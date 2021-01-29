Yunji to Launch First-Ever Private Label Food Brand Li Ba Tian

in Response to Rising User Demand for High-Quality Food Products

HANGZHOU, China, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yunji Inc. (“Yunji” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: YJ), a leading membership-based social e-commerce platform, today announced the introduction of its private label food brand, Li Ba Tian. The Company plans to start selling high-quality food products under the Li Ba Tian brand on February 2, 2021. The introduction of Li Ba Tian marks the Company’s first-ever addition of a private label food brand to its network of private label brands, emerging brands, and joint-venture brands, further showcasing the strength of its differentiated product supply chain.



Recognizing users’ increasing demands for quality food, particularly children’s food, the Company decided to launch Li Ba Tian. The first product under the Li Ba Tian private label food brand is a high-quality grilled sausage with no excessive food additives (the “Product”). The Company worked with a highly renowned food research institute and factory for several months to jointly develop the Product. The Company plans to start selling the Product on its platform on February 2, 2021, at 9:00 A.M. Beijing time. In the future, the Company will collaborate with other brands to launch more products under the Li Ba Tian private label food brand in categories including crayfish and beef. To service a broader range of consumption scenarios, the Company also plans to continue exploring other food product categories, such as pre-made, fresh and frozen food.

The introduction of Li Ba Tian reflects the Company’s expansion into the e-commerce food industry, building on its existing product offerings in the beauty, personal care, health and home categories. The Company’s several private labels have been well-received by its users, including Solo Life, which recorded more than RMB105 million in sales in just two days during the Company’s 2020 Double Eleven Shopping Carnival.

Shanglue Xiao, Founder and CEO of Yunji, commented, "As an e-commerce platform for users’ daily household demands, Yunji covers a wide variety of product categories, and the food category has long served as an important component of our platform’s offerings. We understand that customers are increasingly demanding high-quality, safe, and nutritious food products. Yet our research and analysis shows that most of the popular food products in the Chinese market today only meet the minimum national quality standards. Recognizing this gap between consumer demand and product availability, we created Li Ba Tian, our first-ever private label food brand. Going forward, we plan to utilize Li Ba Tian to introduce high-quality, accessible food products that each member of the family can enjoy, but also to provide our users with the highest level of food quality in the market.”