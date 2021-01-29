 

Bombardier Closes Sale of its Transportation business to Alstom

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.01.2021, 12:42  |  58   |   |   

  • Net proceeds to Bombardier of ~$3.6 billion, including ~$600 million in Alstom shares
  • Proceeds strengthen liquidity and will allow the Company to begin debt paydown1; Pro-forma net debt as of December 31, 2020 ~$4.7 billion2 
  • Completes Bombardier’s repositioning as a pure-play business jet company

All amounts in this press release are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated. Amounts in EUR in this press release are converted to USD at an exchange rate of 1.22, except for certain transaction cash proceeds fixed at an exchange rate of 1.17.

MONTREAL, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier (TSX: BBD.B) confirmed today the closing of the previously announced sale of its Transportation business to Alstom.

Total proceeds to the vendors after the deduction of debt-like items and transferred liabilities are $6.0 billion3. After deducting la Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec equity position of $2.5 billion, transaction costs, and including the impact from closing adjustments and obligations related to achieving a minimum cash balance at Bombardier Transportation at the end of 2020, Bombardier expects net proceeds of approximately $3.6 billion. This amount includes $488 million of cash from the redemption of equity and a $125 million loan reimbursement by Transportation4, settled in conjunction with the transaction closing. Net proceeds also include approximately $600 million of Alstom shares (€500 million representing 11.5 million shares for a fixed subscription price of €43.465 per share), monetizable starting in late April 2021.

“With this transaction now complete, Bombardier begins an exciting new chapter focused exclusively on designing, building and servicing the world’s best business jets,” said Éric Martel, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bombardier Inc. “With an unmatched product portfolio, a world class customer services network and incredibly talented employees, we have a strong foundation to build upon as we use the proceeds from the transaction to begin addressing our balance sheet challenges through debt paydown.”

Proceeds from the transaction were lower than previous estimates as a result of Transportation’s lower than expected cash generation in the fourth quarter due in part to unfavorable market conditions, as well as disagreements between the parties as to certain adjustments which Bombardier intends to challenge.

Pro-forma net debt2 is approximately $4.7 billion, which includes long-term debt of $10.1 billion, net of $1.8 billion cash on hand at Bombardier Inc. (excluding Transportation) as of December 31, 2020, and the approximately $3.6 billion proceeds from the Transportation sale. The Company intends to deploy available proceeds from the sale of Transportation towards debt paydown and continues to evaluate the most efficient debt reduction strategies.

Seite 1 von 6
Bombardier Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bombardier Closes Sale of its Transportation business to Alstom Net proceeds to Bombardier of ~$3.6 billion, including ~$600 million in Alstom sharesProceeds strengthen liquidity and will allow the Company to begin debt paydown1; Pro-forma net debt as of December 31, 2020 ~$4.7 billion2 Completes Bombardier’s …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
First Majestic Responds to Market Activity
Equinor ASA: Impairment at Tanzania LNG Project
Aeterna Zentaris Expands Orphan Drug Development Pipeline with Targeted Immunosuppressive ...
Medivolve Announces Investment Into Marvel Diagnostics and Its Non-Invasive Exhaled Breath ...
BOTS, Inc. Forms SPAC (Special Purpose Acquisition Company) to Acquire Companies in Robotics Space
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Closes Upsized $12 Million Bought Deal Financing
Daktronics Partners with Phoenix Suns for Venue-Wide LED Super System
NNIT A/S: 01/2021 Financial report for 2020
Waterstone Financial, Inc. Announces Results of Operations for the Quarter and Year Ended December ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Sorrento Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06:35 Uhr
ROUNDUP/Alstom macht mit Megafusion Chinas Bahngiganten CRRC Konkurrenz
05:38 Uhr
Alstom schließt Fusion mit Bombardier-Zugsparte ab
28.01.21
Zughersteller Alstom verhandelt mit Skoda Transportation über Werke
28.01.21
Bombardier Takes Next Steps in its Smart Link Plus Connected Aircraft Program, Now Booking In-service Aircraft for Smart Link Plus Box Installs
26.01.21
Bombardier launches major investment plan to modernize and increase production capacity of its factory in Bruges
21.01.21
Bombardier and GTS Rail strengthen their long-term partnership by increasing GTS’s TRAXX locomotive fleet
19.01.21
Bombardier’s joint venture to provide maintenance service for 280 high-speed train cars in China
18.01.21
Bombardier’s Gautrain fleet in South Africa completes forty million kilometres in service
15.01.21
Bombardier to overhaul 143 TWINDEXX double-deck coaches for Israel Railways
13.01.21
Bombardier to supply three additional trains to SNCF as other OMNEO Regio 2N trains debut on Transilien’s N-Line

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12:29 Uhr
622
Bombardier im Höhenflug :-)