas into practice to make the world a better place.

Professor Xiaolan Fu from Oxford University pointed out: "There is increasing recognition that science, technology and innovation can play important roles in achieving sustainable development goals. And the rise of digital technology, in particular, can play a very important role in building an inclusive society."

According to Tencent's Cheng, there are more than 80 million small and micro businesses in China, employing approximately 80 percent of workforce. Facing the pandemic, many of these businesses took the initiative to move their work online using WeChat, a popular Chinese social networking platform. They set up chat groups to showcase goods, interact with customers and complete transactions via online payment. In just four months, the number of such "small shops" connected to WeChat Pay services tripled, and the volume of transactions soared by 5.1 times, allowing for the ongoing sustainable operation of small businesses. Local governments have also used WeChat to distribute vouchers to subsidize consumers without the need for physical contact.

