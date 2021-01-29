 

Alstom SA A transformational step for Alstom: completion of the acquisition of Bombardier Transportation

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.01.2021, 12:33   

 

     
A transformational step for Alstom: completion of the acquisition of Bombardier Transportation

  • Creation of a global mobility leader committed to respond to the increasing need for greener transportation worldwide
  • Comprehensive product portfolio, unparalleled R&D innovation capabilities, extensive commercial reach, leveraging the many complementarities of the two groups
  • 75,000 diverse and experienced employees in 70 countries to serve clients globally
  • Strengthened long-term shareholding profile and value creation for all stakeholders

                                                                                      

29 January 2021 – Alstom announces today the completion of the acquisition of Bombardier Transportation. Leveraging on its clear Alstom in Motion strategy and its strong operational fundamentals and financial trajectory, Alstom, integrating Bombardier Transportation, will strengthen its leadership in the growing sustainable mobility market by reaching a critical size in all geographies and integrating further solutions and assets to better serve its customers worldwide.

The enlarged Group has a combined proforma revenue of around €15.7 billion1 and a €71.1 billion2 combined backlog. It employs 75,000 people worldwide in 70 countries, has unparalleled R&D capabilities and a complete portfolio of products and solutions.

“Today is a unique moment for Alstom and the mobility sector worldwide, with the creation of a new global leader centered on smart and sustainable mobility. More than ever, the world has to engage in a deep environmental and social transition to be able to address the great challenges of urbanization, equal opportunity to economic development and climate change. Transportation, essential to the working and social life but with great environmental impact is at the heart of this transition. Our responsibility, together with the 75,000 people of Alstom today, is to transform our unique set of assets created by this transaction into the enabler of this necessary transformation. Our responsibility is to bring the innovation required for such extreme challenges and that all communities throughout the world, as they are traveling to meet loved ones or to work, can have access to the same quality of service and efficiency, while caring for our planet. said Henri Poupart-Lafarge, Chairman and CEO of Alstom.

